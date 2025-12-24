So, to clarify:

Russia is indeed winning on the battlefield. Yes, progress has been glacial relative to Hollywood standards of military success and to the pre-drone era. But a mile run in a year is the same as a mile run in a minute in terms of territory traversed. Further, the glacial progress, it has been plausibly argued is, or is also, a strategy of deliberate attrition, in which - to this point of the conflict - Russia has been quite successful, attriting not just Ukraine, but also NATO and the US, whose nuclear capability lags significantly behind Russian in many respects, including in overall volume and sophistication, and whose declining stocks of weapons account for US enthusiasm for getting out of Ukraine in order to prepare for the upcoming US war against China - although we can also argue that this is a war that the US has already started. In the meantime, looking at Russian advances in Huliaipolia and other points of the contact line in Ukraine it seems quite possible, if not likely, that with or without the survival of robust Ukrainian fortifications in some areas of the Donbass or Novorussiya, Russia will quite soon make a sudden leap forward to the Dnieper, from Kherson on up.

Yet there is no possibility of a ceasfire and even less possibility of a peace settlement. This is primarily because (1) Zelenskiy and his US-Euro Instigated Neo-Nazi gang are committed to clinging to power regardless of any or all consequences; (2) Trump, even if his own apparent diplomatic manouvers deserve to be taken at face value (but of course, they should not - they are far more likely to be intended to deceive the perennially gullible Putin Kremlin), lacks anything remotely like sufficient political leverage to push through any kind of settlement with Russia; (3) Russia will stand very firm to its June 2024 demands (“Istanbul+) and, in the event of continuing refusal by Ukraine and its European sponsors to give any ground in negotiations - which is certain - will likely add to their basic demands (Ukrainian neutrality, Crimea, and ALL of Luhansk, Dontesk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson) the “buffer” territories they are seizing in Sumy and Kharkiv (and, I suspect, in future, Chernihiv, which Russia invaded in 2022 but from which it was forced to retreat), Dnipro-Petrovsk, and Odessa; (4)

Despite the continuous stream of self-defeating and embarrassing failures in their efforts to prop up Ukraine in a context in which the US is abandoning Ukraine - the latest of these being its doomed attempt to seize frozen Russian assets - European leaders have shown every intention of continuing their shrill anti-Russia rhetoric, declarations of intent to go to war with Russisa by 2030, and military mobilization to the extent that they have left Russia with no choice other than to prepare for war with Europe. The latest European Council vote on a loan of over $90 billion to Ukraine (perhaps 40% of this to be paid back to Europe for an earlier European loan) is argued by some to operate as a motivating force for European leaders to keep the war going,. The longer they keep the war going, the longer they can delay having to pay back principal on the loan to whoever will be the hapless financiers to take on this risk and the longer, they think, they can fool their own publics into thinking their leaders are doing something noble.

Therefore, it seems quite possible that Russia will indeed at some point defeat Ukraine militarily and will impose its own conditions for a settlement. If Ukraine still resists, Russia willl continue to advance. It will meet a constant succession of European-backed “dirty war” reprisals many of them orchestrated by London’s MI6 in collaboration with other European agencies that will keep the temperature of the conflict considerably warm - even as both Russia and Europe continue to prepare for a broader conflict, mainly to Russia’s advantage (given its strengths in the capability for affordable weapons production). Both sides will encounter significant resistance from their own populations but, through clever propaganda, fake news, false flag operations, and traditional policing and special forces suppression this they will overcome - although, again, this will work more to Russia’s advantage given that Europe is in reality the aggressor, and a not very unified one at that, while Russia and Russian existential identity is on the line and the Russian people will be more easily motivated to put down their lives for the security of their fatherland.

In the meantime, from a not wholly promising starting position (of a hegemon in economic, political and cultural decline), the USA will move from strength to strength. The fundamental reason for this does relate to that starting position, which is one of exemplarary military power, one that exercises more influence over the political and social structure of the USA than any other force, combined with a network of army bases sufficient to threaten virtually every other country throughout the world. A part of this, of course, has to do with its status as a nuclear weapons power that is equalled (or perhaps, somewhat surpassed, by Russia, with China racing to rank third or even higher).

