Greater Israel Agendas

The rich and powerful are not, of course, like the rest of us. They do not strait-jacket themselves with the burdensome moral, intellectual or political bonds which help explain predictable behavior amongst those lower mortals whose purchase on this planet is worth extremely little or nothing at all. We see this in multiple ways, as we contemplate the agendas that appear best to explain the choices, decisions, behaviors that our august and noble leaders of the ruling class exhibit in the governance of their own selfish interests (which absolutely do not, nor ever will, correspond with ours, let’s be clear). How they achieve this sublime status in the orgiastic realms of their decidedly animal-driven lusts is not a matter that need even detain us - inherited wealth, ties of tribe, caste or social class, extreme and cunning criminality, exceptional usefulness to elites, accidental market-based luck, sociopathy - take your pick. In the end, it is all tiresome and tiring, and reduces the vast potential of human endeavor to the color and smell of a dung-heap.

So, we can look out upon the ghastly horror of Gaza and ask ourself in shameful innocence “how could this happen?” The slaughter of Palestinians as we now very well know is the price to be paid for a greater apartheid Israel, that explains itself to itself through a ridiculously opaque collage of assertions of divine right, historical privilege, extreme victimhood, and criminal opportunity for the seizure of real estate and fossil fuel. This history has been written for well over a hundred years. Its result will be a more prosperous, more abusive Israel that will dominate the region on behalf of the interests of its own oligarchs and the US oligarchs and political simpletons that the Israeli oligarchs suborn among the ruling ranks of the (currentl) hegemonic state of the USA. Domination of the region will continue to inform the sophisticated buttressing of local opportunists among majority Muslim nations who, in return for great wealth and power, know how to suppress dissent, rational and irrational. Egypt’s former military leader and now President El-Sisi (shoed into power with Qatari and Saudi money, I believe, presumably with Western support, in their desperate attempt to dethrone the electorally popular Muslim Brotherhood) comes to mind as he negotiates the transfer of $10 billion of IMF weatlh to Egypt in return, perhaps, for Egypt’s eventual hosting of over a million new unfortunate exiles in the budding concentration camps of the Sinai (could it be many more, in the wake of illegal settler violence unleashed in the West Bank?). IMF managing director, Georgieva, commenting on reports that the IMF could boost the size of Egypt's $3 billion loan to as much as $12 billion, said, "You know, there is nothing wrong in thinking big." I think that quote will acquire feet.

This tragic destiny of the Palestinian seems doomed to play out regardless of whether or not US President Joe Biden can come up with a ceasefire. Noting, in passing, that knowledge of any such ceasefire will have to be shared and agreed with Netanyahu (unlike the most recently discussed Biden ceasfire claims, of which Netanyahu seemed to know nothing), who can trust that any such ceasefire will remove the daily abuse of Palestinian lives by IDF soldiers, or create an environment that in the forseeable future could reasonably house and protect large numbers of Palestinian families and reduce the pressure on them to pass through the border at Rafah into the desert beyond? While the border remains closed, the game-plan, it has been speculated, is for Hamas or some other entity (the IDF itself? - shades of October 7, perhaps of 9/11) to blow a hole in the wall that will allow flight. Will Sinai Palestinians eventually serve as a day labor force for developer-settlers eager to reconstruct this coastline in their own image and for their own wealth?

Biden who, after the Michigan primary, appears not to need Arab-American voters, wins both ways: the support of pro-Israeli American citizens who believe they can count on his commitment to the zionist project, and the support of those who may be impressed by the display of Biden’s loving compassion in bringing about an (eventual and perhaps only temporary) “ceasefire” between a US-armed and financed IDF on the one hand, and a vulnerable civilian population of 1.5 million Palestinians which may or may not include a few hundred or a few thousand armed members of Hamas. After 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered and 70,000 injured - all on the dubious pretext of the fables about what really happened on October 7 last year and why.

All of this helps to permenently anchor what none other than RFK Jnr defines as the real Israel - a US aircraft carrier whose sole purpose is to police the Middle East for US benefit (just as the Shah of Persia once did), including suppression of Lebanese Hezbollah, helping the US to starve and bomb Syrians, and maintain US “tripwires” - illegal military bases, in Iraq and Syria, that act as pointmen for fire and trouble that may warn of broader regional threats to US supremacy.

Lesser Ukraine Agendas

The block in the House of Representatives on further US aid to Ukraine continues, for the time being. The fate of the aid package is now bound up with the politics of whether Congress will or will not not defund government by the end of this week or in the next two weeks.

Why would Republicans risk the public opprobium they will attract with any meassure that might interrupt pay packets for government employees as firmly as the end of US aid to Ukraine will end the flow of pay packets to Ukrainian politicians, administrators and military, so uttrerly dependent on US largesse, and interrupt the passage of US wealth from the US electorate to the US armaments industry - amid a chorus of assurances from both arch-neocon Nuland and arch-knave Zelenskiy for their respective citizens that this is indeed the destination of some 90% of such aid?

It remains to be seen if House Republican leader Mike Johnson can withstand White House pressure and continue to refuse to bring the aid bill to the floor, especially after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell supported its passage through trhe Senate in a declaration of love for Biden, Ukraine, Israel and Genocide (just as well for McConnell that he is retiring in November, since any other future for him would now seem unlikely). If Johnson gives way and votes more money to continue the slaughter, both in Ukraine and in Israel, and to prepare Taiwan for its own Ukraine destiny, nobody but nobody seriously imagines that this will somehow bring about a magical resolution to anything.

