Europe’s Schizoid Appeasement Refrain:

To Our Deaths for Ukraine!! (Well, after a ceasefire Russia will never agree to)

To the Death of Greenland for Trump!!

To the Death of Venezuela for Trump!!

We’re Too Tired to Care about Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Canada, Iran or anyone else who Isn’t Ukraine!!

Death to the UNSC which Doesn’t Give the West the World It Wants to Control!!

Is there anything more pathetic than European powers talking among themselves about sending some troops to Greenland so as to convince its dear, dear friend, the US, that it does not really need to seize Greenland from Denmark because Europeans could be there to fight off those nasty Ruskies and cheeky Chinks, while they chatter about sending troops to Ukraine (after a ceasefire they know Russia will not, cannot ever agree do) whose real purpose, everybody understands, would be to sabotage any peace agreement and provoke a confrontation with Russia to which, they think, the US would want to return flying into the scruffle?

The Europeans, in the form both of the EU and of NATO have for the past four years gone out of their way, in company with the prime instigator, the US, to concoct a false naarrative about the intentions of the Russian Federation vis-a-vis Europe. It is astonishingly clear, to my mind, that at no time in recent history has there been the remotest threat from Russia towards Europe or, indeed, the USA. The evidence is more than abundant that since the time of Gorbachev, that the Soviet Union and now Russia have demonstrated their exteme preference for collaboration with the West over confrontation. Among other things, this was manifest in Gorbachev’s opening up of Soviet media to almost an infinite range of views; it was manifest in Gorbachev’s abandonment of Soviet commitment to the international diffusion of Communist ideology, and the abandonment of the central precepts of Marxist-Leninism such as the belief that a market economy was the necessary enemy of the working class; it was manifest in his agreement to the reunification of Germany on condition that NATO would not extend further eastwards.

It is now commonly accepted that the West dramatically violated this promise and that in 2014, in the wake of a failed attempt to seize Georgia for NATO in 2008, made a bid to rope Ukraine into the NATO fold even though the majority of Ukraine’s population at that time did not want this to happen. There is good evidence to show that either then or later the secret intention of the West was to provoke Russia into a proxy war against the West, perhaps in collusion with some of Russia’s own oligarchs, a war that Russia would lose and that would provide the pretext for the dismemberment of the Russian Federation and the distribution of access to its natural wealth amongst Western financiers, corporations and plutocrats.

At least five main red flags were waved at the Russian bull: the failure of the West and Ukraine to take seriously the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015 which had seemed temporarily to resolve the military engagement between Ukrainian forces and the armies of the newly declared republics of the Donbass following the Western-instigated Maidan coup of 2014; the massive build-up of fortifications by Ukraine, with Western help, on the borders of the Donbass; an immediate military threat from Ukraine to these pro-Russian peoples; the US positioning of intermediate range nuclear launch facilities on the border of Russia in Poland and Romania and the possible extension of nuclear containment to Ukraine itself; the extreme antagonism to Russian media, culture and religion that Kiev had demonstrated in its attitude towards Crimea and other pro-Russian peoples of Ukraine (and which, in addition to its concern to maintain the presence of the Russian navy in Sebastopol, was the reason why Russia had agreed to integrate Crimea into the Russian Federation, something which it did not, initially, entertain for the independent republics).

Did Russia respond to these threats with an all-out attempt to seize the entirety of a Ukraine that had been captured by pro-Banderite (neo-Nazi) forces led by someone who quickly came to be suspected as a Western intelligence asset? Far from it. Early into the conflict, Russia’s aptly named Special Military Operation - denoting a strictly contained objective - Russia proposed a solution that would have left the new republics within the framework of the Ukrainian state, only with more autonomy. Even today its formal demands do not extend beyond Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia along with protection for pro-Russian populations, denazification, and demilitarization. Of course, given the stubborn refusal of Ukraine and its European sponsors to make any serious move towards a settlement that would demonstrate respect for Russia’s legitimate security concerns, the actual territory that Ukraine stands to lose is growing by the day: Russia’s effective blockade of Odessa indicates how far West Russia may want, or need (in view of Western troops in Romania and Moldava) to go, not to mention Chernihiv and Sumy and Kharkif and Kiev.

