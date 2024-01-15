Russia’s Missile Strikes

Russia has launched its fourth major strike (January 13) across Ukraine since the re-ignition of its campaign of regular missile strikes. On his broadcast today, Alexander Mercouris notes that these appear to be spaced out in 5-day intervals and that, in general, they reveal Russia’s much more abundant use of missiles. Last year they would use 80-100 missiles once a month. Now there is a strike very five days and the numbers are sometimes higher.

Dima of the Military Summary Channel reports that areas targeted by Russia included the borderlands between Belgorod and Kharkiv and that there was no artillery response from Ukraine. Many Ukrainian military vehicles were damaged.

Changes of Missile Strategy

Mercouris assesses the differences between last year’s missile attacks and today’s. Last year Russia’s missile attacks were primarily targeted at the energy system with a view to depleting Ukraine’s Soviet-era air defense systems. Ukraine exaggerated the number of missiles that they were able to shoot down: they had to use two AD missiles for every one missile they were targeting and ran through their stocks very fast. Today, the AD systems have been replaced with western Patriots, NASAMS, Iris-T and the like, which appear to lack the resiliency of the old Soviet-era defenses.

This year Russia appears to be directly targeting the launchers, missile batteries, and radar stations, in a more sophisticated and complex way. Last year the missiles were mainly subsonic, jet-powered cruise and Kalibr missiles from Russian warships in the Black Sea, supplemented every so often with supersonic missiles.

There is a broader range of missiles being used this year, including Geran 2 drones (typically used for the first wave of attacks, in order to force Ukraine to launch their AD missiles and thus reveal their locations) in the company of advanced surveillance drones, AWACS aircraft to track launch points of missiles, and maybe satellites. After the Geran 2s come the subsonic missiles, including Kalibrs, and then a combination of ground-launched ballistic missiles (Iskander Ms), possibly North Korean missiles, hypersonic Kizhal missiles, and KH31M air-launch anti-radar missiles launched by Russian aircraft and which target Ukrainian ground radar. This includes Iron Dome radar, created by the USA and donated to Ukraine by Israel and which forms an integral part of Ukraine’s AD system.

Many, many more hypersonic Kinzhals are being used currently, and many many more (possibly three fold, in part reflecting higher productivity) are being produced; and these have high destructive power. Hypersonic anti-ship Zircons, that also have a role in land attacks, are in production. An expert Mercouris source debunks claims that Russia is using converted S300 and S400 AD missiles for ground attacks. Russia also targets Ukrainian military-industrial facilities whose importance to Ukraine increases as Western aid diminishes. A recent hit took out the single Ukrainian production facility that produced explosive of the kind that Ukraine would need for shells. By contrast, according to Mercouris, Russian tank production now yields 1,500 new and refurbished tanks a year, half of which are entirely new T90Ms, and the rest are refurbished T72s, T80s and T62s.

Damage Inflicted

The latest attacks involved 37 missiles (Ukraine claims it shot down 8, a far lower percentage than the percentages being claimed last year by Ukraine; perhaps Ukraine needs to look pathetic so as to attract more Western aid even as this is dwindling). According to Dima of the Military Summary channel, Russian strikes on the west of Ukraine in the vicinity of Novioavorivski hit a warehourse full of Patriot missiles, another warehouse full of Storm Shadows supplied by Britian, as well as a number of Su24s and MiG29s.

European Largesse and Decline

The attacks occurred within days of a British security treaty with Ukraine which promised a replacement of British-supplied missiles; France has recently promised more Scalp missiles. Ukraine is trying to make separate agreements of this kind with most member countries of NATO, and will likely go next, after France, to Germany and to the USA. Eventually these agreements will be topped off with a general agreement. Perhaps this is a more secure and faster methodology for Ukraine to squeeze out more aid from NATO/G7 countries than attempting to ram through a general agreement amidst heightening controversy over Western aid. There is, in addition, some modest detachment of EU aid on its way and a modest detachment of aid from UN agencies.

All this money is being given away even as Ukraine is losing on the battlefield, even while major European economies are being crippled and deindustrialized, and even in the absence of any convincing European plan, or any plan at all, to win the war or, at least, a strategy to get themselves out of a dead end. Such is the bankruptcy of European leadership and intelligence. Meanwhile the Russian economy, according to Putin, is showing ever more emphasis on manufacturing rather than energy. Russia has plans, for example, to produce 500 civil aircraft over the next six years. The manufacturing PMI in Russia went up last year. Today’s Russian economy is significantly bigger than it was in 2021. Russia is a huge country in terms of geography and wealth, but its 150 or so million is relatively small, which provides major incentives for collaboration with allied countries which have surplus labor, perhaps including Iran, Turkey, North Korea, Central Asian states, perhaps India and China, with many of whom Russia has recently completed free trade agreements.

