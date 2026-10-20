Ansar Allah and the Saudi-Mecca Coalition

For Mint Press News, Robert Inlaklesh reports that Yemen’s acquisition of modern Iranian Khaibar Shekan missiles to strike Tel Aviv & the IRGC’s new missile strategy has completely destroyed the U.S.-Israeli strike plan.

We know that the Saudis are accepting help, limited for the most part, from Turkiye, Pakistan and, now Egypt. There has been some coordination between the Saudis and Israel, and between the UAE (which supports the Southern Transition Council, based in Aden) and Israel, although the Saudis are careful not to reveal too much about Israel for fear of a damaging local reaction among ordinary Saudis.

Saudi forces are getting pummeled with short-range ballistic missiles, guided anti-tank weapons, artillery, first person view drones, and quadcopters that drop unguided munitions on enemy forces and concentrations.

Washington has issued warnings to 11 embassies across the region that escalation may be imminent. Inlakesh says that Iran is promising heavy retaliation against Tel Avivi if Israel hits its energy infrastructure. As do many others - see below - he anticipates another round of violence.

Brent oil prices have surpassed $110, so there does not seem to be any pay-off, as yet, for Trump’s diesel-deal with Russia. Iran is already escalating in the Strait of Hormuz, where recent strikes appear to be the result of ships hitting mines rather than being struck by missiles.

Preparing for Another Major Strike on Iran

Discussions mediated by Qatar continue between Iran and the US, with Iran holding to its offer to open the Strait of Hormuz in seven days if the US lifts its own blockade, removes sanctions on Iran and releases seized Iranian assets, among other things.

Trump is keeping open the possibility of a renewed US strike on Iran after the midterms. The emphasis on “after the midterms” has led some to presume that the new strike would come before the midterms and this, in turn, has stimulated discussion in Tehran as to the desirability of a pre-emptive Iranian attack on US assets or those of its allies in the Gulf. And this, of course, has prompted US calls for a US preemptive strike against Iran’s preemption (!).

In short, a dangerously inflammable situation.

There has to be concern by all parties as to whether any conflict ahead of the midterms might be used as a pretext by Trump to cancel them. Others entertain the thought of a Trumpian strike on what remains of US democracy occurring not during the midterms, but as more likely to take shape in action that would prevent victorious Democratic candidates from taking their seats in Congress in January (on the basis of the usual garbage discourse of corrupted electoral processes), following which the US would essentially transition into a dictatorship under the leadership of a deranged narcissist without guardrails.

A different, or at least a potentially parallel scenario points to Israel as being the principal inciter of further aggression. In a pre-election briefing on October 18, Netanyahu explicitly stated that his plan is to “bring about the fall of the regime” in Iran. He tied completing this objective directly to his reelection, declaring, “The test of these elections is who will finish the job”. He also emphasized that Israel would act independently of Washington if necessary.

Reports from outlets like Axios noted that Trump and Netanyahu discussed launching a major military operation targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities before the elections. While Netanyahu’s office denied seeking to start a war before the vote, opposition leaders like Yair Lapid have accused him of “political fearmongering” and using the military as a campaign backdrop.

Although Trump stated publicly that he is reluctant to launch an attack before the November 3 US midterm elections, media reports indicate the Pentagon has drawn up plans to strike Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites. The US military is reportedly preparing options that include the use of massive ordnance penetrators (MOAB) if ordered.

Israel’s opposition parties are not opposed to military action against Tehran; many are considered even more hawkish than Netanyahu. Their main objection is avoiding a tactical military escalation immediately before the October 27 vote. In response to the escalating rhetoric from the US and Israel, Tehran has publicly warned of immediate retaliation if its infrastructure or territory is targeted.

Over at Sonar21, Larry Johnson (Sonar21) also considers another round of escalation is coming, but that the countries paying for it will be the ones that never got a vote.

He lists the damage already suffered in the region by US allies: Kuwait’s economy forecast to shrink 16.7 percent this year; Qatar’s 15.6 percent; Bahrain’s 11.3 percent; UAE by 3.9 percent; Saudi Arabia 3.3 percent. Qatar lost two LNG trains at Ras Laffan in March, about 17 percent of its export capacity and this will take three to five years to repair and cost it roughly $20 billion a year in revenue. He notes that the practical implications of all this are actually far worse than the percentages suggest.

As for Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, it is crippled with four of its 11 pumping stations severely damaged and out of service. Oil flows through Hormuz are running around 11.6 to 11.9 million barrels a day, against a pre-war level of about 17 million. Middle Eastern fuel exports are below half of what they were before the war. Every escalation prompts Iranian retaliation, and repeated attacks make repairs pointless. In effect, a new campaign will not reopen the Strait but will close it further, just as Europe heads into winter. France and Italy are already rioting over the cost of living.

As for Israel, the IMF finds that Israel’s economy is about 9 percent smaller than it would have been without the war.