For Europe, the pretence that Russia is a threat to Europe, or that Russia has at any time shown itself unwilling to contemplate a continuing Ukraine west of the Dnieper, is just theater. We can explain it in terms of the need for a potentially fragmenting European Union for unity; or in terms of a misreading of history - is Nevill Chamberlain best represented by a Europe hot under the collar about Ukraine or by a Europe that has made itself more and more subservient to the US, more impoverished, and weak in the face of the US threat to Denmark, Greenland, NATO itself and, increasingly, the world generally? We could explain it in terms of various forms of corruption among European elites: even now, do they still saliva at the thought of all that wealth and expanse of territory to their north? Are they lusting for access to and across a melting Arctic, in competition with the US, Russia and China? All of the above?

They might well discover that were they to contemplate a contrarian possibility, though a likely one, that a principled Russia would make them a far more formidable ally for Europe than a transactional US. They cannot discover this, however, because European leaders have worked themselves up into such a hysterical lather that not only can they not abide the few among themselves still capable of thinking different thoughts - Hungary, the Czech Republic among them - they cannot remotely contemplate the idea of actually talking to Russia instead of going round and round and round talking among themelves, coming up with plans fabricated only by themselves without reference to the real diplomatic and geopolitical world or to the clear evidence that their giant transatlantic neighbor has turned into, or always was, a criminal enterprise.

Europe would do well to remember who most of all won World War Two and gave Europe a future beyond Nazi vassalage.

China understands this as in the following opinion piece in today’s Global Times (my underlines)

Hyping the ‘China threat in the Arctic’ an attempt to mislead the public: Global Times editorial

Recently, some Western media outlets have repeatedly hyped China’s Arctic scientific research and shipping activities as having military intentions, while turning a blind eye to the basic fact that China never has any military deployments in the Arctic and sensationalizing claims of a “China and Russia’s Arctic military push.” Even as the US and Europe spar over Greenland, the discussion is frequently derailed by assertions that NATO should “counter threats from Russia and China” in the Arctic. We firmly oppose attempts by the US and Europe to label China with terms such as “military threat,” “resource grabber” or “rule breaker” in Arctic affairs. These claims seriously distort the facts and are steeped in Cold War thinking and hegemonic logic.



First, such erroneous narratives are entirely detached from reality and ignore China’s consistent role as a guardian of the Arctic’s ecology and climate. Over the past more than 30 years, temperatures in the Arctic have continued to rise and summer sea ice has kept shrinking. Protecting and governing the Arctic is not only an urgent issue for Arctic states, but also concerns the common interests of the international community.



In conducting Arctic scientific research, China acts in accordance with international treaties, proactively discloses research data and cooperative outcomes, and uses transparency to dispel Western narrative traps. China’s research activities are fully consistent with international law, and by deepening scientific, environmental and conservation cooperation with Arctic countries and international organizations, it provides data support and public goods for Arctic research, demonstrating the role of a responsible major country.



Second, these claims are marked by obvious Cold War mentality and ignore China’s position as a supporter of multilateral governance in the Arctic. In addition to the territories and lawfully administered maritime areas of the eight Arctic states - including Canada and Denmark - the Arctic also encompasses the high seas and the international seabed area. States that do not enjoy territorial sovereignty in the Arctic nonetheless lawfully possess rights in the Arctic Ocean’s high seas, including scientific research, navigation, overflight, fishing and the laying of submarine cables and pipelines, as well as rights to resource exploration and development in the international seabed area.



In its participation in multilateral mechanisms such as the Arctic Council and the International Arctic Science Committee, China has consistently worked to improve cooperative frameworks, opposed geopolitical security confrontation, and advocated global governance. As one of the countries closest to the Arctic Circle on land, China’s rights and freedoms to carry out activities in the Arctic in accordance with law should be fully respected.



During the Cold War, the Arctic Ocean was a “forward frontline” of strategic confrontation between the two major countries - the US and the Soviet Union. Nuclear submarines from both sides lay hidden beneath the Arctic ice cap, making the region one of the key theaters for sea-based strategic nuclear deterrence. Since entering the 21st century, the Arctic has once again become a focal point of geopolitical security competition. Some countries have extended their jurisdiction northward toward the North Pole through so-called “blue grabbing” actions, accelerated military deployments, and stoked bloc confrontation, all in a bid to compete for regulatory authority and discursive power in Arctic affairs. Such moves are bound to cause concern in the international community. In 2024, the US released a new Arctic strategy that frames China-Russia cooperation in the Arctic as a “threat,” which in essence serves as a pretext for its own expansion in the Arctic region. This is extremely detrimental to security and development in the Arctic region. It not only hinders climate and ecological protection, but also obstructs humanity’s collective efforts to develop and utilize Arctic resources and shipping routes.



