Armenia Elections, a neo-Ukraine 2014?

Perhaps the main development today concerning the Russia-Ukraine war comes not from Ukraine at all, or directly from Russia, but in Armenia, a territory that separates Russia from Iran. Parliamentary elections today in Armenia are so far showing that the pro-Western Civil Contract party of the current prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is in the lead with 22-26%. Arrests of six leaders from the opposition Strong Armenia Party, led by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, may provide a pretext for Russian intervention. The Kremlin heavily favors both Strong Armenia and the Hayastan bloc led by former President Robert Kocharyan. These factions accuse Pashinyan of intentionally ruining relations with Russia and actively advocate for restoring deep business and military ties with Moscow.

Pashinyan’s current platform is highly relevant to Moscow’s interests because its current platform threatens Russia’s historic geopolitical, security, and economic dominance in the South Caucasus. Armenia has traditionally fallen within Moscow’s sphere of influence, but Pashinyan’s recent actions have fundamentally challenged that status quo. Historically, Russia positioned itself as Armenia’s primary security guarantor against regional adversaries like Azerbaijan and Turkey. However, after Russia’s peacekeepers failed to intervene during Azerbaijan’s 2023 offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh (there were already signs of Pashinyan’s pro-European leanings), Pashinyan froze Armenian participation in the Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2024 and officially joined the International Criminal Court (ICC). Because the ICC holds an active arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, this move effectively restricted the Russian leader from traveling to Armenia.

Armenia’s economy remains deeply vulnerable to Russian leverage. Russia owns a significant portion of Armenia’s energy grid, controls its infrastructure, and supplies its cheap gas. The Kremlin has used aggressive economic tactics, including targeting Armenian agricultural exports with sudden restrictions. In mid-2026, Putin demanded that Pashinyan immediately hold a referendum on leaving the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in order to pursue the EU. Pashinyan publicly rejected this demand, calling it “unreasonable.”

Pashinyan has sought to parse out sections of the local railway system - which is legally integrated into Russia’s national network - for international regional peace routes, which Moscow resists unless its own security and logistical control are firmly guaranteed.

Ukraine War

A heavy Russian attack on Ukraine had been expected over the past day, but it seems that Russia fired a relatively modest (by recent standards) 236 drones on Ukrainian targets, as against the 210 that Ukraine has reportedly sent against Russia. There are reports of only 95 of the Ukrainian drones being shot down - such a low figure that I suspect that the data are simply incomplete.

According to the Military Summary channel today, Ukrainian targets on Russia included sites in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Novogorod, Rossov, Smolensk, Tula, and territories of Yanoslavi, Krasnador, Moscow, Crime and the Black Sea. An attack on the M18 highway that connects Crimea with Kherson struck a bridge near Chongar, temporarily blocking traffic via the Dzhansky crossing and intensifying the fuel crisis in that area. In Crimea, the Lenino oil refinery was also hit, igniting a fire; an object of military infrastructure was hit in Mariupol; energy infrastructure was set on fire in Donestsk and also in the Krasnador region of southwest Russia at Ust-Labinsk.

There have been further attacks on Arkhangelsk, a large city sand major industrial center in northern European Russia, located at the mouth of the Severnaya Dvina River, near the White Sea. A few days ago Ukrainian drones destroyed two Russian Navy long-range aircraft, including a specialised Tu-142MR strategic communications-relay aircraft that plays a key role in maintaining contact with Russia's nuclear-armed submarines. The Tu-142MR is said by the Barents Observer ((Barents) serves as an airborne communications link between Russia's military command and submerged ballistic missile submarines. It is designed to relay launch orders to nuclear-armed submarines operating at sea. The aircraft can also transmit commands to Yasen-class attack submarines, which are capable of carrying nuclear-armed cruise missiles for regional conflicts and naval operations in the North Atlantic and Arctic.

Pro-Ukrainian sources have reported that Russia struck the side of the centralized nuclear fuel storage facility at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power station, a development which the Military Summary channel interprets as a Russian message to Ukraine to stop firing on - or otherwise destabilizing the situation at - the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukraine has recently caused a fire at the nearby oil refinery. Ukrainian military sources profess concern that Russia may use tactical nuclear weapons to break through the front in the ZNPP area.

This view anticipates that after Russia has finally taken the Donbass it will concentrate further in the Zaporizhzhia area with a view to cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea and its most important logistics lines. Ukraine is doing its best to fortify, and has been trying to recover control over the M14 highway that connects Odessa to the Russian border east of Mariupol where it continues into Russia as the A280. Russia last night sent 36 drones against targets in Odessa. To the north, Russia seeks to consolidate its logistics network between Kharkiv and Sumy, near Bohadakhiv, twenty miles from the border. Russia attacked dozens of vehicles here. The objective is to create as wide as possible a buffer zone along the entire Kharkiv-Sumy-Chernihiv border. Russia has also turned its attention to the Pavloghrad-Pokrovsk highway in the eastern Dniperpetrovsk oblast.

In Kharkiv, Russia is poised to moved towards Kazacha Lopan and further west in a bid to surround Kharkiv city, reminiscent of the situation that pertained earlier in the war, before Ukraine’s 2024 Kursk invasion but then stalled.

Russia continues to make advances in the area north of Kupyansk. Further south, there is evidence of Russian activity in the eastern sector of the city of Lyman, which Russia surrounds on three sides, and most (60%) of the city of Konstantynivka is now in Russian hands. Following the fall of Konsatantinivka we can expect an advance towards Slavyansk which is already a prime target for Russian missile and drone attacks.

From eastern Zaporizhzhia there are directly contradictory accounts coming from pro-Russia and pro-Ukrainian sources, with the former claiming advances and the latter saying that they are pushing the Russian forces back.