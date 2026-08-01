Punishing Spain

Middle East Monitor (MEM) reports that the emergency in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, where some 60,000 migrants crashed the border between Morocco and Ceuta (reportedly most, 48,000, have returned to Morocco) has sparked an intense online debate over Israel’s possible role in efforts to punish Madrid over its outspoken support for Palestine.

The report cites pro-Israel analysts who have previously argued that Israel and the US should aid Morocco over its claim to Ceuta and Melilla as a means of pressuring Spain, whose policies over Gaza and Iran have failed, in their view, to satisfactorily align with those of the collective West.

For example, in May 2024 Madrid recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024 and subsequently imposed an arms embargo on Israel, prohibiting vessels carrying fuel for the Israeli military from using Spanish ports and barred aircraft transporting weapons to Israel from Spanish airspace.

Israel denounced the measures as anti-Semitic, prompting Spain to recall its ambassador for consultations.

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, earlier this year called on Morocco to organize a new “Green March” into the Spanish enclaves. Israel and Morocco signed a defense agreement in 2021 covering intelligence cooperation, military procurement and defense industries. Middle East Monitor notes that Israeli-made drones and other weapons have since become an increasingly important part of Morocco’s military modernization.

The effort to punish Spain may also fold over into an effort to punish Europe more broadly by threatening Europe with an escalation of the migrant crisis (in some measure still a consequence of US and Israeli destabilization of West Asia), and enhancing the leadership potential of right-wing, anti-immigrant political parties and movements.

Punishing EU Sanctions Dissent, Centralizing Brussels Control

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission since 2019, is fed up having to deal with the remnants of democracy within the EU governance structure which make it difficult for her to continue shooting Europe in the foot with counterproductive anti-Russian sanctions that increase energy costs for Europe, raise the prices for all energy products and de-industrialize Europe in favor of its major competitors, the US and China. She would like to scrap the national veto rule in EU foreign policy, advocating a shift from unanimity to qualified majority voting (QMV) for sanctions and human rights decisions. This change aims to prevent individual member states from blocking collective measures.

She is proposing to (1) replace the requirement for a unanimous agreement among all 27 nations with a majority vote (approval by 55% of member states representing at least 65% of the EU population) to speed up approvals; (2) move away from massive, all-encompassing anti-Russian sanctions packages (21 to date) that invite prolonged negotiations and single-country holdouts, favoring smaller, focused measures that would give dissenting countries less leverage to pursue their own national interests; (3) prevent any single government from holding up critical geopolitical actions or using blockages as political leverage; and (4) allow the EU to implement urgent sanctions and enforce foreign policy decisions swiftly during security crises.

What are the central driver’s behind these policies of counterproductive anti-Russianism? It would be difficult to prioritize them, but answers would certainly include (1) the usefulness of the war with Russia as a tool with which to enchance EU unity against the threat of entropy; (2) ambitions among EU leaders for a stronger, more centralized EU that has the power to borrow money and raises armies, and that (3) fuse with German ambitions to reassert its centrality to Europe through mobilization for war with Russia, borrowing for weapons and reducing expenditure on social welfare; (4) using the bogeyman of Russia to curtail ultra-nationalist, anti-immigrant, rightwing parties and movements; (5) using the bogeyman of Russia to convince the US that it must stay involved in the fate of Western Europe if it wishes to vanquish both Russia and China, the latter being highly dependent on Russia for oil and energy; (6) cumulative brain-washing of European leaders and citizens with two hundred or more years of anti-Russian propaganda.

Punishing China

The European Union has taken recent measures against China involving sanctions over Russia ties, “anti-dumping” (code term for being “too competitive”) actions, and industrial protection policies. Key actions include penalizing Chinese enterprises for enabling Russia’s military, launching investigations into market overcapacity, and introducing the “Made in EU” manufacturing push.

The EU penalized 14 mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises in its sanctions packages for supplying dual-use goods and technology to Russia. The European Council mandated the European Commission to build new trade-defense and diversification instruments to counter state-subsidized Chinese industrial “overcapacity” (i.e. competitiveness against European corporations) and to reduce Europe’s massive trade deficit with China. Brussels has increased “anti-dumping” investigations and targeted foreign direct investment policies to protect local manufacturers from cheap imports. The EU introduced the industrial acceleration act to reduce manufacturing reliance on foreign powers like China by prioritizing local public procurement. Trade officials set an October deadline for Beijing to deliver tangible economic rebalancing results or face further defensive trade actions.

These measures are counterproductive. Europe needs cheap Chinese goods including EV automobiles much more than China needs Europe, and Europe needs access to China’s markets and to commodities such as rare earths.

Punishing AfD, Centralizing Germany

An article in Turkiye Today (TT) on July 15 reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had ruled out any cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and pledged to prevent it from entering government in any federal state ahead of regional elections in September which would, in effect, violate the country’s constitution and move Germany away from being a federal to being a centralist state. The AfD is polling strongly in three states due to hold elections in September. It leads with 41% in Saxony-Anhalt and 36% in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, raising the possibility that it could emerge as the largest party. Quite unreasonably and undemocratically, Merz has dismissed suggestions that the AfD could moderate its positions or lose public support if it joined a coalition government, as has recently happened in the Netherlands.

“I remain confident that we will succeed in preventing the AfD from securing a parliamentary majority in any of the three states, particularly in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.”

Merz is determined to head off the possibility of an AfD win at federal level that, like a win for Marine Le Pen’s party in France next year, could spell the end of the EU’s knee-jerk anti-Russianism and might actually re-stimulate the German, French and European economies but at the price of talking meaningfully with Russia, highlighting the foolishness of the current generation of European leaders and exposing whatever elements of corruption lie behind their support for their self-defeating anti-Russian policies that at this moment risk depriving Europe of the energy and related commodities that it needs to get through even the coming Winter.

Upcoming regional elections in Germany will take place in three federal states where the AfD has built significant support. Merz has said his party would seek to prevent an AfD majority by working with other democratic political forces after the elections. Asked about reports that the administration of Donald Trump had established a funding program to support anti-immigration political groups in Europe and that the program could be used to support AfD-linked organizations in Germany, Merz said such action would violate German law.

Punishing Iran

President Trump yesterday threatened severe new military strikes and Iran’s military warned neighboring countries against cooperating with Washington. Trump signaled that the US is preparing a harsh military response over the weekend, stating that the U.S. will hit Iran hard to force compliance regarding the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program. CENTCOM reported continuing maritime operations, having redirected dozens of commercial vessels amidst a strict blockade on Iranian ports. Prompted by retaliatory threats and regional drone activity, the State Department and US embassies across the Middle East (including Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan) urged American citizens to consider departing the region immediately.

The Head of Iran’s military central command, Ali Abdollahi, accused the U.S. of aggressively driving up regional tensions and warned neighboring countries that acting as a “defensive shield” for Washington means they “will be engulfed by the flames of war”.

CBS has reported that the Israelis have been notified of the plans for upcoming attacks and are coordinating with the US. This would involve the Israeli military in an escalation that would likely trigger Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

Punishing Russia

This is perhaps the biggest Western “punishing” game of all. It is one that gets a leading focus on a good many of my posts here, including my post of yesterday so, since I have little to add on this topic today, I shall leave it where I left off yesterday and pick up on it again very soon.