At the risk of annoying those of you who DID receive this post yesterday (in which case you may have received it twice!) I am re-sending yesterday’s post due to a glitch that appears to hjave prevented it from being sent out to the majority of my audience. Thank you for your patience. I expect to follow up on this one towards the end of the day, Saturday.

Don’t Dig Digger

On this subject, by way of introduction, I can share that I failed to find any novel insights in the otherwise esteemed Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new movie, Digger - other than that none of us can afford to waste valuable minutes or seconds watching bad, silly, poorly-informed, self-indulgent movies that should never, ever, have been lifted higher than the trash can.

We should probably not bother watching movies at all: there is way too much drama in real life, let alone in Hollywood, and the real drama is so much more complicated and fearsome that to be fully human requires us to engage mainly with the real, not the imitation stuff.

Peace in the Gulf: Not so fast

There began to be hints earlier in the week that there might be some kind of viable peace initiative coming out of mediation between US and Qatari/Pakistani negotiators in New York last week. That is looking less likely, right now. Trump has rejected what has been reported as the latest Iranian offer and is continuing to ratchet up the US military presence in the region. According to some monitoring sources, there have been some 30 Iranian drone attacks in the past week, 10 anti-ship missile strikes, at least four commercial ships hit and over 13 vessels struck.

Oil Rebounds

There have been numerous reports to the effect that oil flows through Hormuz have rebounded to near pre-war levels. I was skeptical, but now less so.

The problem, as we shall see, is now concentrated on refined products much more than on crude availability.

I noted earlier in the week that in a recent posting Gilbert Doctorow took reports of a rebound as evidence of some kind of back-stage deal between the US and Iran that would benefit Iran (perhaps the just-announced complete withdrawal of US troops of Iraq - but not, of course, the US as economic and energy hegemon - was a part of it) and give Trump an opportunity to say the US won, since oil flows have resumed, and to withdraw the US force contingent.

But I have even less confidence now than I did that this is what is going on.

I have to concede, first of all, that there are independent commodity intelligence firms, satellite imagery and maritime tracking data that provide significant, objective evidence that Middle East oil flows have strongly rebounded. Independent maritime tracking firms monitor ship movements directly via AIS (Automatic Identification System) transponders, port data, and proprietary intelligence.

Data from Kpler indicates that non-Iranian crude exports from the Gulf reached 16.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2026, essentially matching the pre-war baseline. This same source tells us that before the outbreak of the war, Iranian crude oil exports flowing through the region averaged roughly 1.7 million barrels per day. Comparable sources say that the pre-war breakdown in terms of national origins was 6.0/6.4 million bpd from Saudi Arabia, 3.5/4 million bpd from Iraq, 2.5/3 million bpd from UAE, 2-2.4 million from Kuwait, 1.7 million bpd from Iran, and 1.0 million bpd from Qatar and Oman combined. The Iranian contribution is now said to be near zero because of the US naval blockade

Kpler calculates the physical flow specifically transited through the Strait of Hormuz at a 7-day average of 13.5 million bpd at the end of September, compared to a wartime low of just 2.2 million bpd in late July.

Marine data tracker Windward documented a clear volume increase, tracking 16 to 17 visible vessel transits per day through the strait at the end of September.

The Workarounds

As we have seen through various recent posts, there are many workarounds, of which the most important, or one of the most important, involves massive tankers physically docked together in open water off the coast of the Omani port city of Sohar. Smaller “shuttle” tankers run the gauntlet through Hormuz (often turning off their transponders to move “dark”) and pump their cargo onto larger tankers waiting safely in the Gulf of Oman. Kpler data verifies that over 70% of the crude passing through the strait in August and September was transferred using this offshore method.

In addition, satellite imagery and port logs verified that Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu successfully resumed operations on September 22 following earlier drone damage. Nearly 10 million barrels of crude were simultaneously loading onto supertankers at the Yanbu and Al Muajjiz terminals right after the pipeline restarted.

Because demand for these specific, high-risk workarounds has skyrocketed, freight rates for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) traveling from the Middle East Gulf to Asia soared to near-record highs of over $1 million per day. Many factors are involved, not least of them being the much longer journeys that some of these are having to make, and the consequent shortage of VLCCs available for new loads, so pressure on prices is sustained.

