Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john webster's avatar
john webster
6h

Oliver - we have to do the imperial decline slowly. They have nuclear weapons. They may use them if and when they get desperate. The Putin approach is correct to keep it low in the western public mind - but tough on the troops who have to fight their way forward. Gilbert Doctorow is wrong. 'The West' would love an escalation it could wallow in. IT IS LOSING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture