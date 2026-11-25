Russian Warning to Estonia

Russia has warned Estonia that Estonia’s planned border closure between it and Russia’s Baltic city of Kaliningrad, and Estonia’s support for Ukrainian strikes on Russia that cross Estonian airspace risk triggering "open war," while neighboring Latvia weighs shutting its own Russian border crossings. Russia also regularly expresses concern over what it considers is the Estonian mistreatment of ethnic Russians resident in Estonia - a throwback to the circumstances in which Estonia became independent in 1991.

Note that Russia now refers to the Estonian government as a “regime,” indicating that Moscow now entertains doubts about the legitimacy of Estonia’s ruling structures, potentially inviting a closer investigation of the circumstances in which all those areas of the Soviet Union that subsequently asserted their independence proceeded towards that goal.

The diplomatic escalation follows Estonia's decision to close its land crossings with Russia starting December 1, 2026, after accusing Russian intelligence of orchestrating an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defense firm (something which Russia categorically denies; it is a charge which fits a pattern of hundreds of poorly substantiated and unlikely European claims of a Russian “hybrid war” against European assets that could easily be constructed as false flags by Western intelligence agencies as provocations to war).

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires, Marek Ühtegi, in Moscow to deliver a formal protest. Russian officials told the envoy that Estonia’s actions were “provocative and extremely dangerous” and “on the verge of triggering open war with Russia”. This occurs after drone attacks on Russian ships in the Baltic and elsewhere.

Widening the War

Ukraine carried out the drone strike that hit the Russian cargo ship Sparta II on November 21, 2026. Zelenskiy confirmed responsibility, stating that the vessel was a legitimate target because it was transporting weapons. Two drones struck the Sparta II in the eastern Gulf of Finland while it was en route from St. Petersburg to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The Sparta II is a Russian-flagged cargo ship operated by Oboronlogistika, a logistics company tied to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, and is under both U.S. and Ukrainian sanctions. The strike sparked a fire aboard and disabled the ship’s steering, causing it to drift into Finnish territorial waters off Loviisa. All 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian vessel, with one sustaining minor injuries. Following firefighting efforts led by Finnish authorities alongside Estonian and Russian vessels, the ship was towed back toward Russian waters.

On November 22, 2026 - just one day after the Sparta II strike - Ukrainian naval drones attacked the Russian warship Merkury and the cargo vessel MV Angara in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Benghazi, Libya. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian military deployed seven Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vessels (”Sea Baby” drones) launched from a “mother ship” roughly 1,500 miles from the front lines. . Eastern Libyan officials reported at least 10 Russian military personnel and Libyan nationals were injured in the Benghazi port explosions.

The strikes sparked sharp pushback from both Libya’s rival governments even though Ukraine has friendly relations with the . Authorities in eastern Libya requested a United Nations investigation into what they called a violation of sovereignty, while the UN-recognized government in Tripoli condemned the use of Libyan ports for foreign military operations. Originally, some sources claimed that the drones had been launched from Albania. Albania categorically denies this. An alternative theory suggests that they may have been fired by a Ukrainian Soviet-era submarine, Fox Trot.

A “New Iron Curtain”

Beyond the border shutdown, Moscow has accused Estonia of erecting a “new Iron Curtain” and allowing Ukrainian forces to use Estonian airspace to launch drone attacks on Russian territory. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated Moscow would respond with political and diplomatic measures.

Estonian authorities announced they would close all road border crossings with Russia for at least six months beginning December 1. The decision followed the November 14 detention of eight Latvian nationals accused of plotting an arson attack against Threod Systems, a Tallinn-based drone manufacturer.

Estonian security officials attributed the plot to Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU). Interior Minister Igor Taro stated the closure is necessary to stop Russian security services from intimidating and recruiting citizens traveling through border checkpoints. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the alleged sabotage.

Following Estonia’s announcement, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kūlbergs instructed the foreign and transport ministries to assess the security and transit impacts of closing Latvia’s own border checkpoints with Russia. Latvia’s state border guard chief warned that Estonia’s shutdown would redirect heavy traffic and create long queues at Latvian crossings.

