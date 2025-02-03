Does the Central Premise Still Obtain?

Readers will know that my Substack posts up until recently have been dedicated to surveillance of matters related to a central premise, and that premise, put at its simplest, was that the collective West, made ever more desperate and ruthless because of its unsustainable debt load, has been attempting to beat back the multiple forces of multipolarity.

It has proceeded along three main fronts: against Russia over the proxy excuse of defending Ukraine; against Iran over the proxy excuse of defending Israel; against China over the proxy excuse of defending Taiwan. But there has been no limit to the number of fronts that the West will entertain.

Butr now, we have to deal with the likelihood that the global order as suggested by this central premise, outlined above, is shifting.

Anti-BRICS Multipolarity

Although we must expect rifts between the neocon-contaminated element of the Republican Party and those more aligned with Trump’s perspective, the US under Trump is doing what the British Empire did in the first half of the twentieth century, particularly following World War 1 and then again, with almost unseemly alacrity, after World War 2. That is, it is shifting the burden of global governance not so much, as in the British case, to broader shoulders (namely the USA), but by dividing the world into three or four smaller worlds and their “spheres of interest,” letting them take care of themselves. We can currently identify these hubs as the USA, China, Russia, Brussels and India. The form of these hubs is not fixed; they will change their shapes over time in response to multiple factors; some hubs (e.g. at some distant date, Russia and Europe) may coalesce.

In passing, we should question whether the concept of “collective West” will still be meaningful in the event of a break between the US, Britian and Europe. Also we should not be confused between Trump’s conception of a multi-modal world and that of the BRICS. Trump is anti-BRICS because the alliance represents a framework of power that has the potential to dwarf the US and because it is hostile to the dollar. The emergence of the petrodollar agreement, has constituted a model of imperial influence comparable to that of the British pound, that came into force at least from the time that Saudi Arabia and the US came to an understsanding by which the Saudis would recycle the dollars they earned from the sale of oil into the purchase of US goods and service, and investments in US Treasury bonds and stocks.

Of great uncertainty is whether the hubs represented by Russia, China and India will successfully coalesce within the framework of the BRICS. This has yet to be determined, with arguments on all sides. If there were to coalesce, we would be talking about a duopolistic rather than a multi-model world order.

While the shapes of what are currently the most obvious hubs emerge and consolidate, the US under Trump is continuing preparations towards the goal of the US emerging as a preeminent competitor within this newer, duopolistic or multi-polar order, first and foremost against the strongest of current competing powers namely, China.

But the model of competition towards which Trump appears to want to push the US and the world, is not the “free trade” neoliberal model of the World Trade Organization. It is as much defensive as it is an offensive mode.

Trump’s tariffs are fortresses that help define the future friends and enemies of the US, which protect domestic industries against foreign (just as China did up until its entry to the World Trade Organization in 2022; just as the US did up until World War Two).

Some analysts are extremely worried about this new “protectionism” because they believe that this was how the world was developing in the 1930s and that the outcomes were very unhealthy, most important of them being World War.

A full analysis of this question therefore has to encompass considerations of the extent to which the winners of World War One deliberately crippled Germany, amongst other things by depriving it of some of its most industrialized territories and by an unsustainable burden of reparations, in the hope and expectation that Germany would never again be a competitor against the Americans or the British.

This plan failed to anticipate Germany’s reaction, nor that of would-be pretenders to the Western Imperialist Club (WIC), notably Japan. Some look at the evidence of UK-instigated tariff wars in the very early 1900’s (Joseph Chamberlain) and 1930s and deem them to have been perhaps “successful” in resuscitating imperial manufacture, a disturbing conclusion in favor of trade walls that seems unbothered by their interruption in 1914 and 1939 by two of the most terrible wars that human beings have precipitated in their brief occupation of Planet Earth, and of the secession from global capitalism of two of the planet’s largest powers beyond the US and Europe, namely the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China.

We should certainly be wary of major conclusions of the basis of just a few weeks. But Trump’s initial forays into the new order have arguably met with some degree of succes.

Rolling Back China in Latin America

In Latin America Trump seems to have quickly pacified Colombia’s President by means of the threat of high tariffs. Gustavo Petro had put up some opposition to the deportation from the US of Colombian illegal migrants. It seems he was mainly worried about the use by the US of military planes for this purpose and the indignity of handcuffs and other abuses to which he believed the deportees had been subjected. But the overall “look” of the episode is of a Colombia climb-down.

The imposition of 25% tariffs on Mexican exports to the US has been successfully postponed for one month by Mexican President Sheinbaum’s concession in sending a large force of Mexican federal forces to control the flow of fentanyl across Mexico’s border with the USA, one of Trump’s stated concerns. But Mexico is highly vulnerable to future US coercive diplomacy: the drug cartels give the US a strong pretext for military interventions whose long-term military, political, economic and cultural impacts are incalculable, and dangerously seductive to many elements in the US.

In Panama, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited yesterday, the President of Panama (José Raúl Mulino) may have kept at bay Trump’s threat to seize the canal. He agreed to cancel contracts with a Chinese company that had been awarded a maintenance contract and to withdraw Panama from China’s Belt and Road initiative, a clear and threatening shot across the bows of China’s highly successful diplomatic initiative in the region and in the world.

When Marco Rubio visits Guatamala today or tomorrow, we can expect to hear Guatamalan pledges to detain migrants moving through Guatemala to Mexico on their way to the US border. In Cuba, which Trump has quickly restored to the sanctions-hammered status of a terrorist State, the landing of marines at Guantamano to prepare the notorius prison for reception of illegal migrants from the US, has reinforced this iconic 50 year old humiliation of an independent Cuba.

