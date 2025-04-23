The Importance of being Non-Negotiated

As reported yesterday by AP, Zelenskiy has rejected the central features of the US Kellogg “peace” plan - recognition of Crimea as Russian, and of the territory so far occupied by Russia as under Russian control.

Zelenskiy (who was not invited to the talks anyway, in the light of Washington’s experience of Zelenskiy boorishness during his most recent encounter with Trump and Vance at the White House) has restricted the Ukrainian delegation, under the leadership of his chief of staff Andriy Yermak - in talks with a now diminished band of US and European delegations in Paris today - to discussion only of a ceasefire, and not about the Kellogg plan. In response, Marc Rubio and Steve Witkoff have withdrawn from the US delegation, leaving General Kellogg in the chair to defend his own hapless plan.

Zelenskiy insists that there should be a ceasefire first, before talks. This would have the pretty obvious goal of acquiring further time for Ukraine to rearm, under conditions in which the UK and France, as per Kellogg, would lead an international “peace-keeping” or to be more accurate, war-provoking, force).

The insupportable pretence that Ukraine is a responsible party on matters to do with ceasefires follows upon Ukraine’s proven incapacity to respect them, given its abismal failure to uphold the Jeddah-agreed 30-day partial ceasefire with respect to attacks on energy infrastructure and the Black Sea grain deal, not to mention what Russia counts as Ukraine’s 4000+ violations of the 30-hour Easter ceasefire.

We can be certain that Britain’s leading organs of war propaganda, including the Guardian, will continue to wholly and uncritically swallow Ukraine claims on these issues without the merest pretence of independent assessment.

So Ukraine wants a ceasefire first, one that it has shown itself totally incapable of honoring, and only then does it want negotiations that will surely turn out to be interminable. The Russian position, by contrast, is that there needs to be an agreement on the terms of peace first, following examination of the fundamental causes of the conflict, and only then a ceasefire.

Following Zelenskiy’s rejection of the Kellogg Plan, there appeared a dubious Financial Times story yesterday, based on the usual mysterious anonymous sources “familiar with the matter,” claiming that Putin was ready (despite Russian insistence to the contrary, over a matter of years) to halt Russia’s SMO, and give up its claim to the entirety of the oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson.

No responsible news outlet would accept and repeat such a surprising and suspicious speculation without a great deal more investigation, given that the Russian Federation has formally integrated these oblasts. But of course here we are dealing with mainstream journalism in the UK. There are no credible circumstances in which Putin could be expected to unilaterally contravene or even just “float” a constitutionally consolidated determination of the borders of the Russian Federation. This would be entirely out of character for Putin, who has legal training and shown himself to proceed with extreme caution on such matters.

Both Putin and his foreign minister Lavrov have made recent statements that would clearly rubbish the truth value of any such claim as advanced by the Financial Times.

The Financial Times story, possibly a plant - perhaps originating from fanatical pro-Zelenskiy European officials - may have been intended to cover up and distract attention away from Zelenskiy’s abrupt, rude and probably unanticipated sabotaging of the US Kellogg peace proposal.

It was expected, as I also indicated in my most recent previous post, that Zelenskiy would go along with Kellogg temporarily so as to maximize the chances of the US continuing its support of Ukraine and staying in NATO, while in reality intending to do his best, with eager support from the Europeans, to put a spoke in the agreement as time went by.

The hope may have been to use the Financial Times story to provoke an angry denial from Russia that could also have been interpreted as a Russian rejection of Kellogg, so as to provide some pretence at substance to claims that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that was being uncooperative.

If so, the ploy did not work; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov merely warned Western journalists, in effect, not to believe everything they wrote, without engaging with any concrete aspects of the Kellogg proposal even though, as I outlined in my most recent previous post, it has been abundantly clear for many months that Russia could not possibly accept it.

The very inadvisable trust of Western politicians and leaders in their own propaganda organs is a fatal mistake, leading to wrong and potentially catastrophic mistakes made on such assumptions that NATO is strong, Russia is weak, Russia is “isolated” (never mind China and the BRICS), Russian losses far exceed those of Ukraine (the opposite is far more likely to pertain), the Russian economy - John McCain’s fictitious “gas station masquerading as a country” - must soon implode, Putin is an unpopular leader about to be toppled, the Western world is a protected garden of high morality and principles, and other comparable streams of insupportable garbage.

Amongst other problems with the Kellogg plan:

it does not recognize the four oblasts as Russian de jure, in effect perpetuating the conflict;

the US concession on Crimea is limited only to the US, and does not have the support either of Ukraine or of Europe;

it plants NATO troops (the third most provocative belligerant in this war after Ukraine and the US, or should I say the US and Ukraine), on west Ukrainian soil;

it does not undertake the interruption of the flow of arms and intelligence from the US and Europe to Ukraine;

it has nothing to say about demilitarization of Ukraine;

it has nothing to say about denazification of Ukraine, even though for most observers it is a given that Zelenskiy has no freedom of action behind the Banderite militia who will kill him if he does not publicly commit to Ukraine’s most maximalist demands (complete Russian capitulation and payment of reparations);

it has nothing to offer for the protection of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine;

it could care less about the future of the Ukrainian polity beyond what has become a non-elected, unconstitutional despotism of the Zelenskiy regime;

it offers no security guarantees that would prevent NATO at some point in the future from welcoming Ukrainian membership (and Zelenskiy keeps saying that if Ukraine cannot join NATO then it must have security guarantees from some entity of equivalent power);

it allows Ukraine to join the European Union (which is almost inseparable from NATO and, under European Commissioner Ursula von de Leyen, is actively canvassing for the funds and the authority needed to develop a European army);

while EU’s most powerful member, Germany, is aggressively seeking to borrow the money needed for a major German rearmament, listening politely no doubt to Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, who is demanding that Germany cough up 550 billion euros over the next four years to give to Ukraine, along with a third of Germany’s air force, loads and loads of Taurus missiles, Leopard IIs and all manner of other kinds of weapons, not to mention helping Ukraine to get its hands on 258 billion euros of seized Russian assets currently under the control of Euroclear in Belgium.

