A Sub Rosa War

Klippenstein (Klippenstein) cites Rubio repeating to Al Jazeera the commonly cited four objectives of the war in Iran: destroying (1) Iran’s air defenses, (2) its ballistic missile and drone capacity, (3) Iran’s navy, and (4) Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors in the future. The administration is happy to talk about (and lie about) its progress on these objectives.

But, Klippenstein argues, there is a sub rosa war of black operations - the war’s increasing thrust - being fought through special operations forces, the CIA and the Israelis that is difficult to fight and to predict, which aims at Iranian institutions of repression, and seeks to protect Iranian “insiders” who might be helpful in future governance.

This war’s list of security targets “includes daily strikes on headquarters in Tehran and the provinces, as well as the IRGC and its intelligence elements, special units, the Tehran Revolutionary Court, Law Enforcement Command, the Basij and other police offices and posts. Headquarters, command centers, units, and supporting infrastructure have all been struck, moving to lower and lower echelons as top-level elements are destroyed.”

Empire on the Defense

Meantime, Kit Klarenberg (Klarenberg) examines some of the successes of the Iranian regime, noting that Washington has already used over 850 Tomahawk missiles and 1,000 air-defense interceptors, and Israel is rapidly approaching total disarmament. He cites the RUSI report that I mentioned in a recent post, noting the US exhaustion already of $26 billion’ worth of munitions. Tehran’s munitions production continues apace at a fraction of the cost which “continues to drain the coalition’s most critical assets.”

“The Zionist-American war on Iran has thus become ‘a contest of endurance,’ in which ‘the decisive advantage shifts to the actor that can sustain its defensive economy and replenish its most critical assets.’ Based on current battle trends, the Islamic Republic firmly holds that advantage and will continue to do so.”

It would take years to replace what was spent in just over two weeks against Iran. Iran has overwhelmed its adversaries with systematic, staggered blitzes of drones and missiles, crippling at least 12 US and allied radars and satellite terminals throughout the region, dented interception rates, increasing the number of munitions necessary to shoot Iranian missiles. Up to 11 Patriot interceptors can be fired at a single Iranian missile and up to 8 at a single drone.

Iranian drone swarms are routinely proving “‘far harder to detect and defeat’ than missiles, hitting twice the number of targets with pinpoint accuracy. Some US sensor systems cannot detect low-altitude Shahed volleys - including those specifically designed to counter drones”.

Iran is increasingly deploying fiber-optic guided drones immune to electronic warfare jamming,” and first-person-view drones.” Others are equipped with jet engines, making them significantly faster than Shaheds. Tehran has increasingly relied on ballistic missiles carrying cluster warheads. As many as half of the total Iranian missiles fired during this conflict to date carried cluster warheads.

Trump Retreat?

The news yesterday was that Trump has claimed that the US has already won the war, that the US can withdraw its presence from the Gulf even without a ground operation, even without opening the Strait of Hormuz (since the US doesn’t need the oil anyway), and that if US allies, including the Gulf States, want to open the Strait, well, they can go out and do it, and the US will be happy to sell them the arms that they need.

What’s wrong with that? That it’s Trump saying it is the first problem, since nothing he says can be trusted. Even as he talks of withdrawal there are US troops arriving at the region and, as we have seen, there are intense US attempts to subvert internal structures (especially since a long-standing plan to use Iraqi Kurds as an invasion force appears to have fallen apart). Trump also talks of continuing negotiations, even though Iran’s foreign minister Araghchi knows of no such negotiations other than unsolicited messages from Steve Witless. US media say that the US may be talking to the Speaker of Iran’s parliament, (yes, the US-maligned police state with an operating democracy, but that’s for another day), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, although I think it is more likely Trump is trying to create distrust within the leadership and that Ghalibaf would no longer be seen in public if he had indeed been talking to the Americans.

Today, Trump is saying that Iran is begging for a ceasefire and that he has told the Iranians that they must first open the Strait. Since that would be tantamount to unconditional surrender, I am very doubtful as to the truth of Trump’s claims. Nor does the 5-point peace plan being pushed by China and Pakistan appear to have any merit either, since it totally ignores the unprovoked character of this war, Iran’s righteous demand for reparations, and its insistence on the withdrawal of the US from the region entirely. I am surprised China lent itself to such hogwash.