Europe and NATO had a brilliant off-ramp presented to them back in March-April 2022, that would have cost them very little but, using the fake atrocity of Bucha as an excuse (a case very well argued in a recent piece by Gordon Hahn), persuaded Ukraine to keep fighting, with Western weapons. Now the best they can come up with the proposed deployment of “wonder weapons” such as long-range cruise missles that can hit Russian cities which, as Russian military-industrial czar Medvedev has just noted, will justify any Russian action, including use of nuclear weapons, necessary to defend itself.

On the Battlefields

North of Kupyansk in Synkivka area, following the recent defeat of Russia by Ukrainian forces, there has been a return of Russian forces from the south, subjecting the settlement to very intense attack with FPV drones. There is a report a little further south, in the Kupyansk-Lyman direction near Lozova, to the effect that soldiers in the fourth tank brigade simply refused to obey orders when required to undertake action that would lead to their almost certain death.

There is news of a fresh Russian advance westwards towards Terny and on the road linking Terny to Torske in the south. West of Bakhmut, Russia has not made any progress towards retaking Andriivka but is subjecting Ukrainian positions further west to intense Lancet surveillance and attack. South of Bohdaniivka Russia has been using missiles and flame throwers on Ukrainian positions.

In the Avdiivka area, as Russia advances on Berdychi, by-passing Stepove, the Ukrainians are using drones to attack Russian positions in Krasnohorivka and Vesele. Inside Avdiivka, Russia is making progress in the center of the settlement. Russia is taking more territory to the east of Avdiivka which will contribute towards a splitting of Avdiivka into two parts, of which one, the northern end, is the power plant area. They are subjecting Ukrainian forces in the eastern part to heavy FPV attacks and securing control over the M20 north-south road which will give them greater supply flexibility overall. The Russian MOD claims that in the past 24 hours, Ukraine has lost 300 soldiers, 44 armored vehicles, 27 light armored vehicles and many artillery systems in Avdiivka. The main losses are coming from the Stepove-Berdychi area where Russia appears to be breaking through Ukrainian fortifications.

Further south, southwest of Marinka and Pobieda, Russia has hit Ukrainian targets of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigade in the vicinity of Yelyzaveliivka, where Ukraine lost 170 soldiers and nine armored vehicles. This is well to the west of Novomykhailivka (surrounded by Russian forces on three sides) and Kostiantynivka, which will surely fall to Russia within weeks. In the Zaporizhzhia area, Russia has commenced the second battle for Robotyne, subjecting Ukrainian troops there to FPV drone attacks, and also continuing to put pressure on Ukrainian troops remaining to the west of Verbove - this entire area, we have been previously told, representing a steady plane of withdrawal of Ukrainian forces to Orikhiv. Further West, Russia is forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat from Kamenskoye. Southwest, down to Krynky, Russia has not yet been able to displace Ukrainians crossing to the foothold by boat, but they do now have drone superiority, with the liberal use of Lancet drones, and plan to put more men into the area using helicopters.

US’ Other Wars in Gaza/Red Sea and Yemen, and China

US missile strikes on Yemen are generally conceded to have had relatively little impact. A massive protest in Sanaa does not suggest that Yemenis are being intimidated. Far simpler than a wider war in the Middle East and a war with Iran, would be adequate pressure to stop Israel murdering Palestinians: they have now killed over 23,000. It does not seem especially hopeful that the ruling on genocide by the ICJ in The Hague will change anything immediately, especially since that Netanyahu has said that his government will not be deterred (i.e. from continuing the genocide).

In Taiwan the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has won a third consecutive presidential victory with just over 40% of the votes. Its leader claimed that the election has shown the world the commitment of the Taiwanese people to democracy, by which of course he is referring to a peculiar Neocon notion of US democracy, pertaining to states that become heavily dependent on the US against their own best trading intrerests. China responded by noting Taiwan is part of China (as officially recognized by US foreign policy).

Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party candidate Hou Yu-ih garnered 33.49% of the votes, with Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je received 26.45%. The outcome of the election will reinforce the constant pressure from the US for a collective Western alliance that will itself up for war with China, using the so-called independence of Taiwan as pretext. The outcome could be very similar to the proxy Western war against Russia over Ukraine, in which Taiwan will be slowly eviscerated and the collective West ever more depleted, ever more vulnerable.