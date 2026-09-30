Pivot to Asia

Assessment of the current state of Russia’s energy markets varies between Western sources which are preoccupied by the constraints of sanctions, price caps, and infrastructure damage, and Russian and alternative market perspectives, which emphasize strategic adaptability, pivot to Asia, and the commercial exploitation.

Russia’s energy sector is defined by high concentration, geographic realignment, and a split between raw crude resilience and refined product vulnerabilities. China and India dominate as clients for Russian crude exports, purchasing approximately 50% and 37% respectively. However, the domestic picture is constrained; due to ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on processing facilities, Russian refinery runs dropped significantly, forcing the Kremlin to enforce export bans on high-value refined products like diesel and gasoline to stabilize domestic fuel supplies.

The gas market operates on two tiers. Pipeline gas exports to the European Union have shrunk dramatically as a result of Europe’s connivance with the US in the destruction of Nord Stream, a venture jointly owned by Russia and Germany, and Europe’s initiative in divorcing itself from cheap Russian gas, even though European spokesmen frequently claim, falsely, that it was Russia that decided to stop supplying Europe with gas. What happened was that Europe decided that it would end its dependence on pipeline supplies by 2023, which prompted Russia to cut off supplies immediately.

Europe’s Suicide

More specifically, Europe first warned Russia that it would phase out dependence on Russian fossil fuels at the Versailles Declaration on March 11, 2022, two weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022, and one month after US President Joe Biden had stated - in the presence of German Chancellor Olof Sholz on February 7, 2022, that the U.S. would "bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine, and six months before the actual blowing-up of Nord Stream on September 26. In May 2022, the European Commission formally launched the REPowerEU plan to end reliance on Russian energy. Three years later, in May 2025, a reinforced REPowerEU Roadmap set a firm target to stop purchasing Russian gas by late 2027. In January 2026, the EU formally adopted the binding regulation to completely ban Russian pipeline gas and LNG imports.

Following the Versailles Declaration of March 11 2022, Putin demanded natural gas payments be made in rubles. In April-May 2022, Gazprom halted supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland over rejected payment terms. On August 31 2022, Gazprom closed Nord Stream for three days of scheduled maintenance, and on September 2 2022, Gazprom announced an indefinite halt, blaming oil leaks and western sanctions. On September 26 2022, both Nord Strom 1 and 2 pipelines were heavily damaged by underwater sabotage.

Nonetheless, Russian oil and gas continued to flow into Europe after September 2022 primarily via remaining pipeline exemptions, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, and indirect maritime or ship-to-ship transfers. Landlocked nations like Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia retained exemptions to import Russian crude oil. Southern and southeastern European buyers continued receiving contracted Russian natural gas via the Black Sea corridor by TurkStream pipeline. Volumes continued flowing through pipelines crossing Ukraine to central Europe under legacy agreements. European ports kept accepting carrier shipments of Russian liquefied natural gas from Arctic and Baltic terminals. Offshore Cargoes underwent ship-to-ship transfers at sea to obscure the Russian origin of crude oil. Vessels using transient flags of convenience delivered petroleum products to various regional EU ports.

The EU has remained the largest global buyer of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), accounting for nearly 49% of Russia’s total LNG exports.

All this speaks to an extraordinarily deceptive and self-shooting European campaign to pretend that it was weaning itself from Russian oil and gas only to continue to depend on Russian oil and gas, at greatly inflated prices, by receiving these through different routes and formats. Even while pipeline flows from Russia to Europe have fallen 90% in this period, European purchases of both US and Russian expensive LNG have surged, a key component to European deindustrialization and economic stagnation. The suicidal stupidity of this campaign remains obscured by European and Western mainstream media generally. It was justified, if it ever was justified, by the presumption - false, as it turned out - that without the traditional sources of pipeline revenues the Russian economy would implode.