Further and most importantly, refined products (like diesel and gasoline) remain severely restricted because regional refineries have sustained physical damage, keeping global diesel prices near record highs and stoking inflation and economic pressures almost everywhere

Refining the Problem

Refined product flows are heavily bottlenecked. While 13.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude are traversing Hormuz, S&P and Kpler report that fewer than 1 million bpd of processed fuel products are making it through. This is down from a pre-war average of 3.5 million bpd. Middle East and Russian diesel/gasoil exports dropped globally from 3.3 million bpd down to 1.6 million bpd. The primary driver is physical damage. Severe missile and proxy drone strikes have structurally impaired Middle Eastern and Russian domestic refining capacities, forcing them to hoard fuel for domestic consumption rather than export it.

The shortage is so severe that US President Donald Trump threatened a domestic US diesel export ban to protect American consumers. To avert this and lower soaring fuel prices, the G7 and IEA executed an emergency 100-million-barrel strategic reserve release of diesel and crude oil. This intervention temporarily pulled benchmark diesel.

The Regional Price Imbalance: Europe vs. Asia

Because refined products cannot bypass the Strait of Hormuz easily, localized market dynamics have fundamentally split. Retail diesel prices in Europe have soared to historic highs, sustained above €2.00 per liter. The redirection of 3.6 million metric tons of Middle Eastern and Indian distillates eastward has cut off Europe’s traditional westbound supply corridor.

Compounding this, a ban on Russian diesel exports (extended through October following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries) and a 76.7% collapse in Baltic diesel exports have left Europe uniquely vulnerable. To keep its grid moving, Europe is aggressively backfilling its deficit by importing record volumes of high-premium North American crude and finished products, while simultaneously exporting its domestic surplus of gasoline and fuel oil eastward to clean out overflowing inventories.

Asian markets have managed to retain regional distillates internally, successfully insulating themselves from the extreme price spikes seen in the West. Rather than letting traditional westbound flows exit, Asian hubs are consolidating Middle Eastern Gulf and Indian gasoil eastward. Asia has emerged as the market’s release valve, greedily absorbing Europe’s excess gasoline and fuel oil while pulling in record amounts of North American crude (matching Europe’s intake at 1.41 million bpd of US crude).

European Diesel Releases

Faced with soaring domestic fuel costs ahead of the US midterm elections, US President Donald Trump threatened a complete domestic ban on US diesel exports to shield American consumers. Because Europe imports a third of its diesel from the US, an export ban would have been catastrophic. To avert this, French President Emmanuel Macron chaired emergency G7 negotiations, culminating in a historic emergency stockpile intervention coordinated through the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The G7 and partners will release a total of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil over the next 4 months. This follows the massive 400-million-barrel strategic release initiated in March. The agreement mandates an immediate, frontloaded, substantial diesel release within the first 20 days. This fuel will be drawn heavily from European emergency stockpiles (which held roughly 315 million barrels of diesel as of mid-year). In exchange for Europe eroding roughly 17% of its total strategic diesel buffer, President Trump formally committed to taking a US diesel export ban entirely off the table for G7 nations. Within hours of the announcement, financial markets reacted aggressively. Benchmark US diesel futures plummeted by over 4% (down to $4.44 a gallon), European diesel futures dropped by over $90 per metric ton, and Brent crude dipped back down toward $100.50 a barrel.

Structural deficits remain. Just hours after the G7 announced its historic emergency stockpile release, China implemented a sudden suspension of refined fuel exports. This geopolitical shift effectively neutralizes the G7’s short-term relief efforts and sets up a collision course with the impending winter heating. Beijing ordered its state-owned oil giants (including PetroChina and Sinopec) PetroChina and Sinopec) to suspend all commercial refined fuel exports. Cargoes bound for regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau have been canceled until further notice.

China Stops Diesel Exports

While China possesses the world’s largest refining capacity, a severe maritime embargo on Iranian crude has cut off the discounted oil typically used by China’s private “teapot” refineries. This has forced China to aggressively draw down its own commercial inventories. China’s domestic diesel stocks are sitting 20 million barrels below pre-war baselines, while gasoline stocks are roughly 9 million barrels short. Beijing’s state policy explicitly dictates that exports remain frozen until domestic stock thresholds are restored. China’s abrupt departure from the international market creates an immediate crisis in the Asia-Pacific region. China traditionally acts as a primary swing supplier, providing a third of Australia’s jet fuel and roughly half of the domestic fuel used by the Philippines and Bangladesh. Shortage of refined products will likely be a boon for Indian refiners.

