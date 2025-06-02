Ukraine

A brief report this evening; I anticipate I will return at greater length tomorrow evening, California time.

First, Ukraine appears to have inflicted some real damage on Russia (1) in the Bryansk region of Russia where the destruction of several bridges and at least one train by Ukrainian saboteurs (some sources suggest they are in fact Belarussian dissidents) will likely interrupt logistic support for Russia’s offensive into the Ukrainian oblast of Sumy and its advance towards the city of Sumy in an effort to establish a buffer zone on Ukrainian soil; and (2) by means of drone attacks on airfields in Olenya (Murmansk region), Dyaglevo (Ryazen region) and Betaya (Irkutsk region) and in the Uvanovo oblast. The furthest away of these locations from the Ukrainian border was 5,500 kilometers. Several highways in Irkutsk were reported closed.

Reports of the number of airfields attacked have varied between three and six. Ukraine says that it destroyed over 40 Russian military aircraft, including A50s, Tu95s and Tu22M3s. Dubbed “operation spider web” by Ukraine, these attacks were carried out by sending trucks deep into Russia from which drones were fired fairly close to their targets. Russian citizens reportedly destroyed some of these trucks upon Russian broadcast of the news. Footage of the drone attacks and of damage to fighters is widely available on the internet.

Dima of the Military Summary Channel has made the claim that the attacks have caused the almost complete collapse of Russian strategic aviation forces, although, on the face of it, this seems an implausibly grandiose claim. Nonetheless, it is pretty clear that, once again, Ukrainian attacks have exposed a major defect in the quality of protection of Russian fighters: the likelihood of such attacks should have been foreseen; and these categories of expensive fighters should not be sitting exposed on open runways.

The Ukrainian attacks have occurred a day before negotiations are scheduled to begin in Istanbul, and it now appears that both Russia and Ukraine have sent delegations. The Ukrainians likely presume that their startling attack, which (unusually) represents both a substantial achievement as well as a public relations victory (these kinds of events staged by Ukraine are more typically just public relations stunts with no lasting military advantage).

The Istanbul meeting is now shrouded, for Russia, by the shame of humiliation which can only be lifted, many would say, by a major retaliatory attack of some kind, perhaps involving Oreshniks. For Ukraine, the rare pleasure of a successful military blow will be dimmed both by the expectation and perhaps the reality of retaliation amidst continuing concern that the US may walk away in the likely event that there will be no agreement tomorrow between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy has demanded an immediate ceasefire (totally unacceptable to Russia, given that no such ceasefire would be accompanied by an end to mobilization or the delivery of arms and intelligence supplies form the US or Europe, which are very likely to be the agencies behind the recent drone swarms), a prisoner swap (one had been agreed previously and I believe is currently unfolding), and the return of what Ukraine says are “abducted children” - a very contentious demand given that Russia strongly denies it has abducted children and insists it has made every reasonable attempt to reunite children separated from parents in the fog of war. No mention of course of the well documented Russian claims of Ukrainian war crimes committed against Russian citizens by Urkaine during its months-long but ultimately unsuccessful occupation of Kursk, during which campaign Ukraine lost 75,000 men.

The Ukrainian attacks are highly likely to increase public pressure for a much more aggressive conduct of the war by the Kremlin. The attack occurred on the same day as Trump “peace” envoy General Kellogg admitted to a Fox News interviewer that the Ukraine conflict is really a proxy war between Russia and the US (although this too is a lie, given that the deep involvement of the US in provoking the war, providing the weapons of war and managing the application and targeting of those weapons - all helpfully chronicled by the New York Times - reveals the US to be a direct and primary, causal belligerant). In other words this makes publicly apparent for the world to see that we have already long ago embarked on World War III, from which there is no identifiable return at present and which does indeed make the use of nuclear weapons almost inevitable.

Gaza

The following story from Middle East Eye is one of the more horrific of those that justify Italy’s call to Israel today to reverse its descent into barbarism, and which confirms that Israel’s structure for food distribution is a cover for the development of concentration camps and the random murder of civilians:

Israeli forces killed at least 54 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip Sunday, according to medical sources — with dozens of victims gunned down while queuing for food.

Among the dead were 35 people shot near two Israeli-approved aid distribution points, where desperate civilians had gathered in hopes of receiving food. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as Israeli fire hit the crowds.

Since Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas on 18 March, its military campaign has killed 4,149 Palestinians and wounded at least 12,149 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The spike in casualties comes as hunger tightens its grip on the besieged enclave, with humanitarian agencies warning that access to basic aid remains blocked or severely restricted.