The weapons this money will buy will be ever more expensive, ever slower to the point of delivery. But US weapons manufacturers will be ecstatic. Why does arch-capitalist Donald Trump oppose any of this? Because he and his brand of American monopoly capital are not central to that faction of the military-industrial scam (the armaments industry and its allies, of course, but the new finance aristocrats represented by Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street who operate the machinery of capitalism itself) that stands to gain the most, and Trump wants to restructure government and society so that he and his tribe will become principal beneficiaries of this and any other scam that’s going.

Greater Europe Agendas

Yesterday’s panic, instigated by an emergency meeting of European powers called by French President Macron in Paris to discuss what Europe must do to stop Russia winning in Ukraine, has died down, now that it is clear that there is little by way of formal support for Macron’s proposal to put NATO soldiers on the ground in Ukraine (where they could meet up and party with French foreign legionnaires already there). Not even the President of Poland - the supposed arch-opponent of Russia in Ukraine - provided any applause, with angry Polish farmers on the streets to blockade the flow of Ukraine produce into their country at their expense. But this development may indicate a broader European agenda about closing European borders to the flood of Ukrainian refugees that may well result from significant Russian action in Transnistria (see below) and in the Lyman-Kupyansk-Kharkiv areas to the north.

In the place of fantasies about NATO white knights saving the world, talk has drifted to the villains of the international arms market as the de rigeur place to go for a shave and morning coffee and for extremely over-priced, aged, second-hand 155mm and 122mm shells of dubious quality, much of it originally Soviet produce offloaded long ago to African and Middle Eastern regimes and now, with a smile and a wink, available for the graces of Ursula von der Leyen (President of the EC) and her merry band of archers. To add the general confusion, Germany has promised Ukraine 14,000 artillery shells (about a day and a half of Russian consumption of shells).

And what then, is Ursula’s agenda in puffing into flame the damp embers of Europe’s love affair with Zelenskiy. Tom Luongo is cited by Mercouris today as arguing that the real game here is to put muscle into the flabby shoulders of Europe, transferring real power - the power of taxation, the power to raise an army and the power to raise money through Eurobonds (not so much the power of voting, you understand, about which few “serious” people are concerned) - from nation state members of the European Community to Brussels. British oligarchs must be cursing the day that Boris Johnson and his ilk took Britain out of this casino. In the meantime, on her way to the inflating balloon of this new geopolitical monstrosity, the new Europe, Ursula is praying that she can get away with the illegal seizure of frozen Russian assets, or at least to be able to raise bonds on the basis of these, to help Europe finance the shells and other weapons that it needs to be able to award Ukraine further opportunity to fight for European interests to the last Ukrainian.

Impeachment Agendas

The drama of Republican attempts to impeach Biden for supposed corruption in Ukraine, especially now that a key FBI informant who had claimed that Biden and his son had been in receipt of direct payments from Ukrainian entities, appears to have been roundly discredited, appears to be fading. This narrative of an impeachment process running out fuel, proves tlo be a distraction to the far more important reality - as helpfully confirmed by the NYT article on the CIA in Ukraine (whose main purpose appears to be to confess to CIA meddling but blaming Ukraine for anything remotely improper) - of close CIA and SBU collaboration from 2014 onwards. This should be coupled with what we already know of US incitement to Ukrainian riot against a democratically elected President in 2014 by the likes of Victoria Nuland and John McCain and helpful visits to Kiev by then vice-president Joe, the ties of Biden’s son to the Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, and the efforts of vice-president Joe to halt legal proceedings against Burisma. All of this is, kind of, enough, you know?

Ukraine Battlefields

We talked yesterday of the construction of three lines of Ukrainian fortifications to the west of Avdiivka, west of Orlivka. But there is considerable controversy about processes of corruption in the building of Ukrainian fortifications that may have gravely reduced their efficacy. The quick collapse of Lastochkyne and Tonenka is evidence that something was badly wrong with the Ukrainian fortifications in this area where it appears there was barely a single trench.

Dima at midday today leads with indications of unrest among ethnic Russia citizens of Transnistria in Pridnestrovia. Transnistria is completely surrounded by NATO countries. The only route for Transnistria to Russia is via the region of Odessa. Transnistria has sufficient resources to support a significant military force. They seek the assistance of the Russian Federation, the UN, the EU and the OSCE against abusive pressure from Moldova. Moldova is close to a process of mobilization. The Russian Federation has accepted the petition and will consider an appropriate response. All of this points towards the possibility of another SMO in the Transnistria area.

In Avdievka, Russia is reported to have established complete control over Orlivka. Ukrainian forces are retreating to the west. Russian forces have penetrated Berdyche and it is likey that we will see a retreat of Ukrainian forces from this area which, up until now, Ukrainian forces have staunchly defended. Russian forces are making progress in Krasnohorivka (where Russia has control over the southern part of the settlement, below the railway, and is reducing the rest of it to ruins) and Karlivka (a logistics center close by). Ukrainian forces are setting up the high ground of Ocherotyne as a point of resistance. There is no recent news of Novomykhailivka, and Ukraine still has a possibiity of counterattack in this area. Russia is pinning down Ukrainian forces in Vuhledar. There are significant clashes around Ivanivkse near Bakhmut, and some reports suggest that the settlement has been taken by Russia. There is no change, yet, in the situation at Chasiv Yar. In Kyman-Kupyansk area, Russia has taken the settlement of Makiivka, which will facilitate Russia’s advance on Terny further south and prime the entire region for a major Russian assault in the near future. In Robotyne, it appears that Russia has established control over most of the settlement.