What we must now conclude following our observation of the handling of major geopolitical contests over the past few years is that though the US in 2002, under President George Bush, initiated a disassembling of global security safeguards against nuclear war, the logic of mutually assured destruction still prevails, but it prevails more strongly over US competitors than it does over the US itself. Even though Russia may now possess nuclear or nuclear-equivalent weapons (kinzhal, zircon, orestnik, berevestnik, poseidon etc.) that are superior to the nuclear force of the US, and although it has an immensely strong nuclear ally in China and also in North Korea, there are no indications to this date that Russia (or, for that matter, China or North Korea) is prepared to actually use such weapons beyond the immediate theater of war in Ukraine against Russia’s real enemies in Washington, London, Paris and Berlin, either to protect its own immediate interests or the interests of such allies as (former) Syria, Iran or Venezuela. It is not even necessarily about the nuclear status of weapons since it would seem that Russia is not even prepared to use conventional weapons to win its war against Kiev in a manner similar, for example, to the US-backed Israeli decapitation strike on Iran earlier this year.

It is difficult to know exactly what we are dealing with here. It is of course a question of calculation. At no time, so far, has Russia felt able to calculate that its use of its own advantages in nuclear weaponry would protect it against a more devastating reprisal of some kind by its nuclear opponents or even that a devasting win with the use of conventional weapons could prevent it from being devasted by a nuclear attack from these opponents. There is some reason to think that the Kremlin’s logic at this point in time debars serious consideration of a confrontation, nuclear or otherwise, that could provoke such a reaction. In brief, the Kremlin expects of its opponents devastating behavior that the Kremlin so far denies to itself. And it denies to itself because it places greater value on global security than does its enemies, and greater faith in the long-term efficacy of a commitment to rationality, a commitment which paradoxically, in the case of Vladimir Putin, may be grounded in religious belief.

Appraising this reluctance of Russia (and China) to go to the brink, and confident in its own ability to project ultimate willingness to do so itself, has given an unbridled US Presidency enormous scope in pushing forward with its hegemonic ambitions. By instigating war with Russia, and involving Europe as a co-belligerant in this process, the US has deindustrialized Europe’s leading industrial power, Germany, crippled much of Europe and is creating an ever greater dependency of Europe on US energy and US defense industries. By apparently withdrawing its own military support (but not intelligence) from Ukraine, the US has passed prime responsibility for NATO security to Europe, requiring Europe to pay for the war and to have Europe purchase most of the weapons from US defence corporations, to have Europe be the major belligerant against Russia and, in this way, also to attrite Russia, pretending to be indifferent while in reality always nudging the conflict in Europe’s favor (or so the Americans may calculate).

In the meantime, the US has considered itself free to wrest control over the global trading system, often with a view to twisting this to US advantage, sometimes with the purpose - through sanctions, tariffs, piracy and the like - of blocking the participation of some parties to accessing this system. Assessing the threat of retaliation from the BRICS as relatively weak (given slow or faltering progress in giving instiututional and military concretencess to links between BRICS members, beyond the likes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Belt and Road Initiative, and the Eurasian Economic Union, and the strong tendency of so many BRICS members to want to try to balance their relations between the West and East), the US is discovering new resevoirs of imperial power that trap otherwise potentially powerful adversaries like Japan or Brazil into compliance with US hegemonic agendas.

The environment of diffidence in the Global South strengthens US impudence, as in its current behavior in Venezuela which, if pushed through to the extent that seems likely, will extend US power to manipulate global energy prices to its advantage (and Russian disadvantage) well into the forseeable future. It also provides political flesh to the global network of US military bases such as to give the US the resources that it needs for regime change shenanigans everywhere and to contain both Russia and China and, in the long term, to effect some form of blockade on China. Yes, China has a significant tool in its control over trade in rare earths, but the US will figure out workarounds to this impediment. US balance of power in Latin America, with the rightwing drift in Argentiuna, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru is growing stronger; in the Middle East, the imperial boot lies firmly over the Palestinian throat, Syria is ravagesd, Lebanon and Iraq are scarcely any more serious candidates for sovereignty, Iran (plagued by severe water shortage and pollution) is again threatened by Israel, the US seems to have captured both Armenia and Azerbaijani loyalty and the independence of Georgia is moot. In Asia, the US essentially commands Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In Europe, the US will create the correct conditions for the re-entry to power of European rightwing movement such as Germany’s AfD and the French National Rally that are currently caught in the grip of Macron’s and Merz’s liberal authoritarianism with a view, one day, finally, for a return of the US to its struggle with Russia (China, by that time, having been reduced to size).

Please understand, in the case of misinterpretation, that this is a scenario that I believe plausible; it is definitely NOT one for which I advocate. What I advocate is a multi-polar world of sovereign, independent nations whose international governance is negotiated through the corridors of a very much reformed and restructured United Nations located a very long way away from the USA.