With China and Russia simultaneously enforcing strict export bans, the market enters peak winter demand with almost zero margin for error. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil inventories have already plunged by 507 million barrels since February, drawing down at a rapid clip of 2.8 million barrels per day. [US distillate inventories have dropped below 100 million barrels, breaching historic 23-year lows. The US East Coast (particularly New England) is heading into winter with less heating oil in storage than at any point in federal records going back more than three decades. Regional prices have already spiked to near-record highs of $6.47 per gallon. In Europe’s critical Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) trading hub, independent diesel stocks are sitting 16% below their rolling five-year average. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) warns that families relying on heating oil face an immediate 50% surge in winter heating costs. Because the G7 just frontloaded a massive portion of its emergency diesel release from European buffers to stave off a domestic US export ban, those crucial emergency reserves are now heavily depleted before the first winter freeze hits.

While crude oil is physically finding its way out of the Middle East via alternative pipelines and dark tanker transits, there is simply not enough global refining capacity to convert that crude into fuel. Following China’s export halt, international benchmark crude instantly erased its post-G7 losses, with Brent surging back above the psychologically vital $100-a-barrel threshold and WTI climbing past $92.

The Kaliningrad Trigger

Russia correctly interpreted two decades’ of NATO’s egregious, repeated violations of the commitment it gave to Gorbachev that it would not move one centimeter further east if Gorbachev would accept the reunification of Germany (which of course he did), as direct threats to Russian border security and as Western preparations for the dismantling of the Russian Federation. The original commitment had been followed up by rapid embrace into NATO of the former East European nations, and insistent Western invitations were given Georgia and Ukraine to prepare themselves for the glorious honor of belonging to western imperial military pomp (WIMP?)(neither are yet actually members of NATO and are unlikely ever to be). NATO war machinery had already been thoroughly exercised for its new role of imperial tool through the 1990s for forcing the disintegration of Yugoslavia, and the secession-without-referendum of Kosovo from Serbia.

No less provocative were Western instigations of color revolutions in both Georgia and Ukraine, provocative Western positioning of nuclear launch facilities on Russian borders in Poland and Romania, increasingly aggressive NATO “exercises” - blatantly targeted against Russia - along Russian borders and close to Russian coasts, not to mention Western dishonoring of Minsk and its sculpting of Ukraine as a NATO battering ram against Russia. And a lot more besides. A comparable pot pourri of NATO’s defensive military exercises, Western rhetoric regarding future conflict preparation, and border security restrictions is correctly interpreted by Russia as a coordinated threat to blockade or cut off the territory.

With respect to Kaliningrad, specific actions by European and NATO leaders that Moscow correctly frames as “threats” include specific remarks by Baltic officials to claim that Russia has aggressive intentions against Europe. Russia strongly condemned remarks by Lithuania’s foreign minister when he stated that NATO must demonstrate its capability to “penetrate the small fortress they’ve built in Kaliningrad” and neutralize Russian air defenses and missile bases in the event of a wider conflict. Western military analysts have also openly noted that Kaliningrad’s installations would be a primary target to secure the Baltic region if Russia were to ever attack a NATO ally.

Following the accessions to NATO of Finland and Sweden, the Baltic Sea has effectively become surrounded by NATO members. European leaders have authorized extensive naval maneuvers and the ongoing Operation Baltic Sentry to guard critical undersea infrastructure. In August 2026, a massive, unannounced NATO aviation operation took place near Kaliningrad’s airspace. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited these maneuvers directly, claiming they are a precursor to a Western air and naval blockade.

Putin also has noted that his warnings were a direct reaction to statements from various European leaders who have publicly warned their citizens to prepare for a potential direct war with Russia by 2029 or 2030. European leaders, such as Belgium’s defense minister, have warned of a “dark winter” of escalating Russian hybrid attacks (sabotage, arson, and cyberwarfare) on European soil - many, if not all of which are likely false flags and for which there is little compelling evidence. Moscow claims that Europe’s focus on deterrence and conflict preparation is a sign that the West is engineering an aggression against Russian territory. It is certainly a further indication, if one was needed, that Europe can never bring itself to think about, let alone talk about, an architecture for EurAsian security. European imagination can extend only to the interests of its elites in cold war Western bloc and its Central and East European accretions.

European youth will not stand for these old men’s nightmares.

Because Kaliningrad is entirely sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, it relies heavily on rail and road transit through European territory. Since the escalation of the war in Ukraine, European leaders have heavily tightened sanctions, strictly vetting cargo and restricting the transit of specific goods and metals through their borders. Moscow considers these legal customs restrictions as an illegal “economic blockade” and a violation of international agreements.