Instead, as was easily foreseeable, global business found plenty of workarounds and Russia was able to establish a much larger market for its energy products in Asia, notably in China and India, as we have seen, something which remains the case to this day despite ever-escalating Western sanctions and secondary sanctions, and attacks on or threats to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” (a term that encompasses both the notion of flags of convenience and the fact that such ships are not insured by Lloyds of London and have found alternative insurers). Europe’s energy policy in other words has integrated Russia far more tightly into the Asian economy at the expense of its integration into the G7, with China and India accounting for 85% of Russian energy exports. Because of European hostility to Russian energy, 55% of Russian crude moves on Russian “shadow fleet” vessels, depriving European shipping and European insurers.

Russia’s Economy Ministry revised its 2026 crude oil output down to a 17-year low of roughly 494 million metric tons (9.88 million bpd) due to refinery bottlenecks and OPEC+ quotas. But its maritime export routes are completely insulated from the Hormuz conflict. Fallen production obscures the much higher prices that Russian oil and gas can trade on global markets. Despite lower output volumes, global energy triggers - most notably the physical blockades and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and in the Red Sea - have spiked crude prices, allowing Russia to occasionally capture massive monthly windfalls (exceeding $19 billion in single months).

Russian Energy to Saudi Arabia

Russian energy exports benefit from Middle Eastern crises and constraints in Saudi Arabia by capturing higher globl energy prices and filling supply deficits with discounted fuel. Higher market rates have boosted Russian export earnings ($8.5B+ monthly) while tighter global supplies reduce the heavy discounts Russia must otherwise offer on its Urals crude.

Saudi Arabia has imported cheap Russian fuel oil to power its domestic grid. A Reuters article in April 2026 (Reuters) reported that Russia’s seaborne exports of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) to Saudi Arabia had jumped 18 per cent in March from February to one million tons as soaring oil prices driven by the Iran war reshaped flows. Saudi Arabia had emerged as a key export destination, stepping up purchases of discounted Russian fuel oil to supply its power sector, allowing the kingdom to preserve valuable crude that would otherwise be burned for electricity. Burning imported fuel oil allowed Riyadh to keep its own unsanctioned crude. The kingdom redirected its preserved crude to lucrative European and Asian markets. Russian overland pipelines and non-Gulf ports avoid Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Supply desperation has forced consuming nations to bypass Western restrictions. Tied Asian and developing markets find it harder to drop Russian supplies and emboldens resistance to Western sanctions.

Russia on the Battlefield

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an increase in the size of Russia’s armed forces to 2.44 million personnel, including 1.55 million active servicemen, marking the fourth military expansion of 2026. But it adds only 15,500 active troops to the previous count, thus rendering the necessity for a new mobilization unnecessary.

Along the front lines possibly the biggest problem for Russia still lies in the Lyman direction where assessments of the success of the Ukrainian “Vivaldi” counteroffensive continue to be controversial and contested. The practical import of this is that if indeed Ukraine is still able to push further eastwards and in doing so to force Russia to retreat to a January 2025 scenario, then the prospects for a Russian takedown of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation from the north are considerably reduced while concentrating Russian attention on moving north of Dobrepillia in the south.

More worrying, perhaps, as outlined in recent posts, are the continuing predictions from sources in both Russia and the West that there will be a war between these two parties within a matter of months. Larry Johnson says it is inevitable. Two weeks ago, Pepe Escobar talked with a Russian general who was saying that European rhetoric and actions are making war a certainty. Claims from Europe of Russian hybrid attacks seem, at best, very far fetched but, as potential false flags, suggest that Europe or the West generally is determined to establish a pretext, or a series of pretexts, for war.

If we follow the counsel of Brian Berletic we stay focused on the overriding driver of US foreign policy, which is restoration and sustenance of US global hegemony. The world’s greatest threat - war between Europe and Russia - is US’s greatest opportunity, since it removes or impoverishes two of its three greatest rivals. But the opportunity exists only if the Euro-Russian conflict can be contained. It could be nuclear, to a limited degree perhaps, provided the US is not drawn in. And right now, US responsibility for the conflict notwithstanding, neither Russian nor EU anger is directed particularly at the US - because Europe needs a big Daddy to protect it long-term and the Kremlin is hooked on US meta-deal enticements.