Russiagate

On Russiagate, amidst further revelations by Tulsi Gabbard today, my own analysis may be found here at Propaganda in Focus. It is perfectly obvious to most observers that the current revelations, hardly fresh and somewhat deceptive for reasons that I explain in the attached article, are intended to distract attention from the search for possible links between Trump and Epstein, and to serve as a warning to senior Democratic figures to back off from the Epstein scandal.

Istanbul Talks

On the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, which were restarted earlier today, it is more than relevant to note that there have been protests throughout Ukraine following Zelenskiy’s closure of two US-controlled anti-corruption organizations. Some analysts are of the view that these augur the overthrow of Zelenskiy who, in initiating the legislation necessary to shut down these organizations, has revealed an increasing authoritarianism in governance of Ukraine and is acting in protection of the interests of his own circle and the circles of his most senior advisers.

Against this view is the argument that nobody who understands this conflict can possibly imagine that “authoritarianism” is something that has only just emerged. Nobody cares about the anti-corruption organizations which have done nothing to curb corruption in this country. The protests are looking more like a pale version of the color-revolution style protests of the Maidan in 2014, rather than authentic expressions of outrage against Zelenskiy and that, if they were to be taken seriously, they would have to have the support of the military and of Ukrainian oligarchs like Petro Poroshenko, or Julia Tymoshenko or Zelenskiy’s current principal oligarch underwriter, Rinat Akhmetov.

AFP reports that a Russian negotiator said his country has agreed to the latest in a series of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and proposed brief ceasefires allowing dead and wounded soldiers to be recovered. Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rusten Umerov, told reporters: "Priority number one is to organise the meeting of the leaders, of presidents", in comments after the talks.

As I argued yesterday, the success of this objective is highly unlikely to be achieved unless, as suggested earlier today by Military Summary Channel, Putin can be persuaded that Zelenskiy in a new bid to assert Ukraine’s independence from the US and Europe, believes there can be a fresh start to Russian-Ukraine relations.

But this raises the question as to when has Ukraine ever been “independent,” given its utter dependence on the West over the past twenty or more years for arms, for government salaries and so much else besides. Kiev is currently looking to the West for another $120 billion to keep the counrty and its military for another year. Germany is reported to have promised Kiev five Patriot batteries (though rather dated versions), of its own total stock of 12.

Putin must be concerned about Zelenskiy’s trustworthiness (zero) and legitimacy (zero). Umerov also said that Kyiv had proposed to hold talks by the end of August, with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participating. Moscow has said that a lot of work is needed before even discussions can take place about possible talks between Putin and Zelensky, who last met in 2019.

Moscow's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that both countries had agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war each and that Moscow offered to hand Kyiv the bodies of 3,000 killed soldiers, and had again proposed to Ukraine to establish short 24- to 48-hour ceasefires on the line of contact, so that medical teams are able to collect the wounded and so that commanders can come take the bodies of soldiers.

Opening the meeting, reports AFP, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said: "Our aim is to end this bloody war, which has a very high cost, as soon as possible." Fidan added: "The ultimate goal is a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace." This of course demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of the Russian position, which is that ceasefires without agreement on resolution of the “root causes” to the conflict are a waste of time.

US-E3-Iran

Fox News reported earlier today that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday has doubled down on Tehran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program and said Iran is "fully prepared" for a renewed fight with Israel. This confirms a statement of Iran’s foreign minister earlier this week that Iran will not give up its enrichment program, while continuing to insist that Tehran is not interested in developing a nuclear weapon.

Pezeshkian says that Iran continues to believe in diplomacy (quite what explains this astonishing belief, given the circumstances, is a mystery to this author). I noted yesterday that Tehran had indicated that it might be prepared to agree to a ceiling on the level of uranium enrichment in exchange for a US acknowledgment of Iran’s right to enrich and a relaxation of sanctions.

This position pretends to take seriously US and Israeli claims that their main concern is Iran’s nuclear “threat” to the region, whereas the real reasons have to do with the maintenance of US hegemony through the Middle East, using as its tool its proxy, Israel (that has hundreds of nuclear warheads and is by far and way the most important, in fact the only, nuclear threat).

Pezeshkian’s harping on about Iran’s openness to diplomay may have some semblance of rationality in the context of the E3’s (UK, France and Germany) threat to initiate snapback sanctions which would see the entire 15-member U.N. Security Council enforce strict economic ramifications. Tehran has indicated that it may be willing to agree some form of deal on uranium enrichment in return for the E3’s removal of sanctions on Iran. The JCPOA signatories must recall snapback sanctions prior to the Oct. 18 expiration date when the economic tool can no longer be employed en masse per the 2015 terms of the agreement.

Pezeshkian has acknowledged the blow that Israel levied against its top officials, but said it "completely failed" to "eliminate" the hierarchy of Iran's nuclear program, and warned that Iran is ready to take on Jerusalem should another conflict break out.

"That is why we have prepared ourselves for any possible scenario and any potential response. Israel has harmed us, and we have also harmed it," he added. "It has dealt us powerful blows, and we have struck it hard in its depths, but it is concealing its losses."

There are reports of an upcoming meeting between Iran, Russia and China, which suggest that Iran will from now on be protected far more formidably by its BRICS allies.

US-China

Bloomberg has reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has indicated a possibility of a meeting with a Chinese delegation in Stockholm in search for an extension of the tariff truce, to include discussions on Chinese purchases of oil from Iran and from Russia. This has not been confirmed by China. The likelihood that China is going to reduce its purchases of energy products from Iran and Turkey is close to zero, in my view.

On the Ukrainian Battlefields

Russia has continued to hold a significant slice of the north of the Ukrainian oblast of Sumy. From west to east, troops hold Kostiantynivka, Kindrakivka (some of), Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Yablunivka, and is close to Khotin, Pystrivka, and Mala Korchakivka. They have just taken Varachino and may send forces east to take Yunakivka or west to stabilize Kindrakivka. In Kharkiv, Russia has made significant advances, after a year or more, towards taking the entirety of Vovchansk and this may be a preliminary move to carving out a slice of Kharkiv down to Kupyansk. In southern Kupyansk Russia now holds Ridkodub, Karpivka (much of), Zelena Dolyne, Kobodiazi, Myrne and is assaulting Kolodiazi. From here Russian forces will likely move south to Starky, which is due north of the major city of Lyman.

Further south, in the region of Kostiantynivka, Russia has reached as far west as Bila Hora and (to the north) Predtechyne. A little further south Russis is moving on Oleksandre-Shutyne. Further south still, Russian forces are moving further west from Dylivka, along the direction of the railways.

Well to the west of Toretsk, which Russia took at least half a year conquering, forces have control of Novopaske, and have established a cauldron around Ukrainian troops in Shcherbynivka, pushing Ukrainian troops outd and westwards towards Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk. Further westm Russia controls Popiv Yar, Novotoreske and Rezine. Russian troops have entered Boilivka and, to the northwest, Zapidne, Pankivka, Shalchove, and are on the outskirts of Volodymyrivka and Shakove. In brief, they have encircled the major communications and supply hub of Pokrovsk from the north east, all of the east, all of the south and southwest and are, in effect, in control of the southern surburbs of the conglomeration. Pokrovsk must fall.

In southern Donetsk, Russian forces are moving on Oleksandrohrad; in Zapporizhzhia Russian forces, from west to east, control Kamianske, Lobllove, Stepove, Mali Shchbaky snd have moved north of Kamianske to Playni. To the east they are moving on Pavlivka to cut supply routes to the city of Orikhiv.