It is tempting to conclude that another round of US-Ukrainian-European negotiations is a complete if not obscene waste of time.

Even if the White House at some level enjoys the childish pretense that the Yellow One (poised to destroy Venezuela, murdering poor people - around 100 so far- in small boats on little to no evidence, certainly without due process, and now wildly invoking the idiot notion that fentanyl -which does not come from or move through Venezuela - equals WMD, while threatening imminent land invasion of Venezuela and holding back on guarantees against assassinations of domestic dissidents) is a prince of peace, the reality in the first place is that this is a US war, started by the US and its European vassals no later than 2004, and that most power centers in the US want the war to continue, as does the illegal puppet-president of Ukraine, Zelenskiy, and as do most of the Europeans - readying themselves, as they are, to steal frozen Russian assets so as to keep the war going for what they say will be two more years and which skeptics doubt will even be for six months.

In this context the notion that current talks deserve to be taken seriously is risible for as long as these talks are between different factions of the same side, that two of these factions have no interest in peace but only an interest in dragging the US back into the conflict and covering up their own ghoulish obstinacy for personal and corporate gain, while the third and most authoritative faction,the White House, lacks the true support of its own party and is motivated not by peace but by its ambition to go to war against China.

Zelenskiy’s charade of sacrificing Ukraine’s insistence on becoming a member of NATO (which NATO, had it really wanted, or the US, had it really wanted to pay for the consequences, could have allowed years ago) in return for “security guarantees” that would commit the US and Europe to fighting the war to infinity, is a tasteless bit of transparent ridicule of its own allies.

All the playground chatter is oblivious to the patently obvious reality that barely anything they are proposing, with some exceptions in the case of the already squandered White House 28-point plan - is acceptable to Russia.

Well, the motivations of the Europeans are various: yes, some have doubled down so hard on keeping the war going they cannot face ultimate exposure for being the fools, knaves, ignoramuses and serfs to power that they are; some are in the pay of the armaments industry; others are working for intelligence and Deep State interests answerable to powerful donors, movers and shakers among whom we should expect to find Zionist big money out to profit and in other ways benefit from tensions between European countries, and between Europeans and the US; and others see the supposed Russia threat as a means of forcing greater ideological unity on Europe, and greatly inflating the power of the unelected European Commission to raise money, mobilize armies, and scratch the national sovereignty of European member countries off the map.

An obsessional, emasculated Europe fighting a war with Russia over Ukraine will allow the US to concentrate on China while Russia and Europe are distracted. In theory this should give Russia and China opportunity to use their much vaunted new weapons and powers in a fateful demonstration strike at a time when their Western antagonists are possibly at their weakest and have had insufficient chance to refurbish and strengthen their armories.

But there is no evidence that they will do this. They are moral agents and they are prudent calculators of risk. They hope one day BRICS will transform the geopolitical order through peaceful means. And Russia needs to finish with Ukraine and ready itself for war with Europe. Because they lack the confidence at this point of time to stand against a rogue and abusive hegemon their weapons will not be taken seriously and they will likely be humiliated in one abortive confrontation after another in which they will refuse to show their cards. We don’t know how long for or even if this time can out-surpass Western opportunities to outmaneuver, rearm, regroup.

