Not so much on the most burning issue of the day which of course is Israel’s daily mass murder of Palestinians by shooting, bombing and starvation. Nor protest of Israeli expansionism in Lebanon and Syria.

A lot of fine words of course; meaningful action I am not aware of. Nothing so shameful as the USA’s solitary holdout in the UNSC on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

At least Russia represents a rare voice of sanity on Iran. Here, Witkoff sounds fractionally more encouraging as of yesterday, following up on a proposal from Oman for a consortium to take responsibility for enriching uranium for peaceful purposes on behalf of Iran.

There are sticky issues still: could the consortium operate on Iranian soil? Witkoff says No. Can the US confirm Iran’s fundamental right to a peaceful nuke energy program? Witkoff is probably opposed.

Why on earth are these issues being discussed solely in relation to Iran ??? If they are to be taken seriously at all, why are these issues not being discussed for global application?

The answer is not difficult. There is no seriousness. This is a game. Time and time again the West has failed to protect the world from nuclear peril. Only the West has used this weapon. Only Russia has troubled to find an alternative in Oreshnik.

Not a whisper about Israel’s 250 nuclear warheads, acquired on the basis of illegal robbery of US technology. Hardly a murmur about the elevation to nuke weapon status of such eminently sensible countries (cough) such as India, Pakistan and North Korea.

No, this is only about Israel. The US is miserably condemning itself and the world to subservience to a tiny apartheid, theocratic, genocidal state.

Every breath that Witkoff draws in Rome is an insult to the world as the US is rampantly culpable, directly or indirectly, in directing the lunacy of another of its vassals, Ukraine, in striking one last final blow against the architecture of global nuclear security.

Our continuing existence depends on the sliver of a thread of sanity that is offered by the saintly patience of one world leader.

As for Merz, Macron, Starmer and Trump….words fail, they fail absolutely and to eternity.