Further Extending the USA

Canada, of course, has also been impacted by 25% tariffs, and for the moment, Canada’ response is that it will reciprocate at least to some degree. Further afield, Trump says he is committed to applying tariffs against. In Africa, he has threatened to punish leading BRICS founder-member South Africa with sanctions if South Africa does not ease up on proposed legislation that will make it easier for the government to take private land into public ownership.

Almost as I write, news is just coming in from The Hill of a 30 days postponement of the new tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada has apparently agreed to secure the northern border and work to combat the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. In addition, it will implement its $1.3 billion border plan and agreed to take other steps to secure the border. Canada plans to appoint a “Fentanyl Czar,” tro list cartels as terrorists, to “ensure 24/7 eyes” on the U.S.-Canadian border, and launch a joint strike force with the U.S. to take on crime, fentanyl flow and money laundering. Trump and Trudeau both signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl with $200 million in funding. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. The Hill reports that

“The president also reiterated his desire to see Canada become part of the U.S. earlier on Monday, downplaying the significance of the economic relationship between the two countries, even though Canada is one of the U.S.’s top trade partners”.

As for China, Trump has levied tariffs of 10% (in addition to those he levied in his first term), and he is warning the entire BRICS community of 100% tariffs if they puruse the bloc’s ambition to dethrone the dollar as the world’s trading currency.

China responded to Trump’s first round of tariffs in 2018 with its own penalties but, as Mr. Trump imposed further rounds of tariffs, Beijing quickly ran out of American exports to target. China sells nearly four times more goods to the United States than it buys, but its exports to the United States represent a declining share of China’s overall exports as Beijing turns its attention increasingly eastwards and southwards. But China is vulnerable, through manufacturing plants in countries like Mexico and Vietnam that assemble Chinese components for the US market.

China and the Trump administration agreed to stop the escalation in January 2020, but left in place most of the tariffs that had been imposed.

Abandoning Ukraine Slowly

One of the most controversial elements of the newly emerging global order, currently, is whether in this order the US has any real interest in helping Ukraine. Trump has fairy consistently signalled that he does not believe it to be in the US interest to sustain the flow of money and weapons into Ukraine.

I note that today that Zelenskiy is saying that only 60% of American aid ever reached Ukraine, that it is short in other words of approximately $100 billion. While I think this is probably untrue, it perhaps is intended to divert attention to US corruption and away from attention to the enormous scandal of corruption and war profiteering in Ukraine, the narrative that underlies ongoing investigations into Ukraine’s minister of defense and that must eventually lead to such phenomena as the funding of ghost batallions, the sale of imported weapons overseas, and the continued drawing of pensions in the name of dead Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s foreign intelligence service claims that NATO is currently investigating such corruption from within Zelenskiy’s administration. Dima of the Military Summary channel today points to similarities between the hoaxes cited above and the malpractices that sustained the myth of an Afghan army of 300,000 that fell to a tiny force of Taliban immediately after the US departure on 2021.

Zelenskiy is making statements that imply upcoming peace negotiations, but he is not doing anything to lift his edict of October 2022 that criminalized any negotiation with Putin (an edict which Putin says that Zelenskiy can no longer lift because Zelenskiy is no longer a constitutionally legal President).

Zelenskiy frequently qualifies such statements with reference to conditions which it is obvious that Russia cannot possibly accept (e.g. NATO peace-keepers for a “buffer zone” between Russia and Ukraine). The practicality of any such buffer-zone seems increasingly remote as Germany’s CDU, up until now considered to be the most likely winner in the national elections in a few weeks’ time, is fractured over the question of the control of incoming migration and the growing possibility the CDU will need to ally with the anti-Ukraine AfD party.

In France, the leader of the ruling coalition, prime minister Barrot, has been reduced to issuing a new budget by decree (since his predecessor was unable to get it passed, and was subsequently removed following a vote of no confidence). Melanchon’s leftist coalition is threatening to introduce a similar motion against Barrot and this may, sooner rather than later, force Macron to stand down and call for new presidential elections.

EuroClear’s opposition to the use for Ukraine of interest on frozen Russian assets is attracting increasing support, by parties in Germany and Belgium.

The 90-day US cessation of foreign aid to Ukraine does appear to have interrupted the flow of badly needed funds to sustain the Zelenskiy Administration, if not flows of direct military support. There continue to be reports of the transfer of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine, although there is skepticism as to whether these will be suited to the launchers currently available in Ukraine. There are promises such as that of Macron to send five Mirage 2000’s, which are used for the firing of British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles. Both the Dutch and Danes have promised more F-16s. There is continuing verbal European support, therefore, for NATO’s war against Russia, including NATO chief Mark Rutte’s pathetic statement to the effect that the front line is moving in the wrong direction and needs to be reversed.

All this hardly adds up to more than a hill of beans.

In the meantime, the neocon Institute for the Study of War claims that the Russian army is planning operations on the assumption of the war continuing until the end of the year. Trump’s peace envoy, General Kellogg, has also been talking about the need for elections in Ukraine before the end of the year. Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Budanov, has said or strongly insinuated that without a peace settlement, Ukraine has only another five months before it collapses. Zelenskiy and his henchman Andrei Yermak, not surprisingly, appear ready to get rid of Badunov on the suspicion that was the one who leaked his own statement to a special closed meeting of the RADA a week or so ago.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies ; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism ; Interfax: Breaking into Global New s; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis ; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media ; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles ; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

