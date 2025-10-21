From reports of last week’s telephone call between Trump and Putin on Thursday and Trump’s meeting with Zelensky at the White House on Friday, and of public discussion around the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest, to be preceded by a meeting or discussions between Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (this last now disconfirmed by Moscow, on the grounds that Rubio seems to be still expecting Russian agreement to a ceasefire as a precondition for the meeting, even though at the Anchorage meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15 Trump specifically said that talk of a ceasefire was, in effect, an unproductive red herring), I deduce the following:

(1) The issue of Tomahawks for Ukraine is off the table for the time being. This is partly because, as Trump has admitted, US stocks are low, and probably because Trump recognizes that they would not change the battlefield calculus anyway and that their use by the US/Ukraine would oblige even a moderate Putin, in deference to the patriotic sentiments of all of Russia, to strike back very hard in the face of a potential nuclear strike. We are told by Larry Johnson, incidentally, that the nuclear-capable Tomhawks were dismantled following the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) of 8 December 1987, and that to re-equip them would take some time. But then again, why would Russians believe anything they hear out of Washington and refrain from hitting at source a potentially nuclear missile aimed in their direction? The same issue was confronted before with the arrival of the F16s to Ukraine which can be equipped with B61 nuclear bombs: as it has turned out, Russia seems not to have treated these as nuclear threats though it has surely hit a goodly number of them on the ground or in the air.

(2) Trump has finally informed the world and Zelensky that Russia is winning the war and that unless Zelensky does a deal with Putin Ukraine may be destroyed. In my view, based on my monitoring of multiple sources, these are simple facts.

I distrust reports that Putin would be prepared to cede parts of Zapporizhzhia and Kherson back to Ukraine (even as some form of “land-swap”) - the parts that currently, but not for much longer, remain under Ukrainian control anyway - mainly because that position differs from Putin’s statement of terms in June 2024 and because such a concession would first require constitutional changes for Russia.

Further, even if it is true that Putin has reconfirmed the terms of June 2024 as still on the table I do not believe it makes security sense for Russia to relinquish Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk, nor for Russia to settle without having taken Mykolaivka, Odessa and the rest of the Black Sea coastline.

(3) Zelensky, who is about to extend his autocratic rule by another 90 days, has confirmed he will not accept even the mooted concession of parts of Zapporizhzhia or Kherson. In short he remains completely obdurate, and this obstinacy is backed by Europe, which imagines it is about to get its sticky fingers into confiscated Russian assets held by Belgium’s EuroClear so that these can be forwarded to Ukraine or, rather, to US defense corporations to make weapons that can be sent to Ukraine. When? When indeed.

Reported as being around 140 billion euros, the confiscated Russian assets might be sufficient to keep Ukraine in the battle for another couple of years. Europe’s enthusiasm for this measure is a further revelation of the mental illness that seems peculiarly contagious amongst Europe’s political aristocracy.

First let us note in passing that the sum of 140 billion is a lot lower than sums cited earlier on in the conflict which were in the region of 250 billion or higher. Have European sticky fingers already tasted the pie? On reflection, I suspect that the number of 140 billion Euros comes from a proposal from Europe to issue a 140 billion Euro loan that would use the frozen Russian assets as collateral, which would be an amazingly large loan against what before was sometimes reported to be an upper level estimate of the assets at around 300 billion. I shall look out for greater clarity on this issue. I wouldn’t want to bank with any institution crazy enough to issue anything on the basis of this stolen money.

Secondly, the sum of 140 billion will easily be surpassed by additions to Russian revenue that will accrue from Russian seizure of Western assets still in Russia.

Additionally, Russia will win the war and, one way or another (legal, first and foremost) will come back for the assets, in which case the people of Europe will end up having to pay the bill. European financial credibility as a reliable depository for international funds will have been destroyed, adding to all the other pressures pushing European economies off the cliff.