All these protests from Estonia as from Latvia (see below) seem designed to distract from the reality that neither country has provided categorical denials that Ukraine is using their airspace, illegally, for attacks on Russia, especially on targets in the Saint Petersburg and Leningrad areas.

Russian Warning to Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that cooperation between Latvian and Estonian intelligence helped foil the defense factory plot. He warned that what he calls Russia’s appetite for risk - including airspace violations, cyberattacks, and sabotage - is rising as Moscow seeks to deter European support for Ukraine.

Alongside the border review, Latvia recently announced plans to install concrete anti-tank obstacles (”dragon’s teeth”) and dig trenches along its Russian border as part of the joint Baltic Defense Line agreed upon with Estonia and Lithuani

Russia has repeatedly issued warnings and threats against Latvia - both in recent border and drone-related disputes and in broader statements accusing Baltic states of aiding Ukrainian strikes.

Latvia is weighing a possible border closure with Russia as neighboring Estonia prepares to shut down its Russian border checkpoints over an alleged Russian sabotage plot against a local drone manufacturer. Russia has rejected the sabotage allegations and summoned Estonia’s top diplomat in Moscow to protest the planned closure.

At a UN Security Council meeting and through Foreign Ministry statements, Russian officials accused Ukraine of planning drone strikes on Russian territory from Latvia and other Baltic states, warning of retaliation and claiming NATO membership would not protect against it.

The upcoming border closings do not yet amount to a total land blockade on Kaliningrad, nor did the attack on Spart II amount to a total sea blockade, but they are steps towards such an outcome, one that has already prompted the severest possible warnings of deadly Russian retaliation.

Russian Nuclear Threats

US nuclear threats to Russia have persisted since before the start of Russia’s SMO in 2022, in the form not only of the dismantling of the nuclear safety architecture by the administration of George W. Bush in the early 2000s, partly on the insufficient pretext that the entry of China to the nuclear race (and others, including India and Pakistan) had outdated the original nuclear treaties, but of the aggressive positioning of nuclear capable launch sites close to Russian borders in Poland and Romania and, potentially, Ukraine.

The most recent nuclear threats linked to Russia center on intelligence reports of a potential space-based nuclear anti-satellite weapon and renewed warnings (that Baltic states like to dismiss as “rhetoric”) from Russian officials regarding preemptive strikes.

Note that since 2022, in the war between Russia and NATO over NATO proxy Ukraine, there have been numerous Western-supported Ukrainian attacks on military assets that constitute part of Russia’s nuclear triad, including attacks on corresponding radar systems, airfields and nuclear control centers (one of which may have been an assassination attempt aiming at President Putin’s residence near Valdai).

Referred to in my post yesterday, joint reporting by German outlets (NDR, WDR, and Süddeutscher Zeitung) in late November 2026 cites Western intelligence assessments that Russia may deploy a nuclear-armed anti-satellite weapon - dubbed “Sputnik-S” - into orbit as early as late 2026. Reports indicate the satellite was allegedly built years ago and stored near Moscow, possibly building on earlier test programs like Kosmos 2553.

Experts and officials warn a nuclear detonation in orbit would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and cause indiscriminate damage to communications, navigation, and observation satellites, including Russian and commercial systems. In brief, there is a potential here for the destruction of Western and perhaps Global communications sytems which could be catastropic in its implications for daily life.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledged to defend NATO territory, including in space, while German officials called for measured responses alongside heightened vigilance. Moscow rejected the reports as “unfounded allegations” and part of a “propaganda campaign,” maintaining its space activities are peaceful.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Russia’s nuclear framework could allow for preemptive or preventive nuclear action in scenarios such as catastrophic conventional attacks or the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, while noting that any decision rests with President Vladimir Putin and that current conditions in Ukraine have not created a direct necessity.

