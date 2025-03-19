My fear that Putin might fall for Trump’s wheedling on Ukraine has not materialized. Trump’s urgency is not the result of concern for battlefield casualties.

If he was capable of that kind of concern he would have also manifested human feelings for the 400+ Palestinians he and Netanyahu have slaughtered over the past 24 hours, including 80 babies. Unfortunately, this is a statement of fact. If there is comfort in finding comparable instances of mass murder under most US presidencies, then comfort you shall find for what good it does.

No, his sense of urgency arises from the intelligence he is now surely getting that confirms the assessment of Ukraine’s military intelligence, as relayed by Budanov to the RADA a few weeks ago, that absent continuation of Western aid, the Ukrainian army and possibly Ukraine itself had only to the summer before collapse.

Putin has given Trump only collaborative words and very minor concessions (including a prisoner swap, and unfreezing of some Western held Russian bonds).

A space of 30 days between major attacks on Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure aligns with the general regularity of such events, anyway. Putin is holding out for cessation of western weapons and intelligence, Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Novorussiye region and, I believe, will be unrelenting on the issues of Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization and denazification.

Real progress on negotiations will be driven by the US and Russia without spoiler intervention from Zelenskiy and Europe. Any implementation will require elections and the departure of Zelenskiy. Perhaps at some point further down the line, war with Europe.

In the meantime Trump’s escalation of the conflict against Yemen and, therefore, Iran, in the same breath as his explicit support for the resumption of Israeli genocide reveals Trump as mad or evil or both.

Domestically, his threats against the independence of the judiciary are a clear and present danger to the American system of governance in a fascistic direction, as are many of his other executive orders.

If destruction of the anti-Trump deep state and release of the final Kennedy documents are fair trade for an American Third Reich, then let us move gleefully foreword to the Reichstag fire and the gas chambers.

A world war will certainly provide sufficient cover for the Trumpia-Mafia coup d’etat, and we can stop worrying about climate change.