In those long final years of the Biden administration it became palpably clear that the United States was set to maintain and enhance US global supremacy. This was called “globalism” by some who considered that by so doing, the United States was somehow consolidating the economic interconnectedness of what had been the outcome of three decades of globalization in a direction that signalled some kind of beneficent supranationalism.

Only of course this it never was (beneficent, that is), first because the United States through US corporations clearly enjoyed a protected supremacy in this system, allowing them to dominate global financial, trading and communications domains, and in a manner that has every day more grown obscenely unequal as to relations between nations and, within nations, between the different social classes, different genders, races, ethnicities, localities and sectors of the labor market.

BUT, there was the question of China which, beyond anyone’s imagination, took off into the economic stratosphere even before but especially after China was admitted to the World Trade Organization in 2001. The United States at the time considered that this would lock an increasingly pro-Western China as compliant subordinate in a US-dominated, rules-based order, one into which it deemed that Russia under Yeltsin had already been safely trapped.

Following the heavily provoked war with Russia over Ukraine from 2014 onwards, the Obama, Trump (1) and Biden administrations stood for a three-front war for supremacy against what during the 2000s were the ever more clearly revealed major points of resistance to this US-dominated globalist paradise, especially after the succession of deeply disappointing neocon-orchestrated takedowns of Afghanistan on the largely false pretext of 9/11, Iraq on the clearly false pretext of WMD, Libya on mixed false pretexts that included WMD, and Syria on mixed false pretexts that again included WMD.

The major and more challenging points of resistance that remained brought the collective West into conflict against Russia over the false pretext of Ukraine “being bullied by Russia”; against China over the false pretext of Taiwan “being bullied by China,” and against Iran on the false pretext over Israel “being bullied by Iran.”

Right from the start it was clearly ackowledged that of these favorite enemies, China was the biggest and most important, even to the point that some considered that the United States might do better to forget about Russia or, at least, make friends with Russia in order to concentrate instead on China. But Russia, and China, grew up.

Then Trump (2) took over from Biden in a froth of angry but not altogether very coherent, explicable or coordinated resentments, none less than against the man who symbolized, above all, the hoax of RussiaGate with which Obama, Clinton and Biden had tried to wreck Trump (1), and the criminal waste of an unnecessary war over Ukraine fought in part for reasons peculiar to Biden family interests. But also undertaken because the neocons had started poking around in places like Tbilisi and Kiev from the early 2000s looking for regimes to change beyond the Middle East and now seeing in Moscow one tasty, giant regime they really, really, badly wanted to see changed even though - or perhaps especially because - to 2014 Moscow’s ruling classes had been suffused with warm pro-Western sentiment.

Trump (2) would have arrived at the White House with the realization that the wastefulness of national wealth on Ukraine was scandalous, silly and unsustainable and that the future of the nation had already been mortgaged to a national debt of over $30 trillion to which on its present course the country would add further trillions each year, without ever seeming able to resolve the country’s crippling internal problems of homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, de-industrialization and international decline relative to China and the BRICS.

For a time, therefore, it seemed that Trump was pushing for a different world order than that of US hegemony for which the neocons, in such unseemly and for long a time had lusted: a world order in which the US shared power across the globe with two or three other superpowers, with each superpower enjoying priviledged authority and control over its respective “sphere of interest” in a neo-colonial fashion.

This stance seemed to inform the warming of relations between the Trump Administration and Russia, the US push for a ceasefire over Ukraine, and even the harsher relations with China that had begun to feel more economic than military. Relations with Russia did warm, but US attempts at securing even a partial ceasefire fell foul of Ukrainian and European stubborness. And while Trump may have earned some kudos in this show of civility and reasonableness (ineffective as it was, whether mediated through Kellogg or through Witkoff), this stood in rude and shocking contrast with the almost satanic brutality of the Administration’s support for Israeli genocide against the Palestinians, what at times seemed little short of a reckless yet fraudulent (that is to say theatrical, without real substance) animosity towards Iran, and the proto-fascist suppression of a growing list of enemies at home.

Into this utterly unstable combination of conflict policies, Trump then appears to have shot himself in the foot with an extraordinarily underprepared, unthought-through and implausibly presented policy of tariffs and reciprocal tariffs that genuinely panicked the world, crashed markets, exposed the Administration as unpredictable, unsteady, unreliable, unfriendly to almost everyone. Trump’s action may indeed have been inspired by a policy of protectionism he unreasonably hoped might kick-start a process of US re-industrialization. But the chaos of global markets and the inconsistencies and reversals of policy provided a golden opportunity for the still very powerful neocons dispersed throughout the Administration (in large part because Trump himself had appointed them) to rubbish to turn to protectionism and the reconstruction of a world of superpowers and spheres of interest.

Neocons have leapt upon the essential idiocies of the turn to protectionism by twisting and redirecting them into an altogether familiar, neocon direction by converting them from a policy of tariffs into a policy of neo-sanctions, one which will take the form of the US bargaining with every nation (that volunteers), with a view to exchanging a slighter measure of pain in return for each nation undertaking to reduce its trade with China. On the face of it, quite cunning: the US still gets additional money for nothing for every imported good into the US from almost anywhere, if not as much as originally indicated; its greatest rival, China, faces what is in effect a blockade that weakens it, greatly reducing the amount that it earns in foreign trade.

Needless to say, there are problems. A lot of them. The US really needs a lot of the things that it buys from China, but now China, whose dependence on the US turns out to be a great deal less than US dependence on China, can and is imposing its own high tariffs or even simply refusing to supply. All nations will still be paying higher tariffs than they were, and that will be a drag on trade and on their prosperity, possibly made worse by the sudden increase of cheap goods arriving from China that would otherwise have gone to the US. All nations will now have had a taste of the bullying, inconsistency and untrustworthiness of US trading strategies and many will be highly motivated to establish new alliances and inclined to see the attractions of BRICS membership, whose network must ultimately bring down the dollar and the US currency’s reserve status that continues to prop up US power to a level far higher than its real economic deserts. For nations whose trading volumes with China outmatch those with the US, it will be a no-brainer. No matter what tariff-sanctions the US imposes the iron law of demand and supply will ensure that nations will find ways around the sanctions. China’s alliance with Russia and Iran and with the other members of the BRICS will be further consolidated, their economic resilience hardened.

Renewed dominance of the neocons in the US will escalate to outright war with the Chinese block, most likely over Taiwan but, conceivably and at any time now, over Iran, propelled by Israel’s desperation to expel the Palestinians (the new country of Somaliland is increasingly referenced) while the world is otherwise distracted by even greater terrors.