In late September and early October 2026, Russia issued a formal diplomatic warning to NATO and European governments stating it would use nuclear weapons and its full military arsenal if Western allies attempt an air or naval blockade of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Moscow sent a written document to NATO accusing the alliance of a “dangerous and reckless course” and claiming Russia had information that NATO was preparing an air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad. Russian embassies in countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Belgium released parallel statements warning that isolating the region could trigger a direct armed confrontation and preemptive Russian strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly reinforced the threat during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, stating that any direct Western attack or isolation of Kaliningrad would immediately put the use of all Russian weaponry on the agenda. In this speech, Vladimir Putin expresses his belief that he world is closer to a general conflict than at any time since 1945. From the Kaliningrad warning sent to every Western government and a CIA report claiming Russia’s economy will collapse (following Ratcliffe’s unsuccessful attempt earlier this month to deliver a threat to Putin believed to have warned that the US would undermine the Russian economy, followed by an even clumsier threat from Germany’s foreign minister to Sergei Lavrov at the UNGA), to the choice between Putin’s China and BRICS multipolar strategy and Medvedev’s harder Khrushchev style line, Stern argues below, the message from Moscow is that good relations with the collective West are finished.

In the words of Vladimir Putin:

“The logic of escalating, increasingly harsh retaliatory measures leads to a fatal point of no return,” a point that would arrive “very quickly and unexpectedly.

Putin referred explicitly to arsenals capable of destroying “all life” or reducing the planet to a catastrophic state.

Despite statements from Lithuania and the Baltics that seem to walk back their earlier untrue and provocative accusations that Russia is planning to invade Europe, Johannes Stern reports today for World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) that European governments for the most part are reacting with declarations of increased military support for Ukraine, accelerated rearmament and preparations for a direct confrontation with Russia.

German Chancellor Merz, deeply unpopular at home and widely considered a warmongering BlackRock cut-out, declared that the Ukraine war “concerns us very directly,” pledged that Germany and its allies would support Kiev “with all our strength,” and said Berlin was working “at full speed” to ensure the credible military deterrence of Russia. He explicitly connected this policy to increased investment in Germany’s “military strength” and “economic resilience.”

Former Dutch Prime Minister Jetten has declared that Europe confronted a “new security reality” and had to demonstrate that it was prepared to do “whatever it takes” to defend itself. He pointed to rising military expenditure, F-35 deployments, accelerated joint arms production and German-Dutch intelligence cooperation that has been raised to an “unprecedented level.” NATO leader Rutte has said that NATO’s response to Russian actions would be to provide still more support to Ukraine.

For NATO, Stern tells us, the German-Netherlands Corps is a “warfighting headquarters” capable of commanding an international force of 50,000 troops and is responsible for NATO forces assigned to the defense of Estonia and Latvia on Russia’s Baltic frontier. Lithuania is advancing a constitutional amendment that would abolish Article 137, which prohibits weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases on Lithuanian territory

Stern argues that the European powers are operating on the assumption that Russia can be subjected indefinitely to deep strikes, economic warfare, expanding NATO deployments and preparations around its internationally recognized territory without eventually responding directly against the states organizing and enabling this campaign.

But no government can know where the limit lies. Russia has tolerated so many violations of its thresholds that it is now under extreme pressure to demonstrate resolve, just as it began to do in Ukraine in the weeks leading up to the latest Duma elections.

Mere possession of the weapons of deterrence is clearly not enough. Stern reports Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev as warning yesterday that “no one is raising the question about nuclear risk” and asking whether Europe had even seriously assessed the consequences of attempting “a conventional victory over the biggest nuclear power.”

From Russia Matters:

Reprinted from - Russia in Review, Sept. 25 - Oct. 2, 2026 (Russia Matters)

