Mooted Russian Offensive

There is a lot of chatter about an upcoming Russian offensive, inspired in part by a recent British M16 prediction that such an action would take place today (even though the physical evidence to support this claim is weak - better evidence suggests that Russia is currently still engaged in a campaign of aggressive attrition). Perhaps the MI6 prediction, nonetheless, is the background to Ukraine’s apparently alleged shooting down of two Russian surveillance aircraft over the sea of Azov. One, a $350m A-50 AWACS Il, and the other an IL-22 Ilyushin (at least one of which, perhaps both, returned home, it seems, damaged if intact) - if so, rendering a classic PR-type stunt that Kiev is inclined to resort to when under unusual tension on the battlefields.

Russia claimed at first that it had no such information; there has been some speculation that the incidents were the result of friendly fire. It has been suggested that Ukraine lacks the fighter jets for such an operation, or AD with sufficient range to have been responsible. The area is not infrequently traversed by NATO aircraft so it is possible the Russian planes were misidentified.

A great deal of the chatter about an upcoming offensive appears to consider Kharkiv (or all the territory to the east of Prypriat) as a likely target area for the invasion, which is also in line both with a recent heavy Russian focus on Kharkiv in its missile and drone attacks since December 29, and with recent indications that Moscow is considering the establishment of a buffer zone between Kharkiv and Bolgorod - something not expected to begin until some time in February. There is no actual formal talk from Moscow of a Russian offensive this winter. Not because of weather - last year’s Russian winter offensive resulted in the taking of Bakhmut. As I have said previously, we may get to a point of Ukrainian disadvantage that it would be foolish for Russia to hold back.

In preparation for a possible Russian offensive this winter, Poland has indicated its readiness to make Polish territory available for German forces and Germany has published an account of how it expects Russia, which it fears want to initiate World War Three (the Germans are mistaking Russia for the neocon cabal of Washington on this point), should it win in Ukraine, to move on the Baltics with a view, among other things, to establishing a land-bridge between the Russian mainland and Kaliningrad. Would such a thing to happen, or to be shown plausible through western propaganda, it would liberate Western leaders from their culpability for decades of hubris, lies, arrogance and, above all, sheer foolishness, and might make even the discredited WEF, and its puffing up of pretentious, privileged young contenders for “leadership,” meeting today in Davos, look intelligent.

Simplicius the Thinker in his Substack column suggests the supposed revelation of a Russian plan to stir up violence in the Baltics is really an indication of what NATO is already doing, given that Baltic governments are already making life harder for Russian ethnic minorities. He suspects that the real story is a NATO plan to escalate tensions with Russia that will climax ahead of the 2024 presidential elections and provide a pretext of emergency for the cancellation of the elections.

I would say we are seeing the creation of an alarming tangle of true and fabricated narratives that thoroughly confuses a credulous public with the complicity of mainstream media and that distances European leaders from their errors and greed, allowing them to do what they want without coordinated opposition.

Dima at the Military Summary Channel speculates that a Russian offensive is something that is actually wanted by Kiev and by its sponsors in the collective West on the grounds that this will bolster demands for yet more western aid to Ukraine, which will further enrich the armaments industry (most of US aid to Ukraine, around 90%, goes to US arms manufacturers, and a considerable proportion of EU aid goes to German and other European manufacturers). And it is thought that it will assist Biden’s electoral prospects.

Russia, Iran and UANI

In a parallel indication of expected trouble on another axis of the Western war against the Rest (with Russia over Ukraine, with China over Taiwan, with Iran over the Red Sea, Venezuela over Guaido and Guyana), this time in Central Asia, a recent treaty between Iran and Russia secures the commitment of both parties to coming to the aid of the other in the event that either party is subjected to attack.

This would seem to have the greatest significance in the light of US and Israeli pressure on the Houthis in Yemen and on Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and, of course, the seemingly eternal attempts by the US to portray Iran as a malign regional actor, one that is forever accused of attempting to become a nuclear threat (but which has never possessed, nor now posses nuclear weapons).

Anti-Iranian Propaganda and UANI

In an interesting insight into some of the darkest factors that play into international relations (e.g. Israeli interest in the oil and gas underneath the land and sea of Gaza) and are hardly ever exposed by, or subject to in-depth attention by, western mainstream media, Alan Macleod (Macleod on UANI) has recently written about the board members of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a supposed “non-profit,” which he describes as a shadowy but influential organization, supported by many government actors, dedicated to pushing the West toward a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic. It was founded in 2008. The group is led by neoconservative hawks, and shows close ties to both U.S. and Israeli intelligence.

