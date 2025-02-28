Draft Checklist for RER Deal-Making:

Is this deal meant to compensate one party for a previous gift or loan?

If YES, please supply documented evidence of the amount(s) of previous gift(s) or loan(s), together with details of the conditions, if any, that were attached to such gifts or loans, and evidence that these gifts were agreed in advance by the beneficiary and his/her respective government.

Are the parties to this deal legitimate representatives of their respective States? If YES, please specify relevant documentation of recent electoral outcomes; and specify Constitutional provisions governing periods of martial law, and their alignment, if any, to electoral schedules. Are the parties to this deal of sound mind and good character?

If NO to either of these attributes, stop the proceedings immediately and seek the help of medical or law enforcement officers. Physical restraint should be an option.

Do the rare earths that are the subject of this agreement actually exist? If YES, please provide geologically qualified and verified documentation as to the amounts of each category of rare earth, where these are deposted, whether there are known technologies for their extraction, estimates of the costs of extraction, estimated market values, time-line to extraction, time-line to exhaustion, together with evidence of draft agreements concerning the mining of said deposits by named energy corporations. Is this deal operable without the participation of other parties? If NO, please list these other parties and the contact details of their legal representatives; give details of consultations with these parties and, in the case of each party, the general tenor of their attitude towards the proposed deal. Are one or more parties to this agreement just going through the motions of taking it seriously in order to try to estabish their legitimacy, to otherwise boost their public standing, or as negotiating ploys in their relations with third parties? If YES, forget about the deal. Is this deal really about an attempt to sueeze from one party some commitment to security guarantees (e.g. is there some reference to how one party claims to have “given up” its nuclear weapons - that were actually the property of the Soviet Union - in the hope that this entitles them to a security guarantee from the US?) If YES, forget about the deal. Are the proceeds of these operations to be invested in a joint investment tool? If YES supply signed statements from each of the agencies that will responsible for the management of this tool, certification of their legal capability to act in this function, and the conditions under which minerals will be converted to cash, the routes through which the cash will flow to the investment fund, the proportion of all proceeds that will go the investment fund, the agreed categories of use for investment fund pay-outs and the manner whereby these will be policed and managed; the destination of funds deriving from rare earth deposit mining that will not be going to the investment fund, together with details of the rights of the respective partners governing their uses of any such extra-fund monies. Do the proposed sellers of these rare earths have ownership rights? If YES please provide certified legal assessments as to the current ownership of and rights to rare earth minerals, procedures for compensating existing owners, and the rights of existing owners to exercise their ownership rights, the estimated costs of litigation and evidence of the constitutionality of share mining rights and the profits therefrom with foreign powers. Is there a limit on the value of the amount of the rare earths that are to be shared with one or more foreign powers? If NO, is the seller proposing to allow a foreign power to own a significant portion of Ukraine sub-terranean territory in perpetuity? Please provide evidence that such a proposal is Constitutional and provide evidence of its acceptability to the seller’s Parliament. If NO, seller should provide evidence of psychiatric evaluation. Is there a proposal to share the proceeds of extraction? If YES provide decomentation of the Constitutionality of any such arrangement; provide evidence of the agencies that will be responsible for extracting and sharing mineral wealth and of the the Constitutionality and legality of such measures. This should include evidence on the part of both (or of all) parties that the measures in question have been approved by relevant legislatures. Is the country that hosts the rare earths currently at war with another party?

If YES, does the external war party have the power of occupier in any of the lands in which rare earths are said to be available?; is there any agreement by this external war party to provide access to rare earths to the benefit of other parties?

If the answers to the above questions are YES and NO, then put deal to one side and work out a peace treaty FIRST.

Is this deal vulnerable in any way to being screw up by Europeans?

If the answer is YES, forget about it.

Are the proceeds from this deal likely to flow at any time before the extinction of Ukraine?

If the answer is NO, pour yourself a Guinness and go weed the garden.

Trump, Starmer, Oh Dear

Starmer claimed that the UK and US have “absolutely backed each other up.

Then Trump asked Starmer “Could you take on Russia by yourselves?”

This was a clear allusion to the battlefield reality that without the participation of the US in NATO and in Ukraine, the chances of Europe by itself, or - less imaginable still - the UK by itself, defending Ukraine in any meaningful way, are zero.

In the meantime, Trump has reignited the gunpowder trail to 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico, and imports from Canada, together with an additional 10% tariff on imports from China, and has recommitted to 25% tariffs on imports from Europe.

This was one of the topics discussed today between Trump and Starmer, with the UK likely looking for ways in which it can deal with Trump with a view to reducing the 25% tariff on imports of UK commodities to the US. It does not yet seem that any such tactic has yielded success but it is too soon to judge.

Higher tariffs are widely believed by economists to be inflationary for all parties, at least in the short term, especially if they are reciprocated - which seems likely but is not inevitable. In the medium term tariffs may lead to a lowering of demand, deflating economic activity, with an overall deflationary impact that in the past has tends to lead to high unemployment, social unrest, heightened international conflicts over territory and resources, conflict and war.

In the case of the US the imposition of tariffs in their first phase will augment government revenues and this might have a marginally positive impact on an otherwise wholly impossible national debt, due to reach $150 trillion by 2050. But the benefits will be wiped out if there is a fall-off in global trade and economic activity and the costs of system maintenance shoot through the roof.