As of May 11, 2026, Iran has submitted a counterproposal that characterizes the latest US peace terms as a demand for “surrender”. The Iranian response, delivered via mediators in Pakistan on May 10, was immediately dismissed by President Donald Trump as “totally unacceptable” - pretty much Iran’s own assessment of many of the proposals of the US peace offer to which Iran is responding - and an attempt at “playing games.”

Major demands in Iran’s response include:

An immediate end to the war and hostilities in all forms, specifically mentioning regional security in Lebanon.

Full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Release of all Iranian assets currently frozen in international banks and the payment of war reparations by the United States.

Decisions regarding uranium enrichment and materials would only be discussed “whenever the time is right”

The US stance is that it needs Iran to halt all uranium enrichment for at least 12 years and hand over its 440kg stock of 60% enriched uranium. This utterly insane proposal is first of all illegal, and a violation of the terms of the non-proliferation treaty to which Iran (unlike Israel) is a signatory, underpins existing international law regarding restraint on nuclear weaponization. It also ignores previous compromises that have been achieved in negotiations between Iran and the Western imperial cabal which clearly show that the issue of uranium enrichment is not a real issue; it is theatre, whose stage was originally constructed by Netanyahu (now reportedly suffering prostate cancer) two decades ago or more and naively applauded by Western politicians and their poodle media.

While Iran demands the blockade be lifted before negotiating its nuclear program, the U.S. insists on resolving the nuclear issue as a prerequisite for ending the war and sanctions.

Following the rejection, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran is prepared to “fight whenever it is necessary” while keeping diplomacy open as a tool for its national interests. The ongoing stalemate has caused global oil prices to surge, with Brent crude topping $104 at the time of writing this in the morning (PDT) of May 11.

Trump is ratcheting up the war rhetoric but is probably constrained by his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing later this week from May 13 through to May 15: almost certainly, this will be a forum for a wide-ranging discussion between the US and China that will address the virtues of a new security architecture for West Asia in which, as Iran and many others would want and expect, Iran would control its own waters as it is entitled to do under international law (the Strait of Hormuz does not fall within international waters) and over which Iran, in partnership with others, perhaps including Oman, but not the US (whose forces will need to be withdrawn from the region and whose bases will need to be shut down) will exercise control and perhaps raise tolls.

This is not a scenario on which Trump can settle (i.e. totally unacceptable to Isreal), without losing his presidency; indeed, there are not many potential scenarios for Trump that would be helpful to his presidency. Direct kinetic conflict might help Trump for a few days, but would ultimately plunge the world into economic depression, including major economic problems for the US (even if its overall power relative to everyone else could be increased).

Even more problematic than the poverty of realistic options for Trump is the US well-grounded reputation for being agreement and negotiation incapable: in other words, there is nothing that Trump nor any of his minions can say or agree to that should or can be trusted for longer than the time it takes to ink documents.

I shall be back later today.