It seems quite likely, following the fiasco of what has taken place in Paris this week, that the Trump administration will “walk away” from what Trump still likes to describe as “Biden’s war.” Biden was a gormless idiot, it goes without saying, who continued down the path set for him by Obama. Trump had the motive and opportunity to crush Zelenskiy in his first term yet, instead, set in place the rearming of Ukraine in readiness for a war with Russia over what were then the independent republics of the Donbass.

Will “walking away” mean pulling out of NATO? Probably not - a step too far for Congress to ratify; will it mean stopping the flow of arms to Ukraine? Quite possibly, though continued collaboration on intelligence should not be ruled out. There are reported indications of the US pulling down forces in Poland that would seem to confirm the “walking away” hypothesis.

But how does walking away square with a mineral deal with Ukraine that would give US corporations perpetual access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth, even as Chinese supply of rare earths is likely to come to a screeching halt? It doesn’t - Just one more glaring contradiction in the incoherent madness of Trump deal-making (or should we be swayed by those who persist in seeing unbelievably cunning logic behind every Trump move, and who quickly swallow Financial Times planted stories?).

Iran

Both sides in the Iranian talks, heading by Steve Witkoff for the US and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, claim to be making progress and that the delegations are focusing on technical issues.

Why woudn’t they? There is barely anything to discuss, for if the matter was really about Iranian potential for acquiring nuclear weapons, then there is nothing that needs discussion. Iran doesnt want nuclear weapons, has actually outlawed - through fatwa -any attempt to build them, and US intelligence and IAEA keeps confirming to the world that it doesn’t have them.

What’s left to discuss? OK, well there is the matter of uranium enrichment to somewhere not a million times less than the level necessary for weaponization, and Iran’s existing stocks of enriched uranium. No problem, we just revert to the JCPOA model of having Russia take in the stocks and, in this JCPOA+ model - which, by the way, is not just for ten years, like its original, but is planned to be perpetual - and allowing Russia to return the stocks to Iran in the event that the US, as happened under Trump 1, reneges on the deal.

This may be about rocket science, but the solutions do not require rocket science brainpower.

It is not the solutions that are at issue here, it is the nature of the problem, and the problem is totally different to what the collective West has been saying it is for the past thirty or more years.

The real problem is how come the collective West has nothing to say about the extreme nuclear weaponization of Israel, or about Israel’s fanatical obsession about potential competition from Iran for regional dominance, or about Israel’s gross record of violent colonization and genocide through its war crmes in Palestine, Syria or Lebanon, or about the takeover of Washington by a perpetual succession of sleazy Zionists shoed into power by billionaire benefactors of Israel, regardless of which political party is in office?

That is the real problem. And that is why Washington slavishly grovels before Netanyahu’s lust for Israel to attack Iran and cheers on his war crimes in the hallowed chambers of US governance.

We may for now be fortunate, thanks to:

Iran’s admission to the BRICS;

Iran’s importance to the future of China, given that it currently supplies China with 30-40% of its energy needs, and given Iran’s neighborly proximity to Azerbaijan with whom China also enjoys a strong relationship;

Russia’s stratetic partnership with Iran;

What many if not most analysts concede are Russian supplies of its most sophisticated weapons systems to Iran, short of nuclear, including hypersonic missiles and advanced air defense systems;

Not to mention Iran’s own weapons manufacturing capability, as we have seen in its supply of drones to Russia in the war over Ukraine;

Iran’s mooted capacity to crush Israel if it is forced to do so;

Iran’s large population of 81 million that dwarfs that of Israel’s 10 million (now considerably less, because of flight of Israeli citizens due to the war)

Is Washington willing to ignite a conflict that will position it against the combined forces of Iran, Russia, China and the BRICS and possibily annihilate the human species, should Washington still care about that kind of thing.

China

In the immediate aftermath of his ludicrous war of so-called reciprocal tariffs, amidst severe disruption of global markets, finance and trade - far more severe by the way than anything the Houthis have managed to achieve in the Red Sea, in retaliation for which Trump’s clownish secretary for defense Hegseth, incapable, it seems, of keeping State secrets away from his wife and lockeroom buddies, is murdering whatever Yemeni citizens his sophisticated intelligence can detect) - is de-escalating his threats to fire “independent” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, and begging China to believe that he didnt really mean all that stuff about 145% tariffs, and is really very friendly and reasonable and trustworthy.

Some peculiar deal-maker.

Pepe Escobar, in strong contrast, has been reporting this week on the annual Canton Fair in Guangzhou, close to Hong Kong (which in terms of cargo values has now fallen behind Shanghai in importance), which brings together 60,000 businesses that together “make China great again,” further consolidating China’s powerful developmental alliances across the global South, even attracting many Americans busily trying to work out how they can best evade the worst punishment of Trump trade tariffs to get cheap goods through to Americans, perhaps dealing through countries that are somewhat less severely impacted. No wonder the Chinese Foreign Ministry derides what it calls a “tariff-wie(Prashad)lding barbarian who cannot expect China to place a call.”

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

