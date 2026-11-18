Latin Americas

The Council for Foreign Relations reckons that the The United States is the leading trading partner for North America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, anchored by deep supply chains, geographic proximity, and trade agreements like the USMCA.

China is the leading trading partner for South America as a whole (surpassing the U.S. there around 2010), driven by massive demand for South American minerals, oil, and agricultural products.

Overall, if you look at the entire combined landmass of Central and South America together, China has surpassed the U.S. in total trade volume, though dominance varies sharply country-by-country (with the U.S. remaining dominant in Central America and Mexico/North America, and China dominant across most of South America).

South and Central America (Excluding Mexico):

The US is top destination for exports from 10 of 19 South and Cental American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American.

China is top destination for exports from 5 of 19 South and Central American countries.

The US is the second or third top destination for exports from 7 South and Central American countries.

China is second or third top destination for exports from 9 South and Central American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American.

The US is top source of imports into 8 South and Central American countries. 6 of these countries are Central American.

China is top source of imports into 10 South and Central American countries.

The US is second or third top source of imports into 9 South and Central American countries.

China is second or third top source of imports into 9 South and Central American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American

Argentina

Top Exports To: Brazil, United States, Chile, China, India

Top Imports From: Brazil, China, United States, Paraguay, Germany

Bolivia

Top Exports To: Brazil, China, Peru, South Korea, Colombia

Top Imports From: China, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, United States

Brazil

Top Exports To: China, United States, Argentina, Netherlands, Spain

Top Imports From: China, United States, Germany, Argentina, Russia

Chile

Top Exports To: China, United States, Japan, Brazil, South Korea

Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Germany

Colombia

Top Exports To: United States, Panama, India, China, Brazil

Top Imports From: China, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany

Ecuador

Top Exports To: China, United States, Panama, Peru, Japan

Top Imports From: United States, China, Colombia, Brazil, Peru

Guyana

Top Exports To: United States, Netherlands, Panama, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago

Top Imports From: United States, China, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil

Paraguay

Top Exports To: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, United States, Taiwan

Top Imports From: China, Brazil, United States, Argentina, Chile

Peru

Top Exports To: China, United States, India, Canada, Japan

Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico

Suriname

Top Exports To: Switzerland, Guyana, United States, China, Canada

Top Imports From: China, United States, Netherlands, Japan, Brazil

Uruguay

Top Exports To: China, Brazil, United States, Argentina, Italy

Top Imports From: China, Brazil, Argentina, United States, Nigeria

Venezuela

Top Exports To: United States, India, China, Spain, Brazil

Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey

Belize

Top Exports To: United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Côte d’Ivoire, Trinidad and Tobago

Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica

Costa Rica

Top Exports To: United States, Netherlands, Guatemala, Belgium, Nicaragua

Top Imports From: United States, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Braz

El Salvador

Top Exports To: United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Hondura

Guatemala

Top Exports To: United States, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico

Top Imports From: United States, China, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Ric

Honduras

Top Exports To: United States, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico

Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador

Nicaragua

Top Exports To: United States, Mexico, Canada, El Salvador, Honduras

Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras

Panama (excluding Free Trade Zone re-exports)

Top Exports To: United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, Denmark, Thailand

Top Imports From: China, United States, Ecuador, Japan, Colombia

As for Mexico, the US is far and way the most important trading partner. Major countries to which Mexico exports are the US, Canada, China, Germany and South Korea. The major countries from which it imports are the US, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Germany.

(see https://oec.world/en)