Prior to the reports regarding the alleged “Sputnik-S” space-based nuclear weapon, Russia has issued repeated nuclear warnings, altered its official nuclear doctrine, and dismantled key arms control agreements over the past four years. Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow’s nuclear signaling has evolved from vague deterrence rhetoric to lowered thresholds for nuclear use. Reports surrounding “Sputnik-S” represent the culmination of multi-year intelligence warnings about Russia’s orbital ambitions.

Shortly before launching its SMO in 2022, Russia launched a mysterious satellite that Western intelligence flagged as a potential precursor or testbed for an anti-satellite nuclear weapon. US intelligence began circulating internal warnings about a Russian space-based nuclear program in February 2023. In February 2024, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner publicly warned of a “serious national security threat,” prompting the White House to confirm Russia was developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear capability

Russia has formally lowered its threshold for using nuclear weapons. Following authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia, President Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine. The revision states that conventional aggression against Russia or Belarus supported by a nuclear power constitutes a “joint attack,” justifying a nuclear response.

In February 2023, having failed to persuade the US to participate in its extension, Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty - the last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control pact - and later revoked its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). New START officially expired in February 2026. Moscow announced and executed the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons and nuclear-capable Iskander missile systems in Belarus, placing them directly on NATO’s eastern border.

Russian officials - most notably President Vladimir Putin and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev - have issued dozens of direct and veiled threats tied to specific battlefield developments. Days after launching the invasion of Ukraine, Putin warned of “consequences you have never faced in your history” for any country interfering, and placed Russian nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty.” While annexing four Ukrainian oblasts, Putin declared Russia would defend its claimed territory with “all the means at our disposal,” adding, “This is not a bluff”.

In February 2024, after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Western troops could be sent to Ukraine, Putin warned that such a move risked a conflict with nuclear weapons and the “destruction of civilization”. Later that year, Russian officials threatened nuclear strikes against the US., U.K., and Germany over long-range missile supplies.

Russia has fired a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile (Oreshnik) at targets in Dnipro, Ukraine, as an explicit warning to Western allies. It has also developed other innovative nuclear-capable systems. Russia has been modernizing its nuclear forces with several new and reported systems, including the 9M730 Burevestnik (nuclear powered cruise missile), the Poseidon (nuclear-capable autonomous underwater torpedo), the RS-28 Sarmat ICBM and, as we have seen above, a reported nuclear-armed space capability.

In a diplomatic note to NATO, Russia has recently warned it would use its “entire arsenal of forces and capabilities, including nuclear weapons” if NATO attempted to isolate the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Just days before the “Sputnik-S” reports surfaced - and shortly after a US-Russia-China summit in Shenzhen, Medvedev warned that catastrophic conventional attacks or secret Western nuclear transfers to Kyiv would oblige Moscow to launch a “preventive nuclear attack.”

German Warning to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pisatorius has warned that the war in Ukraine must not spread to the Baltic Sea (it already has, starting with NATO destruction of Nord Stream in 20922), stating that Kyiv bears a “special responsibility” in preventing the conflict from expanding into the region.

Pistorius issued the remarks in Berlin on Monday, November 23, 2026, following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenii Khmara. The warning came days after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack left a Russian cargo vessel burning in the eastern Gulf of Finland early on Saturday, November 21.

While issuing the caution, Pistorius reaffirmed that Ukraine has the legal right to strike military targets - or targets used for military purposes - inside Russian territory to weaken Moscow’s offensive capabilities.

Pistorius emphasized that free navigation in the Baltic Sea must not be endangered, calling it a shared security interest.

Pistorius commended Finnish authorities for acting “very wisely and very prudently” in their handling of the incident, which involved the Finnish Border Guard leading a rescue operation and preparing environmental containment measures.

Despite the warning regarding maritime escalation, Pistorius assured Khmara of Germany’s ongoing military support and noted that Russia continues to engage in hybrid provocations across Europe.

Pentagon Warning to Ukraine

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has privately urged Baltic states - including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia - to tone down their public rhetoric and warnings about Russia.

