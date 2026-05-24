The headline is based on a report on this morning’s Military Summary Channel (MSC), drawing on deputies’ social media statements. I don’t know how many deputies; I imagine not many but, if true, it indicates that the Russian attack on Kiev has had a significant psychological as well as kinetic impact and raises questions as to why Putin took so long to resort to this measure.

The MSC also reports that contrary to initial reports no Oreshniks were deployed on Kiev. Instead there are reports that one and perhaps two Oreshniks were used on the nearby town, to the southwest of Kiev, of Berlaya Tserkov. Belaya Tserkov (Bila Tserkva) in Ukraine is primarily known for housing the Bila Tserkva Air Base (UKBC). Located in the Kyiv Oblast, it features a 2,500-meter concrete runway and currently operates as an aviation repair, reserve, and scrap base utilized by the Ukrainian Air Force. Note that in previous Oreshniks strikes Russia has used dummy devices in place of explosives, relying solely on kinetic power for impact. I do not know if the attack on Bila Tserkva used explosives. The novelty of the Oreshnik is that it releases multiple warheads on steep trajectories that American Patriot air defense systems cannot intercept.

Built in 1951, the base served historically as the home of the 251st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Soviet Air Forces. The airfield currently hosts the 1333rd Reserve and Scrap Aviation Base for the Ukrainian military. Due to its regional importance, the wider Bila Tserkva area - along with the capital, Kyiv - frequently serves as an active strategic and defensive hub during ongoing military operations.

The New York Times today reports that Russian strikes damaged two entryways toi the subway system, used as an underground refugee for thousands.

The Russian strike on Kiev may prove to be an important milestone in the war. While on the one hand it could encourage forces disposed to capitulation, it could also add fuel to Europe’s whipped-up frenzy of righteous indignation over the fact that a small country, Ukraine (which most European members would probably NOT want to see become a member of the EU, on solid, practical grounds that I have discussed previously) should be attacked as an act of self-defense by “barbarian” Russia against what the Europeans regard as their august, superior civilization, guilty “only” of two world wars, several acquisitive empires, and one major genocide in the space of a century and which is currently pouring away the fruits of its successful campaign to extract the wealth of the Global South for the benefit Europe into the pockets of an illegal, corrupt, neo-nazi cabal in Kiev.