Russia Escalates

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned U.S. and European governments to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Kyiv before Russia launches further “systematic strikes on facilities located in Kiev that are used for the needs of the UAF.” This both threatens a measure of escalation at the same time as indicating that this will be an escalation that is constrained by a continued narrowing of the range of attacks to military facilities.

In an article today in Responsible Statecraft, Arnold Lieven (Lieven) speculates, not unreasonably, that this probably means that Russia intends to use Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles to strike the underground headquarters in Kyiv where U.S. and European officers have been helping the Ukrainian armed forces to target Russia with missiles and drones. Moscow has so far refrained from targeting Ukrainian headquarters even though Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly targeted Russian headquarters. Lieven reports that on Tuesday, the Ukrainian General Staff said that it had destroyed a major Russian command and control center in Lugansk with British storm shadow cruise missiles. Lieven further notes that the effective use of these missiles — which Ukraine has been firing for the past two years — requires U.S. targeting data.

The real status and impact of the Oreshnik continues to be unclear. There are woefully insufficient accounts of the impact of Oreshnik hits up until now. One might expect that the impact of a nuclear-comparable weapon would be difficult to hide from the rest of the world. That does not seem to apply in this instance. But it also appears to be case that in the case of the first two deployments of the weapon, at least, no explosives were used in the warheads. The impacts resulted only from kinetic energy. So we don’t have too clear an idea, to put it mildly, as to what would be the difference between absence and presence of explosives.

Lavrov’s statement suggests that Russia has now calculated that there is less of a risk to its interests in escalating the conflict, than in continuing to hold its punches with respect to Kiev. Russia has been slow to respond to Western provocations up to this point, in part because it knows that the Ukrainians and their European sponsors have intended that their provocations should trigger a massive Russian response that, in turn, will lead the US to decide that it must now re-energize its involvement in the NATO war with Russia over proxy Ukraine.

With some justification, Russia may now consider that it is the right time to escalate, given that the US continues to be distracted by the conflict in the Gulf, that many sources attest to significant depletion of US weapons stockpiles and that there is critical evidence of inefficacy of what stockpiles it does have. The US has had to announce long delays, for example, in its supplies of Tomahawk missiles both to Japan and to Germany, to the dismay of its subalterns in both those neocon-captured nations. Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine are too few, and are not effective against new Russian weapons such as the Oreshnik. Also, Russia must now better understand that a continuation of NATO involvement in this war means ever higher debts for NATO members and, of course, for Ukraine, on top of what for most NATO members are exceptionally high debt-to-GDP ratios whereas Russia is able to pay for the war with cash, so to speak, while maintaining an exceptionally low debt-to-GDP ratio, never less so than at a time of very high prices for Russian oil and gas.

Brent crude prices fell over the weekend in misguided hope of a Gulf settlement - repeating for at least a fourth time a pattern whereby Trumpian remarks become the stuff of market manipulation - but are now once again moving upwards towards the $100 mark as that hope evaporates.

There is also the question of the US mid-term elections. Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy is saying that he anticipates a ceasefire will be achieved before November, by which I assume he means that Trump desperately needs an end to the conflict so as to improve his standing in the midterms and that therefore he will make an offer to Russia that Russia finds attractive enough to accept, even though Zelenskiy then expects the conflict to resume in time for Spring offensives in 2027.

This sounds very unlikely. First of all, I don’t think that Russia would agree to any kind of ceasefire before Russia’s main conditions are met: the four oblasts, plus Crimea, no NATO membership for Ukraine, etc. Secondly, I don’t see why Russia would consider it an advantage to agree a ceasefire merely to help Trump in the mid-terms. Thirdly, Russia must understand that no rational or sustainable agreement is possible with the US under its current, fanatical, neocon leadership. Fourthly, I doubt if for Russia any kind of agreement with Ukraine is acceptable that leaves Zelenskiy in power. In any case Zelenskiy’s musings on a ceasefire seem dependent on “security guarantees,” a phrase that when used by Zelenskiy means NATO feet-on-the-ground in Ukraine, something that Russia will never accept.

Predictably, Europe’s response so far to Russia’s advice to European and other diplomats to evacuate Kiev, has been a stance of resistance. Even as the UK lifts sanctions against Russian oil purchases for example, the EU remains deadlocked in stubborn denial of its own best economic interests. How so? Its leaders commit to their fairytale of a US that will rush back to their aid if Russia is about to seize Ukraine and that then the war with Russia will lead eventually to its fragmentation and integration ino a new neoliberal era in which Western corporate power will dominate the Russian Federation, and the world.

Simultaneously, Russia has announced that from June the skies over Central Russia will be closed to private, non-scheduled flights, involving a complete ban on unscheduled civil aircraft at all altitudes up to 5,100 meters, which is the highest that Ukrainian drones can fly. Further, Putin has signed off on legislation that extends the use of Russian armed forces to protect Russian citizens abroad, something of relevance to the relations between governments and Russian citizens in Armenia, Lithuania and Moldova and the consequent triggers for Russian intervention.

The Battlefields

The Military Summary Channel reports many Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistic lines between Crimea, Kherson, Zapporizhzhia, Donetsk and even Luhansk, sufficiently persistent, it speculates, to push Russian forces into concentrating on the North, where it has made considerable recent advances, and investing less effort in these other areas, including the Slayansk-Kramatorsk-Drezhivka axis, although it will likely continue to press forward on Orekhiv in eastern Zapporizhia.

