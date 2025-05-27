Pretending to be ignorant of the fact that Ukraine last week subjected Russia to well over 1200 drone attacks and had endangered the life of President Putin over Kursk, Trump has zeroed in on and angrily denounced Russia’s heavy retaliation on military and energy targets. In similar vein Adolph Merz speaking for the Fourth Reich says there are no limits for German, French and UK missile attacks on Russia. So the Ukraine drone attacks, which have merely confirmed Russian superiority in drone and missile power, represent a European-Ukrainian-US coordinated establishment of a false pretext -through provocation - for major escalation. Trump has conclusively demonstrated himself as untrustworthy as well as being an idiot. I have yet to see word of Starmer’s response -too busy perhaps with rent boys and selling out Britain once more to Hearsula Vondermentally Lying (reversing Brexit, signing up to EU regulations but without securing a vote in the European Parliament: taxation without representation, as we call it in the George III Memorial Society).

I am traveling this week and my posts may be correspondingly brief and spotty.