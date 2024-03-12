The Horton interview with Taibbi summarizes the CIA deception. Up until now Russgate skeptics such as myself as focused more on the dark manouvers of the FBI; Taibbi highlights the role of Brennon and the CIA

Horton and Taiibi

And, while you’re here…..the debate as to whether Israel is an unsinkable US aircraft carrier to police the Middle East on the UUS behalf or whether Israel is the tail that wags the US dog to police Iran on Israel’s behalf:

The Tail that Wags the Dog

And, while you’re here…..the US knows full well that Russia isnt in the slightest bit interested in attacking Europe

On Russian Intent

But it is always possible that if Europe gets hysterical enough it may force Russia into attacking it