Furthermore, Europeans, whose reset position is always one of hurt innocence, too easily imagine that in the reparations game they must always be counted amongst the deserving. Fuller investigation of the real causes of the war will debunk this comfortable presumption.

(4) We have known for some time that Russia will win the war. Now we have a clearer sense that a growing number of people within the US administration realize that too, but adding to the influence of those in it who believe the US has to focus its energies principally on China.

(5) One way that Trump can exit Ukraine while saving face is to present to the American public a narrative that Zelensky is a loser who could not free himself of his Nazi backers with sufficient firmness that would allow him to make a deal with Putin, but that Trump has nonetheless pulled off amazing business deals with Russia involving energy, transportation and perhaps a tunnel connecting the two continents. By the way, a more likely reason for Zelenskiy stubborness is that the end of the war means the end of the flow of Western wealth from which they - or the Ukrainian oligarchs who finance them - benefit so handsomely.

(6) It is not clear that Putin recognizes the US as a government system whose deep state apparatus requires that all administrations pursue foreign policies whose overall objective is US global hegemony, and that the US is a mortal enemy to Russia, it’s main aspiration being to, at a time of its choosing, break up the Russian Federation, secure the submission of succeeding vassal statelets and devour their wealth. This was all kindly laid out for us in the RAND Expanding Russia report of 2019, the same year, surprise, surprise, that Zelenskiy, whose career was propelled by Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, became President.

Even if Putin does recognize this, he may reason that Russia can afford the risk of entering in to joint business initiatives with the USA so as to give Russia more time to prepare for World War Three. He may think that over time something - perhaps as a result of a better business relation with Trump - will change the internal dynamics of US decision making. But the USA’s (1) accelerating descent into fascism; and (2) its current plans for war against Venezuela, also involving as Venezuelan allies both Colombia and Brazil’s MST landless movement, and (3) Trump’s finding the money to purchase Argentina’s Milei for $20 billion or more - provided Milei wins upcoming elections; while in West Asia (4), the US prepares to once again support Israel’s unprovoked attacks against Iran; and (5) stands by to applaud a constant stream of Greater Israel aggressions and war crimes in Palestine (including, despite the “ceasefire”, Gaza), Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, will surely disabuse Putin of any fanciful notion of cozying up to Trump for more than ten seconds.

(7) Putin will be extremely mindful of the danger that any kind of rapprochement with the US may signal potential treason against Russia’s de facto alliance with China and in violation of its partnership in the multipolarity and de-dollarization projects of the BRICS. Were Putin to risk such a change of course, this would be deeply destabilizing for the entire world, and would not buy Russia the security it seeks.

Is there really any kind of sensible choice between dealing with a totally volatile, untrustworthy and unintelligible interlocutor, on the one hand, and an immensely stable, rational and supremely intelligent interlocutor, on the other?

Can you guess which one is which?

(8) There seems no easy way out from Europe’s continuing support for Ukraine and hostility to Russia. Even now, Europe talks of rebuilding its militaries in preparation for what would in effect be world war by the end of the decade, and reducing still further its dependence on cheap Russian oil in favor of expensive US LNG and other sources.

This suicidal obstinacy is the single most important explanation for the de-industrialization of Germany; the unnecessary embrace of economic recession or stagnation across Britain, France, Germany and other European countries; the decline of social welfare programs; the imposition of unpopular and destabilizing migration policies; the growth of autocracy as the necessary corollary of the criminalization of majority parties such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Alice Weidel’s Adf in Germany; threats of disunity in the EU from Hungary and other central European countries who see little benefit for their economies of Brussels’ obsession with Ukraine and who may be alarmed by the further expansion (even proposing to allow new members to enter without the right of veto), increasing centralization, militarization and autocratic governance of the EU - whose Big Chief Ursula (unelected by the people) would be enamored of more power to raise money and establish armies.

That Europe can afford none of these things is no less destabilizing. If countries like Poland and Romania and Moldova are gung-ho for such initiatives it is in part because they smell advantageous land grabs in Western Ukraine.