Europe is the big loser. Paying far too much for its energy. Downwardly mobile into economic stagnation and de-industrialization. Unable to provide decisive support to its protege in Ukraine. Unable, yet, to bring itself to repair its energy relations with Russia, unable to concede that it has cast its fortunes in favor of the most dangerous and capricious entity on the planet when it could have established a far more solid and productive relationship with Russia. Some European nations, including Spain and Italy are making symbolic gestures of annoyance with the US by refusing to open their airspace to US war planes and materiel but they fail to condemn this latest of the Empire’s illegal wars as surely as they failed to condemn genocide of the Palestinians

Cui Bono?

But does China really want an end to this war? Does Russia? Does the US? The primary intention that drives Trump and his sponsors is the maintenance of US hegemony. What the war with Iran is doing, strangely enough, is the opposite - not destroying America, but promoting a multi-polar world (the US, Russia and China) in which the three great powers, even if in some respects diminished economically (especially if we are looking at a flat-out depression as predicted this morning by economist Richard Wolff), would stand taller with respect to the majority of smaller, less powerful nations, with more leverage over them.

Why might this be the case? Higher energy prices (Brent Crude a bit lower at $100 a barrel this morning, by the way, as markets yet again allow themselves to be suckered by Trump optimism) are good news for the US and Russia, who are both energy producers, and not so bad for China, which is mainly energy self-sufficient and has projects on tap such as the Power of Siberia that promise a privileged source of cheap supply from Russia well into the future.

Trump said just today that countries dependent on oil from Iran or through the Strait of Hormuz and who cannot force open the Strait, can purchase their oil from the US. I personally doubt they would want to pay the high prices for US energy, especially because it is a finite source that may have already peaked and because it may be cheaper simply to pay Iran a toll for passage through the Strait.

But in addition to acquiring some new clients and at attractive prices (for the US), as a result of its unprovoked attacks on Iran, the US has benefitted from establishing greater control over global energy, it can determine the rate at which new oil is extracted from its latest oil colony, Venezuela, and the amount of profit that it will sequester from the sale of Venezuela’s oil, pretty much as it does with respect to Iraqi oil and used to do with respect to Syrian oil (now gifted to the country’s illegal former ISIS terrorist leader, al-Sharaa, who says he will not join in the war against Iran, unless his country is invaded by Hezbollah from Lebanon).

Russia benefits from higher energy prices; it benefits from increasing custom for its energy products from China and from India (also, possibly, a future shame-faced Europe trying to get off the hook of dependence on US LNG and reacting to what Rubio and others signal may be US abandonment of NATO); it also has significant sway in the markets of other commodities such as helium and fertilizer that up until now have depended heavily on passage through Hormuz. A victorious, or at least a resilient, Iran will want to sustain good relations with Russia and Russia will want a continuing partnership with Iran.

China will survive the energy pressures that result from the loss of supply from Venezuela. For the moment, it continues to receive oil from Iran. It has to pay more for it, but China is in Iran’s good books as Iran also benefits from a continuing good relationship with China which, like Russia, has been helpful to Iran in its resistance to the Empire through the provision of intelligence and, perhaps, weapons. China’s position vis-a-vis the USA will likely improve: it has the stranglehold over supply of refined rare earths to the US and, as neighbors in East Asia (Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Philipinnes) are crippled by the energy crisis, will be more motivated to seize Taiwan and, with that, the advanced semi-conductor industry on which US Big Tech and weapons industry depends.

Iran itself benefits, for the time being, from the higher prices that its supply of energy products commands but I don’t think it can be true that anybody in Iran wants to see an unnecessary prolongation of this war. Nonetheless, Iran has inflicted considerable damage on the US military and other assets of its neighbors in the Gulf region as well as on Israel and if, as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are currently urging on the US, the war continues, then these Gulf states may suffer a deal more than they already have (although of course, that is far from certain). The duplicity of the Gulf states, who have posed as hostile to a war they may have secretly wanted the US to pursue - in order to benefit economically from a weaker Iran - and who, in the case of Saudi Arabia, even pretended to “make up” to Iran, has proven unwise since the stability of most of these nations depends on ethnic, ideological and class configurations that may collapse under the strain of war and economic distress.