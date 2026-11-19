The ground does seem to have been prepared.

In addition to a range of less consequential smear stories, the killer is the evidence-free “dirty bomb” story which reeks with an even more pungent odor than WMD back in 2003, or babies being thrown out of incubators in 1990.

Of course, there are ongoing tit-for-tat attacks within the region but nothing close to all-out war, yet. America’s third aircraft carrier has also arrived, presumably with some purpose in mind.

And then there is the alarming sequence of digital outages - for which authorities come up with gobbledygook explanations, while insisting that there could not possibly be anything malicious going on (except in the case of the most recent incidents which are being attributed by some sources to anonymous hackers while other reports vehemently deny this). Nobody is accusing Iran but they don’t have to, and can at any moment invoke any or all Washington’s official enemies. Netanyahu meanwhile is said to be calling Trump daily urging the US to attack Iran. The longer it is taking his rival Eisenkot to form a coalition without having to deal with the Arab parties, the more secure Netanyahu feels and the more likely is it that Israel will need to go back to election mode.

We are at level Infinite in the hierarchy of improbability. History teaches us that when the USA is attacked, it is usually down to the actions of its own Deep State seeking to establish pretexts for war.

The pretexts don’t even have to be particularly credible. All that is needed is that senior politicians and mainstream media keep pretending they are indeed credible, no matter how bizarre they evidently are to most sane human beings, and protocol is deemed to have been duly observed. It doesn’t even matter if the whole thing is exposed as a sham once the coming war is over, since nobody of importance is expected to be paying close attention, and accountability is little more than a quaint notion.

The bigger the effort, the bigger the crime that is about to be committed.