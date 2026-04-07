(See latest developments at end of page)

The Hill reports (The Hill) that Senator Ed Marky (D-Mass.) has called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings over the post, calling it “completely unstable and perilous.”

“The House must bring up impeachment articles, and the Senate needs to remove a president who wants to commit war crimes. We cannot sit idly by as Donald Trump threatens to end an entire civilization.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis) has added: “25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) says “This is why the 25th Amendment and impeachment were created. These aren’t policy differences. He is threatening crimes.”

The Hill continues:

“Democratic Reps. Summer Lee (Pa.), Andrea Salinas (Ore.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.) were also among those who called in posts online to remove Trump over his post.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) did not call to remove Trump from office, but he said, “It’s time for every single Republican to put patriotic duty over party and stop the madness.” Democrats intended to call up a resolution to limit Trump’s war powers in Iran when Congress is back in session next week.”

Similar reactions reported by Fox News from Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who has called for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

The Wall Street Journal reports broadcast personality Tucker Carlson has adding his voice urging US officials to oppose any efforts by President Donald Trump to authorize large-scale attacks that would harm Iranian civilians.

Equally, there are calls to the military to disobey illegal orders to commit war crimes. San Diego Fox News reports that a billboard near Naval Base San Diego calls for active U.S. service members to not follow illegal orders. The sign was commissioned by San Diego Veterans For Peace, Hugh Thompson Memorial Chapter 91, an anti-war organization that aims to inform the public about the “costs of war.” The billboard is located at Harbor Drive, between 32nd and 28th Streets.

There is little debate among legal experts that such an attack on the life-supporting infrastructure for 93 million Iranians would constitute a war crime. Gone are the pious and deceitful calls in December and January for America to liberate the Iranian people from the clutches of their Islamic rulers (a silly fantasy that ignores the robustness in peacetime of Iranian democratic institutions) and send them arms and Starlinks terminals. Now all we hear from Trump is the call for the murder of up to 90 million people, along the lines of the US murder of Iranian schoolgirls in the first hours of its aggressive war of choice.

Two former judge advocate general (JAG) officers, Margaret Donovan and Rachel Van Landingham have found that some of Trump’s threats against Iran would constitute war crimes. The Guardian reports (Guardian):

“As former uniformed military lawyers who advised targeting operations, we know the president’s words run counter to decades of legal training of military personnel and risk placing our warfighters on a path of no return.”

They noted that Trump’s boast that he would bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages”, and the order by his war/defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, to show “no quarter, no mercy” were not just “plainly illegal” but they also represented a rupture from the moral and legal principles that US military personnel had been “trained to follow their entire careers”.

Such warnings do not, so far as I know, explicitly say that those who participate in war crimes may be held guilty of war crimes.

The Hill (The Hill) reports that Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said on Monday that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for war crimes following President Trump’s planned strikes on Iran’s bridges, desalination plants and power plants.

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit.”

Brent Crude has fallen slightly in recent hours to around $110 a barrel. But Goldman Sachs describes the crisis as the worst energy shock that the world has ever known. $150 a barrel of Brent Crude is easily foreseeable, and at that point, perhaps much sooner, some senior analysts believe, no Presidency is immune. Iranian ally, Russia, meantime benefits from the higher prices which further afflict a deindustrializing Europe which, for untenable ideological reasons, still refuses even to think about a return to the abundant supplies that could be available to it from its neighbor and instead does not complain when Ukraine sends hundreds of drones each night on Russian energy facilities with the likely effect that this will push up energy prices still further. No wonder even NATO-member Turkish president Erdogan is talking to Russia about providing security for Russian shipping in the Black Sea.

Could all this be an opportunity, then, for US Vice-President Vance and for negotiations of the kind we have already heard about from Pakistan, China, Russia and, most important, Iran (US demands so far simply amount to a call for Iran’s unconditional surrender)? Given the billionaire fanatics who have sponsored the Trump administration to date, and their little creatures in Congress, I am doubtful.

I suggest that the only credible way out of this will have to leave Hormuz in Iranian hands, payments for oil in yuan and rials, and it will have to include reparations to Iran. Iranians understand very well that the US itself is thoroughly untrustworthy and agreement-incapable, and that even its friends Russia and China will always fall short when it comes to Iran’s best interests.

Despite the ferocity of Trump’s threats, many analysts consider that Iran will continue to show resilience, supported by its numerous underground missile facilities where some missile production likely continues, retaining power to shatter targets in the Gulf region by missiles and drones. Underground facilities may be vulnerable to US bunker buster type bombs, but the US has only a limited number of these, and does not necessarily (indeed, almost certainly does not) know where all of these are located. In addition, as the recent story of the rescued pilot confirms, Iranian air defenses are far from disabled. We do not yet know whether Iran will coordinate with the Houthis to close the Red Sea, to add to the gravity of the global economic crisis, nor do we know yet whether Iran will cripple Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States by destroying their desalination plans. In short, no matter what happens at 8:00pm this evening (or before then - we have already seen what reports say are 50 strikes on Kharg island), there are still potentially catastrophic measures that it is in Iranian power to take.

Iran retains control of the Strait of Hormuz, and some naval experts consider that it is impossible to break this hold. Some ships continue to gain passage through the Strait either because they are considered the property of powers friendly to Iran or because they are neutral and have agreed to pay a toll (the sum of $2 million per tanker, say some reports - but payable not in dollars but in Chinese yuan). Up to this point in time, therefore, Iran has been benefitting from the higher oil and gas prices for the export of its own oil, most of which goes to Asia, where China is its single most important customer - a reminder that for the US deep state the important thing about bringing down Iran is that it is an indirect strike on the real enemy, China).

The following has come to my attention from The Hill (The Hill) at approx 4:00pm, California Time: -

Trump suspends attacks on Iran for 2 weeks amid negotiations

President Trump said Tuesday that he would “suspend” the attack on Iran for two weeks as long as Iran agrees to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post less than two hours before his 8 p.m. EDT deadline for Iran to make a deal to open the strait, the president said conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir led to the “double sided CEASEFIRE.”

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” he wrote.

Trump said a 10-point proposal was also received from Iran and that is a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” he wrote. “On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. “

What’s wrong with this? Again, Trump is looking to Iran for an unconditional surrender. Blockading Hermuz is Iran’s strongest card. Secondly, who can possibly trust Trump with anything? Thirdly, who cares about what Pakistan thinks? This is a country that is playing nice with Trump by invading and killing in Afghanistan (something which, by the way, creates another wave of migration from Afghanistan into Iran and contributes to the destabilization of Iran). Fourth, the message, as usual, is totally illogical. If the US has met all its military objectives, why does it need to negotiate about anything? Fifth, his reference to a 10-point proposal is a reference to a previous request for effective unconditional surrender. Sixth, the business about agreement on almost all of the various points of pas contention is ludicrous and another indication that Trump is duplicitous, incompetent or mad.

Iran Blinks

My words above notwithstanding, AP reports that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday. AP reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. The agency commented that it wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant Iran would loosen its chokehold on the waterway.

I think this is bad news. And for obvious reasons. Trump is untrustworthy. Allowing open passage through the Strait is a clear sign of weakness. Iran was close to bringing down the evil empire and its supreme vassal, Israel, and now it may have lost that opportunity. It is giving the empire time to regroup on the empire’s terms. No negotiation with the US and/or Israel is meaningful. The war will continue regardless. This may be result of pressure on Iran from Russia and China, and as I have said above, neither one is capable of acting fully in Iran’s best interests.