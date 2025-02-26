Transactionalism on Steroids

Trump may not have been transactional enough fast enough if Larry Johnson’s report on Sonar 21 is correct, which says that even before Trump’s inauguration, Ukrainian’s presumptive president Zelenskiy had sold Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and much else besides to Britain.

Johnson cites Alex Krainer who in turn cites a Czech publication AENews which cites leaks from Ukraine’s intelligence to the effect that Zelensky is unable to cut the deal with the U.S. because he already signed over Ukraine’s mineral resources to Britain. Zelenskiy had offered a deal to Trump in New York last year but UK’s prime minister Keir Starmer preempted Trump in his partnership deal with Zelenskiy which was signed on Janurary 16th this year.

This is said to include a secret Appendix, which provides that after the end of hostilities, the UK would gain control of all of Ukraine’s ports, power plants, natural gas concessions, storage facilities and pipelines, titanium deposits and more.

In return, UK would could commit to Ukraine’s security, support for NATO membership and no less than $3 billion a year for “as long as needed to support Ukraine.” Starmer’s visit to Trump tomorrow, Thursday February 27th may be occasioned by his worry that Trump, in calling Zelenskiy a “dictator,” and signalling his illegitimacy, has undermined the legality of Zelenskiy’s signature on his pact with Starmer. He would now need to persuade Trump to leave Ukraine’s resources in British hands.

Zelenskiy is due in Washington on Friday of this week. Trump has indicated that the purpose of the meeting will be to sign a rare earth mineral deal, presumably the same as, or a modified version of, one that Zelenskiy rejected a few days ago in discussions with peace envoy Keith Kellogg in Kiev.

The New York Times reports today, Wednesday February 26, that in the latest draft of the agreement the figure of $500 billion has been dropped, but that Ukraine would contribute to a fund half of its revenues from the future monetization of natural resources, including critical minerals, oil and gas. The United States would own the maximum financial interest in the fund allowed under American law, though not necessarily all. And the fund would be designed to reinvest some revenues into Ukraine (my italics).

This then leaves open the question as to what deposits, if any, have been offered to Britain, and what deposits the US is now negotiating. Ukraine controls more than 100 major deposits of critical minerals, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics, along with modest oil and natural gas reserves. Intellinews helpfully explains that:

“Rare earth metals (REMs) - (note that the majority or 80-95% of global supplies are in China) - are a group of 17 elements in the periodic table, consisting of the 15 lanthanides (including neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, scandium and yttrium), which are very useful, as they enable the production of sophisticated electronics thanks to the conductivity quirks of their chemical bonds when used in combination with more traditional materials”.

An Illegal Signature

On the question of illegitimacy, Zelenskiy’s period of martial law comes to an end on May 9th, Victory Day in Moscow, which China’s Xi Xinping and Brazil’s Lulu are expected to attend (Trump has apparently declined).

There is scope for disagreement as to whether the status of martial law has been sufficient under Ukraine’s constitution to allow Zelenskiy to suspend elections, as to whether Zelenskiy has already exceeded the number of times he may invoke martial law or in any other way continue on in office beyond the expiry of his presidency without calling elections.

Putin has many times said that he believes Zelenskiy is not a legitimate president and that for that reason alone it is pointless for Putin to negotiate anything with Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy in October 2022 passed a decree that forbade him or any other Ukrainian from negotiating anything with Putin. If he is now illegitimate then a bid by Zelenskiy to rescind his own decree might not be legal.

Putin has noted recently that General Zaluzhniy, former commander of Ukraine’s armed forces and now likely to be a candidate in the event of presidential elections in Ukraine has twice the support of Zelenskiy. In other words, Russia anticipates that Zelenskiy has no chance of winning elections and that that is the sole reason for his desperate clinging to office even while claiming that he would resign if Ukraine was given access to NATO membership, something which Russia has absolutely ruled out.

Reuters reported yesterday that Putin has proposed joint exploration of Russia’s rare earth metals deposits and the supply of aluminium to the US market as part of a potential economic agreement. Anonymous sources claim that Russia may concede the use of its frozen assets in Europe for Ukrainian reconstruction, provided that one fifth of these resources is dedicated to reconstruction in those areas of Ukraine that Russia has now integrated into the Russian Federation. If these reports are correct it would suggest that Russia has gone some way in identifying potential concessions it might make in any peace deal.

