I recommend the following link from Natylie Baldwin’s site, Natylie’s Place - Bucha.

It is a very useful assembley of the main arguments as to why the official Ukrainian/Western narrative of Bucha is highly suspect. Some of these arguments were rehearsed within weeks or months of the incident by Brian Berletic on his The New Atlas site. I have all along considered the official narrative highly unlikely not just for the material reasons cited here but more simply because of an absence of motive, and an absence of battlefield rationality, the clearly counter-productive impact of the narrative for Russia, all suggestive of a severe breakdown of military discipline that seemed very untypical of what we had reason to believe of the Russian army. But much more important than those considerations, the facts simply do not add up.