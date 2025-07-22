Fascism UK

Mass arrests escalate in UK following proscription of Palestine Action

WSWS

More Fascism UK

Defend University of London SOAS students, targeted for opposing genocide!

WSWS

Fascism USA

6 months of the Trump administration: The stench of fascism and political crisis

WSWS

Fascist Sex, USA

Trump twists and turns over Epstein investigation

WSWS

Fake Left Fascism USA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on support for Israel’s “defensive” genocide in Gaza

WSWS

Alligator Propaganda

It’s Time To Join The Fight Against ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Popular Resistance

Learning Fascist Propaganda for MAGA

MAGA Going To Israel For Propaganda Training

Popular Resisatance

The Social Collapse of Silicon Valley

Inequality and poverty amid wealth concentration in Silicon Valley

WSWS

Authoritarianism and Lawlessness in Ukraine

Zelensky’s rivalry with Zaluzhny spells bad news for Ukraine

Spectator

Roots of Zionism in Scotland

Scottish Zionism’s Inner Circle: The Caledonian Cousinhood That Bankrolls Occupation and Genocide

Mint Press

Europe, Bye Bye

European Union readies trade war retaliation against Trump tariffs

WSWS

Collapsing Japan

Japanese ruling coalition loses its upper house majority

WSWS

Resisting Genocide…..at Long Last

Friends Of The Hague Group Challenges Governments To End Genocide

Popular Resistance