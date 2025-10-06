Focusing principally on the prospects for an extension of the START treaty for one more year (to give time, presumably, for a renegotiation), something which Putin has proposed and that Trump this past weekend appears to have approved, Ray McGovern this morning. in discussion with Judge Napolitano, has helpfully articulated his view of US-Russia relations.

Ray argues that Russia has correctly approached the global crisis in compartmentalized fashion, separating Ukraine off from Gaza from Iran, etc., and all of these from general US-Russia relations.

The START treaty, Ray notes, could play a role similar to how negotiations on ICBM disposition played out in the Cold War, a kind of rational bridge of understanding sufficiently robust to save the world from nuclear catastrophe and also a base for some human interaction and de-demonizing conversation on more local crises or topics.

Only now there is even more urgency than before. given that Trump is not, as Ray puts it, “is not OK,” - I think he means that Trump is a stark, raving looney, psychotically unstable - and that Putin’s advisers are telling this to Putin and that therefore Putin is going out of his way to say nice, calming things to Trump that beef up Trump’s illusion that Trump is an extraordinarily gifted, brilliant, peace-maker, the likes of which has never yet been seen in this world - hoping in this way, perhaps, to focus Trump’s mind on how renegotiation of START would burnish Trumpian glory, and distract him from the fact that Ukraine is about to collapse. Russia has effectively won the war against Ukraine, and may in effect have won the war against NATO. Give or take a hundred billion dollars or so of stolen Russian assets (and Russian reprisals against western assets in Moscow).

What could be wrong with this interpretation of how things are going down? Not so much, really, except that I think Trump is too unstable to be calmed down by soothing flattery for more than five minutes; renegotiation of START is very, very complicated, because if it is to mean anything, it requires recognition that other countries apart from the US and Russia have nuclear weapons: countries like China, India and Pakistan, especially, and also Britain and France (both currently commandeered by political leaders fearful of embarrassing crashes - noting that Macron has just lost his fourth prime minister in a year, and fifth in two years - and are going down, down), and that the Russian trajectory, its centrality to a new multipolar order notwithstanding, is kind of iffy, less than glorious, when we are talking about Iran, or Gaza, or Syria, and a few more.

And as Trump hurtles the US into fascism - deeply complicit in Zionist genocide, regardless of what unlikely good may come out of Egypt this week (will Hamas negotiators survive bomb attacks; how can they negotiate away their arms and allow governance by the likes of Tony Blair and Jared Kushner?); violations of rights to free speech on Palestine; reckless abuses of university freedoms; thuggish kidnappings of US citizens and legal residents amidst an equally sickening brutality against the undocumented, only a small proportion of whom have committed non residency related offenses; open murder of Venezuelans in Venezuelan and international waters, with totally insufficient reason or legal right; court-contested, court-ignored military occupation of US cities on fabricated grounds; anticipatory green-lighting of military excess and war crime by Trump’s correctly named and unhinged Minister of War; unprovoked wars against Venezuela and Iran widely expected…

Trump doesn’t care, of course; does Putin care? Not so much. In this context do we have time and energy for whether a “not OK” President negotiates a new Start treaty? With a great deal of compartmentalization, perhaps, so that we can continue to think about the good of humanity and the complexities of nuclear agreements even from the unemployment line, poverty, prison cell or firing squad.

On Ukraine, Russia is clearly not through the woods yet, as Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod and its power station yesterday from Kharkiv city may suggest. But Russia has now taken Vovchansk; it controls two-thirds of Kupyansk; it pretty much has Lyman and Siversk surrounded; they and Konstantynivka and Pokrovsk will eventually fall as assuredly as did Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Mariupol and so many other Ukrainian cities did before them. Huliapoli, Zapporizhzhia, Dnipro look like they are in deep shit.

The Western narrative, spun enthusiastically by Trump “peace” envoy Keith Kellogg, is of a Russia that is caught in a war of stagnation, its economy crippled by Western sanctions, its oil industry in ruins as a result of Ukrainian drone hits on refineries, its military cowered by the threat of Tomahawk or Taurus or some other species of wonder weapon that the Russians already know how to take down with superior equivalents. The severity of hits on oil refineries hardly appear to be causing any lack of sleep in the Kremlin. Germany, France and the UK should pine for an economy as robust and resilient as Russia.

So, what about the mysterious drone “invasions” and other unlikely blood curdling Halloween stories emanating from western intelligence? Zero evidence multiplied by zero evidence (of Russian involvement) is zero evidence. The Shadow Fleet, one of whose supposed member ships was boldly apprehended by Macron last week but then let go because there was nothing whatsoever suspicious about its contents, poses no threat to a Europe that still depends on Russian oil.

Forget about paper tigers and fix on paper narratives, the ones spun principally by a fading and unmasked imperial club and that turn to mush with the slightest downfall of real facts.

There is a reason why Putin was looking so relaxed and confident at Valdai. That may be of some comfort for those who have been bitterly critical of the West’s relentless provocations of Russia, the toxicity of the RussiaGate fairytale, and the barrage of lies of false pretexts for war over the past thirty or more years. But it hardly begins to offer any kind of humane resolution to the fix of a rapidly crumbling civilization in which we find ourselves. This requires less compartmentalization and a more holistic, global consciousness.