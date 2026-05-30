No settlement in Iran, forever provocation and escalation in Ukraine, perpetual atrocity and outrage from Israel, all on a burning planet whose reigning species is Homo Kleptopus and Suicidus.

Trump reassures one moment and threatens the next. He is out of weapons to impose his will in the Strait of Hormuz, magic more patriot missiles for Kiev or get his dwindling band of sycophants to cough up dollars for a “Board of Peace” that yields only death to Palestine.

This is the Empire that only the insane can trust.

In Ukraine Zelensky awaits the continuation of Russia’s major retaliatory strikes on Kiev, provoked by Ukraine’s murder a week ago of 21 young female students at Starobilsk.

To this provocation he sends a drone into a residential building in Romania and lights a fuse to panic Belarus into combat, never slow to miss an opportunity to trick NATO or the US to engage directly with Russia and thus to drown in ashes human memory of his mendacity and corruption and of Europe’s sneaky lust for the wealth of the north of EurAsia.