The US’ hype about a so-called “China’s Arctic threat” is, in essence, an attempt to confuse the public and conceal its own military expansion, unilateral resource extraction, and pursuit of hegemony in the Arctic. By invoking the “China threat” narrative, the US seeks to create excuses and shift attention for its ambition toward Greenland, with the real aim of turning Greenland into a strategic forward base against China and Russia, serving the strategic interests of “America First.” There is no evidence whatsoever to support claims of “Chinese economic plunder” or a “military presence.” On the contrary, China’s capital, technology, markets, knowledge and experience in recent years have played a constructive role in Arctic development.



China is an important stakeholder in Arctic affairs. For many years, it has not only been a participant in Arctic multilateral governance but also a contributor to the region’s sustainable development, a role widely recognized by the vast majority of Arctic states as well as non-Arctic countries. China’s activities in the Arctic adhere to international treaties and general international law, including the UN Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Treaty concerning the Archipelago of Spitsbergen. These activities follow the principle of “neither overstepping nor being absent” in its engagement in Arctic affairs. The “Polar Silk Road,” which China advocates building jointly with all parties, is becoming a widely welcomed international public good.



China’s Arctic policy is clear and consistent: to understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic, in accordance with the basic principles of “respect, cooperation, win-win result and sustainability.” This clarity and resolve stem not only from China’s deep understanding of the nature of Arctic affairs, but also from its sense of responsibility as a major country. The Arctic is not anyone’s private garden. Its future concerns the well-being of Arctic and non-Arctic countries alike, and of all humanity, and should be safeguarded jointly by all stakeholders.

Some Further Observations of Current Chinese Diplomacy

EVs

China and the EU have agreed on price undertaking guidance for Chinese battery electric vehicles (EVs) makers, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Monday, marking a significant step forward in resolving the two-year-long dispute.

Chinese industry analysts and business representatives said the latest move underscores the fact that the world's two major economies are capable of resolving trade disputes through consultation and dialogue, setting a positive and much-needed example at a time when the global economy is facing a rising trend of unilateralism and protectionism, marked by high tariffs. Note that you generally cannot buy new Chinese electric cars (EVs) in the US due to high tariffs, import bans, and security concerns, making them prohibitively expensive or illegal for sale, although some enthusiasts find risky workarounds by importing them through Mexico, while major players like Geely plan future US entry by building locally or adapting to regulations.

Rare Earths

Export permits for rare earths to Japan, including for civilian use, have been suspended. Chinese state-owned enterprises have informed some Japanese companies that they will no longer enter into new rare earth contracts. The Ministry of Commerce had previously stated that strengthening export controls on dual-use items to Japan would not affect exports for civilian purposes.

Today, January 12th, President Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on countries that trade with Iran. These include China and Russia. We can expect the imminent return of a Chinese ban on trade in raw earths with the US

On Unhinged Criminality: Brian Berletic (Berletic) -

“A US president declaring himself president of another nation 1000 miles from his own nation’s borders is unhinged criminality.

This is done to prime the US public for wider criminality to come.

This is a wake up call to the rest of the world, nations big and small, that this is no longer a matter of diplomacy, international relations, or deal-making.

This is a life and death struggle against a nuclear-armed criminal enterprise with 300+ million people under its control and a gun pointed at the head of the rest of the world.

Every hour that goes by that short-sighted selfish business and political leaders place comfort and profit ahead of long-term self-preservation will be vital opportunity lost.

The US doesn’t have a seat at the table for you no matter who you think you are. They are not sharing and in the end no one will be spared.

They will continue stripping the world bare of sovereignty and atomizing the world’s ability to resist until everything is consumed or until they are stopped.

I’m not saying nations need to immediately confront the US immediately in open warfare, I’m saying this never was, and now is obviously not “business as usual” and preparations, cooperation, and moves need to be made - just like dealing with an armed, dangerous hostage-taker, start planning and preparing and act when it is time to act.

Pretending this isn’t happening and nothing needs to be done isn’t an option. It was always happening and it is now no longer even being hidden.”