Israel’s strike on Iran yesterday was clearly a more calibrated strike than many had expected, and which appears to have been scaled down following the public disclosure, or rather leak (the “rain” of my title), of highly classified US intelligence on Israel’s original plans.

The strikes, perhaps as many as twenty that hit their targets, were primarily of air defense and missile production facilities near Tehram as well as Iranian radar facilities in Syria that form part of Iran’s early warning system. Israel, as the US had requested, did not target nuclear or energy facilities. Two Iranians are reported to have been killed.

Iran would not, therefore, have been surprised by the attacks (it seems that Iran was given advance warning. There were three waves in the early hours of Saturday, October 2. Israel says 100 aircraft were involved, that these benefitted from US re-fuelling planes - yes, the US appears to have been directly involved in the operation - and these planes launched their missiles from outside of Iranian borders, presumably from western Iraq.

It appears likely that Iran is somewhat relieved. Comments from US, Israeli and Iranian sources appear to indicate that the current tit-for-tat military exchanges has completed its round, only at a higher level of escalation than it was before October 1st.

The war is not, therefore, “over.”

Israel continues to do considerable damage to Iranian-allied militia in Gaza (Hamas) and southern Lebanon (Hezbollah), even if these have withstood and responded to Isrseli aggressions with more endurance, clearly, than Israel expected, as well as targets in Syria and Iraq.

There are still very powerful forces in the US who hunger for war against Iran, as there are also, of course, in Israel whose leader, Netanyahu, seeks US participation in a regional war that Israel will instigate and that, among other things, will provide cover, through the fog of war, for its continuing extermination and expulsion of the Palestinian people while also endorsing Israel as a regional hegemon whose territory, it hopes, will extend over much more land than is the case now. Israel currently appears to be forcing an expulsion of Palestinians from northern Gaza and wants to clear Hezbelloh out of all of Lebanon, at least south of the Litani river.

Given what is clearly a tussle of interests being played out between the neocons-globalists, centered in the US State Department, and the realists centered in the Pentagon some of whom strongly wish to project the image that the US must focus on China as its major threat rather than deplete its resources, as it has been doing in in the less important fronts of Ukraine and West Asia.

We will continue to endure considerable uncertainty as to how Iran will now behave. It has the choice, now, to respond to Israel’s provocations, and to do so in a way, I believe, that would cripple Israel as a serious military force.

But Iran itself is divided between pro-peace/pro-war options and between overlapping pro-West/pro-East factions, and there are many, considerable ambiguities arising from the relationship - an alliance, fundamentally - between Russia and Iran.

What is central is the Russian calculus as to its own best interests with respect to resolving its winning position in Ukraine (but without the prospect of meaningful negotiations that could seal a formal peace) while also coming to the assistance of its allies (and also, in effect, allies of China) in West Asia which include Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria and the Houthis in Yemen.

Russia must also takea into account the interests and perspectives of its partners in the BRICS which, through the recently inaugurated category of “partner members” now represents 36 nations, some 60% of the world’s population. The nine central members alson account for a larger share of the global economy in terms of international prices than does the G7 and, more important, demonstrates a far faster rate of growth (close to 5% as opposed to the weakly 1-2% of tjhe G7 countries), much of this based on China and India.