The Protagonists: UK and Europe accuse Russia for the death of Alexei Navalny:

This discussion on The World Today focuses on the recent European claims that Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader arrested in 2020 and who died in prison in 2024, had been poisoned by a synthetic form of a substance found in a rare subsection of a rare species of frog found mainly in Ecaudor. This is the third of the more prominent stories of Russian dissidents who have been supposedly dispatched by what are presented in the Western press as exotic drugs that “only” Russia could possibly have produced, and that “only” Russia could possibly have been motivated to deploy.

The panelists are in no doubt as to the absurdity of the story - so implausible, indeed, that even had it been true, which it almost certainly isn’t, intelligence and propaganda services of the West are foolish to run with it. As was the case with Litvinenko in 2006 (London, by “polonium 210”), Skripals in 2018 (London, by the fearsome “Novochok” that didn’t kill anybody except a random citizen who was allegedly contaminated by traces applied from a perfume bottle), it turns out once again in the Navalny case (he was allegedly poisoned by Novochok in 2020, but didn’t die, and in 2024 by epibatidine) that the accursed poison had been manufactured or synthesized in numerous countries.

The European countries that say they took two years to carry out their investigation presented their conclusions without any evidence, merely asserting that the investigation was based on the study of samples which they have not made available (nor do they ever in these cases, least of all to Russia) other than to the OPCW whose independence has been compromised by its politicized claims of the use of chlorine in a chemical attack falsely attributed to the Syrian government in 2018 and that can be trusted to align its “scientific” judgments with the preferences of authoritarian liberals of Western Europe. There is no explanation as to how these samples were obtained. Had Western intelligence sources indeed had access to Navalny’s body they might equally as well have been the ones to kill him - although, given his numerous illnesses, it is actually far more likely that Navalny died of natural causes.

The propaganda value to the West of the claim that Russia killed Navalny is far greater than any possible value to Russia of killing Navalny. His death occurred in the middle of a negotiation for a prisoner-swap, so it is extremely unlikely that Russia would have killed him in the middle of that process, and it occurred just a month in advance of the 2024 Russian presidential elections, which Putin won by a landslide, and it is extremely implausible that Putin would have seen the slightest advantage in being accused of killing Navalny at such a sensitive time.

Or indeed at any time. Navalny was no conceivable threat to Putin. At his very peak, Navalny had a popularity rating of 20%, and it was usually much less than that, and his party scraped less than 2% of the vote in 2024. If Putin had, nonetheless, really wanted to kill Navalny there were numerous ways in which this could have been arranged in the four years that Navalny was in custody, and without the need for poisons from Ecuadorian frogs. Instead, Navalny was allowed peculiar access to the international community: he regularly delivered political messages to his followers and just one day before his death he appeared via video from the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in the Arctic Circle.

The circumstances surrounding legal cases against Navalny from at least 2014, and his arrest in 2020 (when he bizarrely returned to Russia where he must have known he was going to be arresed after being hospitalized in Germany, so the propaganda narrative goes, where he is said to have proved positive for novochok poisoning) might suggest politicization of the judicial system by both parties.

Who could be shocked by this thought?

Navalny almost went out of his way to conform to the usual profile of a regime-change operative working on behalf of the West. Although he was painted as something of an extreme nationalist in his younger years, he later became very oriented towards Europe and wanted to see Russia become just another authoritarian liberal pro-LGBT European country (presumably, therefore, sucking on the teats of the USA). He was a lawyer, and he focused his most effective activism, as do many of his peers in countries that do not conform to the authoritarian liberal script, on anti-corruption campaigns - in his case, targetting Medvedev, Putin and Russia’s then Prosecutor General, Chaika. In other words, Navalny chose to be as controversial as possible and to choose as his enemies the nation’s most powerful players.

Not a clear-cut good call, one might think.

Unsurprisingly, Navalny therefore drew support from, and also expressed his support for Bill Browder - the controversial billionaire owner of Hermitage Capital Management, which was banned from Russia in 2005 - and for Browder’s proudest baby, the Magnitsky Act (2016, made permanent in 2022) which has served as the basis for numerous Western sanctions on Russians alleged by the US to have flouted human rights.