This sounds like quite a serious setback, if it is true. In the north, Russia continues to achieve advances towards the cities of Sumy and Chernihiv, and to take more territory in northeast Kharkiv. Sumy is likely to be its primary target. In the Sumy oblast near the border with Russia there are continuing clashes around the villages of Pysarivka and Ivoizhavke, representing a distance of around 60 kilometers to Chernihiv. Russia has taken full control of Zapsilia, west of Myropillia, also in Russian hands. Russian forces are advancing towards Velyka Kyby. In Kharkiv Russian forces aim to cut a line from Russia’s Sudzha to Kharkiv itself in an effort to slice off the northeast of the oblast and separate it from the rest of Ukraine. Russian forces are moving down through Shevhine to Hram and Kozacha Lopan, and also from Symynivka, east of the Oskil, towards Buharivka. There are heavy clashes in Karrachne and Zahherivka.

In recent posts I have given some weight to reports in the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) that show that Russia has experienced a small net loss of territory in recent months. Not surprisingly this is contested by less neocon sources (the ISW is associated with the Kagan and Nuland duo) who query ISW mathematics on the grounds, if I understand correctly, that it counts as lost territory some land that Russia never actually acquired in the first place.

Israel Escalates

Reuters and the New York Times today report that Israel has intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah (which in effect means the entire Shia population of Lebanon, military or civilian along with anyone else in the territory whom Israel considers an adversary) striking targets across Lebanon and advancing deeper into Lebanese territory. Even the Lebanese prime minister is protesting that Israel must withdraw if a ceasefire is to be possible.

Israeli doubling-down is prompted in part by Hezbollah’s successful use of fibre-optic drones against Israeli targets. These are resistant to interception. Hezbollah claims to have wiped out or heavily damaged Israeli military camps and armored vehicles in several coordinated ambushes throughout southern Lebanon. (There has been no independent verification, of which I am aware) that entire Israeli camps have been wiped out. But Hezbollah has actively engaged Israeli forces, troops, and artillery positions along the border—such as those near Metula—using explosive drones, artillery, and rocket fire. In coordinated anti-tank missile ambushes, Hezbollah has claimed the destruction of dozens of Israeli Merkava tanks and armored bulldozers during fierce ground clashes across southern villages like Taybeh and Bayada.

The Israeli military claims to have struck more than 100 Hezbollah sites overnight in southern and eastern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and command centers. The New York Times reports (NYT) that the IDF issued an evacuation warning on Tuesday for the entire city of Nabatieh (among other settlements), one of the largest cities in southern Lebanon, signaling that airstrikes there were imminent. Mashghara, a town in the Bekaa Valley, was among the areas that were hit overnight, killing at least 11 people, including two children.

Escalation of Israel’s illegal invasion of Lebanon aligns with a “greater Israel” agenda of the Netanyahu government that wants to see a restoration to Israel of biblical borders, and could ultimately, if realized, lead to the absorption of large swathes of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

Israeli aggression in Lebanon directly impacts the likelihood of a ceasefire between the US and Iran. There is little doubt that there have been active talks in the past few days mediated by both Pakistan and Qatar. Allegations that a deal has been almost reached derive not only from Trumpian braggadocio on Truth Social, but also by Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, who is currently serving as Pakistan's first Chief of Defense Forces and the 11th Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army concurrently.

Reports of an imminent deal notwithstanding it seems that there continue to be significant obstacles. It is very unlikely that Iran will give up its newly established control over the Strait of Hormuz or that it will hand over to the US its stocks of enriched uranium to which it is entitled under the terms of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty of which it is a signatory. It is not inconceivable, to my mind, that Iran would give up the practice of imposing tolls for passage through the Strait in return for the guaranteed lifting of the US blockade, unfreezing of the $26 billions’ worth of frozen Iranian assets held in foreign countries, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and reparations for the two wars that the US and Israel have launched on Iran within the past ten months - without provocation and in the absence of any pretext that would be recognized under international law.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social that the Gulf nations will be compelled to embrace the Abraham Accords that he established in his first term and that refer to the process of normalization of relations between Israel and its former adversaries does not seem designed to help along the process of establishing peace between Iran and the US, and is not welcome to either Saudi Arabia or Qatar (or Pakistan, whose “nuclear umbrella” now protects the Saudis). These three countries may now be distancing themselves from the US in the expectation that we have entered a historical moment in which perhaps the US can be thrown out of the region altogether.

Gulf nations were not consulted prior to the launch of the US war on Iran; nor were they consulted at various critical junctures following the US-Israeli initiation of hostilities as in the lead up to Trump’s short-lived project freedom that was going to help navigate stuck tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. These nations and the US military assets that they host have been badly mauled by Iranian strikes, and they and their desalination and energy assets will be extremely vulnerable if there is a re-ignition of the conflict.

There was in effect a re-ignition of the conflict yesterday when US forces struck at what they claimed were Iranian missile launch sites in southern Iran and at boats which they claimed were involved in laying mines. Iranian retaliation included the downing of a US drone. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reported to have warned the US that its military bases in the region are no longer safe.

On a final note, there is emerging evidence of sharper exchanges than previously reported between Trump and Xi Jinping during Trump’s recent Beijing visit, having to do not just with Jinping’s warning to Trump that he should not test China by selling more weapons to Taiwan (I believe these have been suspended), but also warning him not to further encourage the rearmament of Japan (which today is reportedly working in close collaboration with the Philippines in a bid to shore up the influence in the region of the Quad).