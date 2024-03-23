Conventional terror attacks are a frequent recourse of an otherwise losing entity seeking continuing media attention (and western funding) so it would be no great surprise to find that Ukraine or the US or the intelligence agency of a European power - the CIA or MI6 come to mind - were behind the so-called ISIS attack in Moscow today, since extremist Islamist or Salafist movements are so frequently used as camouflage by imperial powers for their own nefarious purposes. And what better purpose than a blood-curdling terror attack (perhaps as many 70 dead and over a hundred injured) to distract attention from Russia’s clear demonstration that it has in effect won the war in Ukraine. The demonstration was Russia’s second wave of missile, drone and bomb attacks throughout Ukraine, in as many days, targeting power and energy sources. These encountered little by way of Ukrainian air defenses responses because Ukrainian air defense, what remains of it, is concentrated on the combat lines. For the moment it seems that Ukraine is resisting the temptation - or Russian provocation - to withdraw air defenses and relocate them around Kiev or power stations. The thinking may be that were it to do so it would essentially be giving Russia the green light to move westwards at dramatic speed, mopping up all those many local conflicts which it could win with air superiority or which it deliberately keeps going as tactics of attritional warfare. These include battles for Kupyansk, Siverne, Bilohorivka, Terny, Ivanivske (where Russian forces have now taken the high ground between Ivanivske and Chasov Yar), Klishchiivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske, and Robotyne.

Putin’s spokesman Peshkov today seems to confirm Russian intent to take the whole of Eastern Ukraine, including all of Zapporizhzhia and all of Kherson, to which it would be prudent to add Kharkiv, Kiev and Odessa. Peshkov addresses Russian refusal to deal or even live with the Neonazi regime of Kiev. Russia is now formally wedded to a mission for regime change in Ukraine.

Putin’s demeanor since his recent re-election appears ever more determined to wear down the increasingly dejected forces of Ukraine. Western media claims of previous Russian attempts to restart negotiations should be read with skepticism. Russia does not need negotiations while there are signifiant further gains to be achieved. Zelenskiy won’t negotiate because he is a fanatic under instruction to keep Ukrainians dying so other Europeans don’t have to; and European leaders fear exposure of the full vanity and greed of their project to the BRICS alliance is engaged in planning for a major shift to a dedollarized trading system. Escobar reports that this is coming far faster than expected.