A 2016 Rossiya 1 program claimed that both men were clandestine collaborators in Western intelligence operations, that Browder had recruited Navalny between 2006-2008, and that Browder had paid Navalny to support the Magnitsky sanctions list. Such claims involve documents that critics debunk as forgeries on the grounds, among other things, of linguistic errors common to Russian speakers of English.

In the absence of a firmer empirical basis I attach no weight to the Rossiya 1 claims.

Browder’s Hermitage was the largest foreign investor in Russia during the 1990s and deeply involved in and profited from the privatization of former Soviet state assets through high-risk activist investment strategies that involved exposing corporate corruption including no less a powerful player than Gazprom. His lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, died in a Russian prison in 2009 and was said by Browder to have been murdered. Magnitsky had uncovered what he and Browder claimed was a $230 million fraud scheme involving Russian officials who had supposedly seized Hermitage assets.

Navalny supported Browder’s pursuit of justice for Magnitsky. In 2013, a Moscow court found Browder guilty of tax evasion worth $17 million and sentenced Browder to nine years in absentia. In 2017 he received another sentence for “deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion.” He was alleged to have by-passed restrictions on foreign ownership of Gazprom shares.

Is it conceivable that Russian judicial processes had been politicized? Well, I for one would certainly not be shocked to discover that they had been but, nor do I have any access to privileged information.

Browder has continued to be very hostile to the Putin administration. He has called for a “Navalny Act,” modelled on the Magnitsky Act, that would impose more sanctions on Russia and seize more Russian assets.

European charges that Navalny was poisoned by the Russian State are mainly of interest not for what they claim but for the fact that they are made, that they are deemed advantageous in some way for the purposes of European political communication to the public.

The Navalny charges are just one story in a long litany of anti-Russian stories that have colored the pages of the European, especially the British, press for some two hundred years dating back to the Napoleonic and Crimean wars, always for different reasons about different things but working iteratively over time to stoke the embers of a manufactured collective memory. It cannot just be one story, it has to be many stories, ideally a new story every day, since the Western press business model demands the appearance of freshness and novelty. At the root of it is a Kaja Kallas style lust for smashing up the largest territorial polity on the planet to achieve privileged access to its vast natural wealth, trading routes and, now, greater influence over and exploitation of the melting Arctic.

The impulse to propaganda is intense in the current period for several other reasons. Perhaps the main one is that Russia has to be so evil as to justify the extreme foolery of the NATO political class when, in spring 2022 in Istanbul, Washington sent British premier Boris Johnson to Kiev to tell Zelenskiy not to formalize the draft peace treaty that Russia and Ukraine had just negotiated and signed. Rather, Zelenskiy was told to continue the fight for which, Boris told Volodomyr, NATO would meet every conceivable need until victory.

Had the 2022 agreement held, Ukraine would have had to make no territorial concessions other than Crimea which Russia had absorbed in 2014 upon the democratic request of the largely pro-Russian people of Crimea. The Donbass would have remained as part of Ukraine but enjoying more regional autonomy along the lines laid out in the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 215 which Europe later violated. The Crimeans had correctly feared the aggressive, anti-Russian, neo-Nazi coup regime that installed itself in 2014 after the forced departure of democratically elected president Yanukovyich who had been due to stand for fresh elections within months of the coup.

The result? Well over a million dead and wounded, mainly Ukrainian (in my estimation, and I follow the war of casualty claims quite closely), the loss of half of the country’s population due to death and migration, effective economic collapse, complete dependence on the West, and constant excursions to the precipice of a likely nuclear World War Three.

European foolishness in cheering this idiocy along, in the absence of any credible - well, of any evidence of any kind - that Russia has the slightest malign intention of invading anything beyond Novorossiya (i.e. going beyond the Dnieper) - is one of the most extraordinary feats of twisted ideology known to the human species.

But there you have it. Once exposed, this political class is doing down, and who knows what, exactly, will follow. Well, we already do know. Marco Rubio just passed the message to Europe at the Munich Security Conference. The Europeans, now deindustrialized, their weapons stocks in danger of depletion, paying many times more dollars for their energy than they did when they could collect it from a Russian pipeline, having to pay for the Ukraine war from their own resources at the expense of their welfare programs, are to be vassals to a new US hegemonic order that has no time for democracy, law, justice or for them.