A claim by Trump that Putin would be “OK” with a peace-keeping force has been discounted by Kremlin spokesman Peshkoff and other sources who say that there are no circumstances in which Russia would tolerate the presence of NATO troops in any capacity in Ukraine. Trump had given indications to French President Macron on Monday that appeared to favor a European peace-keeping force and that the US might be prepared to offer a modest degree of logistics support as backup. The history of Western peace-keepers in Ukraine is not a happy one. Following the signing of Minsk 2, OSCE monitors were sent in to watch the peace. Gilbert Doctorow for PressTV recalls how monitors were

“Standing there watching when the Ukrainians were firing artillery shells and missiles into the residential neighborhoods of the nearby Donbas Russian-speaking provinces that were rebelling against rule from Kiev. There were civilians killed, 14,000 civilians killed over the course of eight years from 2014 when the men's accords were introduced, to 2022 when the Russians started their special military operation”.

UNGA and UNSC Peace Motions

A US proposal for an end to hostilities in Ukraine that did not assign culpability for the conflict was put to the UN General Assembly on Monday. It was amended by some European powers to include condemnatory reference to Russia’s invasion and this version was voted through with 93 votes. It has no legal force. The number of votes was less than half the membership of the UNGA and was down from 140 the last time that such a motion was tabled. Russia and the US both abstained. Ukraine’s standing in the international community, therefore, is sinking.

Later in the day at the UN Security Council (UNSC), the Council approved the US-drafted resolution with 10 votes in favor and 5 abstentions.

European Defiance

The win by the CDU/CSU in Germany on Sunday, likely to be followed by a merger with the Social Democrats and the Greens, with AfD assuming the role of leadership of the opposition, would leave Germany relatively unchanged since before the election. The major new element might be a dramatic uptick in war rhetoric from new Chancellor Merz doubling down on the war with Russia over Ukraine, promising Taurus tanks, signing off on new European aid and sanctrions packages, calling for European commitment to a new fighting force and allowing NATO to collapse. These measures would be unlikely to do anything for the German economy, except in the domain of arms production, although it is expected that increases in European defense will involve larger payments by Europe to US arms manufacturers, whose costs will likely go up in the absence of a strong manufacturing base that would easily permit them to expand production capacity.

The EU has imposed additional measures against Russia’s oil and gas industry as part of its 16th sanctions package, while stopping short of any further restrictions on the bloc’s purchase of Russian LNG (for which European consumers pay some $20 billion a year even as they spend $18 billion on aid to Ukraine)

West Asia

Casualties in Gaza

Ralph Nader reports (Counter Currents) that most published estimates of the numbers of Palestinians who have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli aggression are severe underestimtes.

“In August 2024, based on available historical, empirical, and clinical records, we estimated about 300,000 Palestinians had been killed. (See the August/September 2024 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen). By now it is over 400,000. Yet the media still uses the figure by Hamas and ignores the lives blown apart under the killing fields in Gaza”.

Preparations for War Against Iran

The United States has imposed a fresh wave of sanctions on Iran’s oil sector, targeting over 30 individuals and tankers, including the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) CEO, for facilitating the sale and transportation of Iranian crude. The aim is to choke off Tehran’s oil revenues, which Washington claims fund destabilising activities in the Middle East. The US has already blacklisted the NIOC for its alleged financial support to the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel Attacking Damascus

A report by Murtaza Hussain and Ali Younes (Drop Site News) relates that yesterday Israel launched a massive aerial assault on Syria’s capital of Damascus, as well as other cities in the south of the country. Israel has warned that any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and the country's terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire. Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the “complete demilitarization” of southern Syria, effectively banning the new government from deploying any troops south of its own capital, while laying the groundwork for an indefinite Israeli military occupation in the area. He notes (correctly) that the Syrian government is “a jihadist Islamist terror group from Idlib that took Damascus by force”. Some Israeli sources have indicated that Syria may become the battle ground for a new Middle East war between Turkey, the principal sponsor of HTS in Syria, and Israel. Syrian Kurds in the north and west would likely ally with Israel. The US has maintained crushing Assad-era sanctions regime on the country.