Right-wing billionaire New York-based investor Thomas Kaplan and Israeli-American billionaire Sheldon Adelson (died in 2021), also a funder of AIPAC, have been among major sources of funding. Kaplan has marketed gold to clients as the perfect commodity to hold if there is increased instability in the Middle East. Other sponsors probably include Gulf dictatorships. One of UANI’s primary activities, writes Macleod, citing Iranian political commentator Ali Alizadeh, is to create a worldwide “culture of fear and anxiety for investing in Iran.”

In 2019 In 2019, UANI was rebuked by the Russian Foreign Ministry for attempting to intimidate Russian corporations trading with Tehran. UANI opposed the JCPOA, and when he appointed national security adviser by Donald Trump, John Bolton persuaded the president to withdraw entirely from the deal. Bolton has connections to the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) thought by some to have been involved in the recent massacre at Soleimani’s tomb. Groups comparable to UANI, sharing similar personnel, networks and aspirations to regime change in Iran, sometimes under cover of cultural and conservation agenda, include the Counter Extremism Project and Jewish Committee to Support Women Life Freedom in Iran, Panthera and PaykanArtCar and International Convention for the Future of Iran.

Battlefields

In the Kupyansk area there is Russian activity around Kyslivka and Kotliarivka, west of Russian-controlled Svatove, with indications of preparations for a Russian advance in the direction of Borova. Further south near Lyman, the Russian western advance towards Terny appears to have stalled, probably in the face of considerable Ukrainian fortification. In Bakhmut area it is reported that a total Russian army of 80,000 is moving towards or, rather, attempting to encircle, a concentration of Ukrainian forces in Chasiv Yar. In the Avdiivka area, Russia appears to be in control of Stepova and moving into Berdychi. Russia’s advance west of Marinka toward Heorhiivka appears to be holding, amongst substantial bombing. Further south, Russia has repelled a Ukrainian attack on its forces south of Novomykhailivka, making it more likely that Russia will soon attack the settlement from both south and north, and it puts Russia in a close position to take control of the road running from Solodky to Vodiane to the south of current Russian positions. In Zaporizhzhia, the second battle for Robotyne has begun, to Russia’s advantage amidst a general Ukrainian strategy of withdrawal. In Krynky, the Ukrainian foothold is shrinking under Russian attack, and its future looks grim, due to bad weather, illness and given that dangerous ice flows both on the Dneiper and its tributaries are making it impossible for Ukraine to augment its foothold by boat or to evacuate soldiers from Krynky, while on the western side of the Dnieper Russia is subjecting Ukrainian military facilities in towns such as Ivanivka and Novotiahynke and, nearer Kherson, Inhulvka, Oleksandrivka and Poniatrivka, to heavy missile and drone attacks.

Middle East

A ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on an American warship in the Red Sea was successfully intercepted by the ship’s AD system, but may indicate that the Houthis will show constancy in their determination not to step down in face of US missile attacks on Yemen. Houthis later hit and slightly damaged a US owned cargo ship. In this atmosphere of potential escalation, US actions are likely to further inflame the anger among ordinary citizens of the Middle East countries that are most in hock to Washington and thus threaten the stability of their elites. Egypt and Jordan come to mind, first and foremost. But there is also Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Morrocco, Libya and several others, never mind Iran.

US action against Yemen is illegal , since it has not been cleared by the UNSC, but the US considers itself exceptional and is pushing for a world order that is subjected to an (ill-defined) “rules-based” protocol over and above the UN’s commitment to sovereignty. Which is exactly why we need the BRICS alliance to continue to grow and to consolidate for us to have any hope of a better balanced world.

In other indications of escalation Iran has reportedly hit an ISIS group in Syria which has claimed responsibility for the massacre of mourners at the Sulemanie tomb a month ago, and a Mossad HQ in Erbil, Iraq in retaliation for Israel’s recent assassination of a senior Iranian officer; while a New Jersey national guard contingent of 1600 men has been dispatched to reinforce illegal US bases in Iraq and Syria.

Douglas Macgregor, in interview with Judge Napolitano today, expresses skepticism about whether the IDF can fight a two-front war (i.e. Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah) and considers that it will depend on whether the US provides Israel, and its own forces, with a sufficiency of military aid to make it possible. Macgregor correctly observes that funding links between Iran and Houthis (or Hezbollah in Lebanon) are besides the point; what matters is the shared Arabic identity of the Houthis, Lebanese, Syrians, Iraqis and, above all, Palestinians, and Houthi (and others’) anger over the murder by Israel of what is now over 23,000 in Gaza, the vast majority of whom are entirely innocent of the events of October 7 however those events are understood and interpreted.