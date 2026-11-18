Latin Americas
The Council for Foreign Relations reckons that the The United States is the leading trading partner for North America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, anchored by deep supply chains, geographic proximity, and trade agreements like the USMCA.
China is the leading trading partner for South America as a whole (surpassing the U.S. there around 2010), driven by massive demand for South American minerals, oil, and agricultural products.
Overall, if you look at the entire combined landmass of Central and South America together, China has surpassed the U.S. in total trade volume, though dominance varies sharply country-by-country (with the U.S. remaining dominant in Central America and Mexico/North America, and China dominant across most of South America).
South and Central America (Excluding Mexico):
The US is top destination for exports from 10 of 19 South and Cental American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American.
China is top destination for exports from 5 of 19 South and Central American countries.
The US is the second or third top destination for exports from 7 South and Central American countries.
China is second or third top destination for exports from 9 South and Central American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American.
The US is top source of imports into 8 South and Central American countries. 6 of these countries are Central American.
China is top source of imports into 10 South and Central American countries.
The US is second or third top source of imports into 9 South and Central American countries.
China is second or third top source of imports into 9 South and Central American countries. 7 of these countries are Central American
Argentina
Top Exports To: Brazil, United States, Chile, China, India
Top Imports From: Brazil, China, United States, Paraguay, Germany
Bolivia
Top Exports To: Brazil, China, Peru, South Korea, Colombia
Top Imports From: China, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, United States
Brazil
Top Exports To: China, United States, Argentina, Netherlands, Spain
Top Imports From: China, United States, Germany, Argentina, Russia
Chile
Top Exports To: China, United States, Japan, Brazil, South Korea
Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Germany
Colombia
Top Exports To: United States, Panama, India, China, Brazil
Top Imports From: China, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany
Ecuador
Top Exports To: China, United States, Panama, Peru, Japan
Top Imports From: United States, China, Colombia, Brazil, Peru
Guyana
Top Exports To: United States, Netherlands, Panama, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago
Top Imports From: United States, China, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil
Paraguay
Top Exports To: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, United States, Taiwan
Top Imports From: China, Brazil, United States, Argentina, Chile
Peru
Top Exports To: China, United States, India, Canada, Japan
Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico
Suriname
Top Exports To: Switzerland, Guyana, United States, China, Canada
Top Imports From: China, United States, Netherlands, Japan, Brazil
Uruguay
Top Exports To: China, Brazil, United States, Argentina, Italy
Top Imports From: China, Brazil, Argentina, United States, Nigeria
Venezuela
Top Exports To: United States, India, China, Spain, Brazil
Top Imports From: China, United States, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey
Belize
Top Exports To: United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Côte d’Ivoire, Trinidad and Tobago
Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Top Exports To: United States, Netherlands, Guatemala, Belgium, Nicaragua
Top Imports From: United States, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Braz
El Salvador
Top Exports To: United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica
Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Hondura
Guatemala
Top Exports To: United States, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico
Top Imports From: United States, China, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Ric
Honduras
Top Exports To: United States, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico
Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador
Nicaragua
Top Exports To: United States, Mexico, Canada, El Salvador, Honduras
Top Imports From: United States, China, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras
Panama (excluding Free Trade Zone re-exports)
Top Exports To: United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, Denmark, Thailand
Top Imports From: China, United States, Ecuador, Japan, Colombia
As for Mexico, the US is far and way the most important trading partner. Major countries to which Mexico exports are the US, Canada, China, Germany and South Korea. The major countries from which it imports are the US, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Germany.