The collective West, or, rather, its elites, with the support of those who look up to those elites, deliberately, and recklessly, imperil the world, and themselves. They needlessly provoked a war with Russia; they are doing the same with China; they have being doing it for decades against Iran. The list goes on. There is usually a (false) pretext and an unmentionable pretext.

There will be some, perhaps many, who are motivated by sheer wickedness - we can call it cowardice in the face of responsibility to speak out and condemn and oppose evil; or greed in the face of Humanity’s call to the already wealthy to loosen their grip on wealth, and on their power to build more wealth on the backs of the misery of others .

There are many causes. I want to focus on the West’s inflated opinion of itself and the extremely deep brainwashing that has enabled this inflation. The rich like to think they are the sources of their own wealth. They used to claim their wealth was the product of divine intervention; then they decided it was due to their superior customs, technology, dress, fighting skills, literacy and damn good looks as they slashed and plundered the globe through 500 years of empire building. Then they put it down to their sublime system of governance (aka “democracy” ) in which two groups of rich people work on behalf of extremely rich people to see who is best at conning the masses into legitimating the ideas of rich people - a process they currently perform through the (1) “fair and balanced” type media they own, control and manipulate and which view everything through frames of chauvinism, elitism, racism, and the values of the plutocracy (which the masses absorb without the irritation of being exposed to very different ideas and values) and which regularly lie - mainly by giving voice to paid liars and smothering the gurgles of truth-tellers). And (2) through their control over increasingly nationalistic religions and (3) elite systems of education that prepare the children of elites to rule, and for which the rich pay, and much cheaper systems paid for by the poor and middling, to teach the poor and middling how to serve the rich, and adopt the same values held by the rich. Important to the overall theater of power are the army, police and law enforcement, and the surveillance and misinformation activities of the Intelligence agencies

This is how the Chancellor of a country like Germany for example…which some years ago, in living memory, tried to rule the world, murdered six million Jews; and just a few years before that murdered equivalent numbers in Africa in a brutal rubber trade, amongst other things…can with a straight face condemn the Palestinian resistance in Israel and excuse the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Or can blame Russia for trying to rule the world (it isn’t) and trying to sink Germany’s economy (which Russia didn’t but the US, in complicity with Germany, actually did by blowing up of Nord Stream).

In Britain, most Britons, as they weep through “The Crown” in loving deference to the most tediously boring family that descended from the Germans, truly seem to think that they are reliving Churchill’s finest hour and protecting themselves from an entirely imaginary monster from the East - by doing their damndest to provoke that monster into existence.

In the USA most of the population looks in bewilderment as neocon administrations spend the public’s money in fighting wars that the USA rarely wins but which make a small minority of plutocrats very rich, pay for the electoral campaigns of many if not most politicians, while ordinary people get to die in these wars, or find employment in armaments production, or, as in the case of most, benefit not one whit.

We have somehow to break the bars of this cage. The BRICS are slowly showing how this might be done. And then we can focus on all the other but real problems.