Russian Nuclear Threat: “Russia will be ready to use the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend ​its territory should NATO countries undertake any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country,” a Russian diplomatic note to NATO warned, according to a Sept. 30, 2026, report by Reuters. The following day Russian President Vladimir Putin himself weighed in on the issue. In a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin insisted the MFA note to NATO did not refer to the use of nuclear weapons, but rather referred to the use of “all forces and means.” He also said, “If it comes to a direct attack on… Kaliningrad… the question of the Russian Federation deploying all the ⁠weapons at our country’s disposal will, of course, inevitably and immediately be on the agenda,” according to Kommersant. “No one else possesses the kind of weapons that Russia has today,” Putin added. The RF MFA’s note to NATO on the consequences of isolating the Kaliningrad region clearly constitutes a threat, but is it an all-new threat? Not quite if you consult the Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence of 2024. This document says, “The main military risks that, depending on changes in the military-political and strategic situation, can evolve into military threats to the Russian Federation (threats of aggression) and that are intended to be neutralized by the implementation of nuclear deterrence are as follows… actions by a potential adversary aimed at isolating a part of the territory of the Russian Federation.” So, while issuing the note was a clear case of nuclear saber rattling, it was not, as Russians say, sucked out of a finger—it did echo the language of the official nuclear doctrine. To refresh your memory on key clauses for the use of nuclear weapons in the 2024 Fundamentals, read RM’s comparison of that 2024 version with the original 2020 version. In a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, President Vladimir Putin said he was ready for a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump if a proper agenda was worked out first, according to Reuters. “Overall, any dialogue is beneficial,” Putin said when asked to comment on a potential trilateral at the APEC 2026 summit in China on Nov. 18–19, 2026. Russia’s attack plan aims to knock Ukraine’s remaining 3 NPPs out of commission to freeze Ukraine: A document that the Ukrainian energy minister has recently showed to European partners in Paris, describing it as a Russian plan to cause Ukraine’s energy system to collapse, calls for strikes using up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs. They would target a wide range of facilities, including electrical substations, hydroelectric and thermal power plants, and boiler houses, according to NYT. “Most alarming, the document says that Russia intends to force Ukraine’s three operating nuclear plants—the backbone of its power infrastructure—to shut down by firing missiles at the electrical switchyards that connect them to the grid. The switchyards sit less than a mile from the reactors,” NYT reports. The goal of the attack, the intercepted Russian document says, is “to eliminate nearly 15 gigawatts of generating capacity—as much as Ukraine had at the end of the summer,” according to NYT. Intercepted communications from Kremlin officials also indicate Putin “has instructed his commanders to abandon the rules of war, prompting a steep increase in strikes on civilian targets,” according to FT. “He said there are no rules now,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the intercepted intelligence, FT reported. More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s, which “are the best way to counter Russia’s new jet-powered drones,” are currently in maintenance limbo, and at the current pace of use and maintenance, Kyiv will “exhaust the rest by the end of the year,” according to WSJ’s editorial board. As things currently stand, Ukraine intercepts about 55% of the new drones, versus more than 90% of older Shahed models. “Unless Ukraine gets the ability to kill jet-powered drones and cruise missiles, its very limited remaining air defense missiles will be exhausted,” Yuriy Sak, a former adviser to Ukraine’s Defense and Strategic Industries ministries, told WSJ. Russia made a net gain of 14 square miles of Ukraine’s territory (about two-thirds the area of Manhattan Island) in the past four weeks (Sept. 1–29, 2026). This follows from RM’s analysis of data from Ukraine’s DeepState OSINT group. In comparison, in the four weeks prior (Aug. 4–Sept. 1, 2026), Russia made a net gain of 5 square miles of Ukraine’s territory, according to DeepState’s data analyzed in the latest issue of RM’s Russia-Ukraine War Report Card. In the meantime, in a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin claimed there was 11% of the Donetsk Oblast left for Russia to capture. An Aug. 25, 2026, estimate by RM staff based on ISW’s data indicated Russia was left with 20% of Donetsk Oblast to capture. Ukraine faces a projected $54 billion financing gap through 2029, according to preliminary IMF estimates reported by Bloomberg.The shortfall could reach $30–35 billion in 2027, $17 billion in 2028 and $2 billion in 2029, according to this news agency. “Intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and renewed blockade of Black Sea ports weigh on Ukraine’s economic growth,” with EBRD now forecasting “growth at 1.5 percent in 2026, a 0.7 percentage point downgrade from the June outlook,” according to this bank. Each time Ukraine issues an alert of a Russian aerial attack costs the Ukrainian economy approximately $45 million, Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko was quoted by Meduza as saying. Russia plans to increase defense spending by 27% in 2027 to 17.1 trillion rubles—approximately $202 billion, the highest level since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, according to media reports. The increase would fund weapons production, military salaries, recruitment bonuses and ongoing operations. It would also raise the planned budget deficit to 2.2% of GDP, up from an earlier target of 1.2%. Russia’s 2026 deficit is expected to reach 3.2% of GDP, according to Bloomberg, MT and Meduza. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree adding 15,500 authorized positions to Russia’s armed forces, bringing total authorized personnel to 2,441,630, including 1,550,500 service members. The increase marks the fourth expansion in seven months and the fourth since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, according to MT and Meduza.

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