Colby and other Pentagon officials recently advised Baltic and NATO officials against “poking” Russia or using inflammatory language, such as describing Russia as “cornered” or like a “rat in a corner,” arguing that such remarks can escalate tensions and undermine European security. The requests were conveyed in bilateral meetings rather than publicly. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on private conversations between allies, and an Estonian defense ministry spokesperson said no such suggestions had reached them through official channels. The outreach coincides with Trump administration efforts to push for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, reviews of U.S. troop deployments in Europe, and a push for European allies to take on greater defense responsibilities.

Ending the Abu Dhabi Talks

The Europeans appear to have effectively ended the Abu Dhabi round of talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia at which Russia was successful in tabling and centering discurssion around proposals for a new European Security Architecture, taking the world back to Russia’s invitation to NATO in 2021 to start taking the issue of illegal NATO eastwards expansion seriously.

Following the tripartite talks, and the subsequent diplomatic shuffling of US envoys Witkoff and Kushner, the US has tried to pressure Russia into allowing the Europeans to participate in the talks.

Russia has been extremely wary of this possibility, given the manifest consistency of European attempts to sabotage any and all peace talks to date, not least by its insistence on a ceasefire along current front lines as a precursor to any talks and its equal persistence in demanding that NATO forces would enter Ukraine (they are already there, in practice), as “peacekeepers,” as soon as any such ceasefire was agreed - knowing, as all parties understand, that this would be totally unacceptable to Russia and the first step towards renewal of the conflict.

Russia invited Europe to send a delegation to Moscow at which Europe could put forward its arguments for participation in the talks, with a view to demonstrating their sincerity and real commitment to a peaceful solution.

Europe has rejected the offer.

No date for a resumption of the Abu Dhabi talks has been set.

Escalation in West Asia

Over the past 24 hours, escalating maritime and coastal warfare has intensified across both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait marked by naval mine strikes on oil tankers, tit-for-tat port evacuation orders, and sharp diplomatic friction

President Donald Trump reported that US-managed oil flow through the strait remains high and Brent crude prices have hit multi-month lows (one major reason for which is surely the willingness of tankers passing through the Strait to pay fees to Tehran), while confirming the ongoing US naval blockade against Iranian vessels.

The US Treasury expanded sanctions against Iranian exchange houses and front companies, and officials are investigating Tehran as the suspect in commercial tanker cyberattacks. Israel (whose caretaker prime minister Netanyahu every day pressurizes Washington to resume illegal Western attacks on Iran) has accused Iran of actively developing chemical weapons - which, along with “WMD” and “Iran is a nuclear threat” idiotic propaganda campaigns (Iran has no nuclear weaspons) is a long-established Western deception deployed as pretext for illegal war, previously used against Syria). Iranian forces reported multiple tanker fires following naval mine strikes, and military leadership stated the strait remains closed to unauthorized vessels until ceasefire conditions are satisfied.

Iranian state media walked back previous rumors of an impending tanker convoy breaking the U.S. blockade, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed land-blockade concerns given Iran’s geography. Political circles in Tehran have expressed frustration toward Moscow and China for failing to militarily challenge the naval blockade or include Iran in a recent Shenzhen summit.

Following an Ansarallah drone strike on Riyadh that injured 11 people, the Saudi-led coalition vowed retaliation and has ordered the immediate civilian evacuation of Yemen’s Hodeidah port. Presumably in the hope of a large financial award, Sudan is offering to send 10,000 fighters to aid the Saudi-supported official government of Yemen. Ansarallah forces have advanced to within 60 kilometers of Aden following the withdrawal of Saudi-backed government troops, forcing defenders to fortify the interim capital.

Warning against strikes on Hodeidah, Ansarallah spokesperson Yahya Saree threatened retaliatory attacks against Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports. IRGC Chief Major-General Ahmad Vahidi cautioned neighbors regarding ties with the US, noting Iran’s expanding missile range.