“The budget deficit is heading to 6.2 percent of GDP, and public debt is on track to reach about 74 percent of GDP by 2031. Reservists are pulled from their jobs again and again. Israelis are already fighting over who carries the burden, with ultra-Orthodox men still far less likely to work or serve than everyone else. Foreign investors and partners grow more cautious with each campaign. Miller’s warning is that Israel’s project could become unsustainable long before its military power runs out. A country can keep its tanks and jets and still lose the economy, the alliances and the legitimacy it needs to survive.”

An Iranian Collapse?

Some Pentagon sources prefer to think that Iran will fall of itself as a result of Scott Bessant’s economic war. US chief of Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, claimed on Friday that the naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting at least $25 billion worth of crude oil, and that the US and its partners have also frozen nearly $350 million in cryptocurrency assets. He says that this has forced the regime to withhold salaries, pensions, and benefits to workers in the energy, manufacturing, construction, and security sectors, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The currency is said to be in free fall as oil revenue dries up. Payments for what he says are the final oil deliveries to China - having left port in much more favorable conditions - could stretch out to December. Oil sales typically make up about a third of Iran’s state budget and are also key sources of funding for the IRGC. Inflation is now near 90% and accelerating each month, eroding the salaries that Iranians earn and forcing consumers to pay for everyday essentials like groceries with installment plans.

On the other hand, US sources fail to acknowledge the likelihood that the uptick in ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz is indicative of funds being paid by shippers to Iran, as Iranian mines and strikes against unapproved tankers increases. While overland routes from Iran to Pakistan are being blocked as part of Pakistani support for Saudi Arabia under the terms of the Mecca alliance, flows of Iranian oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea are greatly increasing. Sure, it’s a lot more expensive to deliver, but it’s also worth a hell of a lot more.

Note that Russia’s arctic exports via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) have surged by nearly 50% in 2026, driven by a compounding global shipping crisis and soaring maritime freight rates. Between the start of the navigation season in July and mid-October 2026, Russia successfully shipped approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil to Asian markets through the Arctic corridor, easily eclipsing the 13 million barrels transported during the entire 2025 season.

Relief for the US - Not So Much

Even if Pentagon hopes of an economic collapse in Iran had some substance - and I think they grossly underestimate Iranian firepower, its undiminished capability for the destruction of Gulf countries and US assets in them, and the enormous leverage that Iran enjoys with Russia and China - there is still the problem for the US and for global energy flows arising from the blockade by Ansar Allah of Saudi ships on the Red Sea.

With Saudi airports closed and the capital brought to an effective standstill, and Ansar Allah attacks, Saudi’s oil revenues have been gravely impacted and the pressure of its liabilities and debts will force it to sell US Treasuries. This in turn will endanger the US economy by making US levels of borrowing more expensive.

Saudi Arabia expects to see its economy contract by 3.3 percent, according to the IMF's latest projections, revised from a projected growth of 1.7 percent in July, and this is only at the beginning of the crisis. Riyadh has secured support from several allies including France, Britain, Turkey and Pakistan, but all are reluctant to go beyond defensive measures, with no appetite to put troops on the ground in Yemen. The UK, for example, will fly defensive counter air missions using RAF Typhoon fighter jets to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure from aerial attacks. But these aircraft will operate in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Ansar Allah.

The crisis extends well beyond energy. For example, global helium spot prices have tripled since March 2026 because the geopolitical fallout of the Iran war has knocked offline roughly one-third of the global helium supply. Helium is an irreplaceable component for manufacturing advanced semiconductors and electronics. Helium cannot be artificially manufactured; it is a finite resource captured entirely as a byproduct of liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing. Iranian missile and drone strikes severely damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, halting all three helium production plants. Qatar produces ~33% of the world’s supply; the shutdown removes roughly 5.2 million cubic meters of helium monthly. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz trapped remaining Middle Eastern inventories. Liquid helium must reach buyers within 45 days or it boils off. Maritime detours cause the gas to vent into space, destroying the inventory.

There are equally dire impacts on tech & semiconductor production. Advanced tech hardware, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) chips and data center components, depend directly on helium for cooling and manufacturing stability. Chipmakers use helium across dozens of steps to create inert environments for chemical vapor deposition. Giants like TSMC and Samsung have avoided immediate blackouts by utilizing on-site recycling systems that reclaim 80–90% of their helium. Fabs are prioritizing high-margin AI accelerators over consumer electronics. This risks prolonged lead times for smartphones and hard drives. Global demand has shifted heavily to US suppliers like ExxonMobil’s facility in Wyoming, causing US helium exports to surge by 70%.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi has also threatened to target undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz, saying to Al Jazeera that "all of the world’s internet and commercial data depend on them.” More than 90% of data capacity between Europe and Asia passes through subsea fiber-optic cables running beneath the Red Sea,

NATO Talking and Not Talking: Two Routes

Oslo

There are two avenues of negotiation ongoing this week, neither of which looks at all hopeful. Least hopeful is a meeting today involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo, Norway to hold critical peace and security talks with European leaders and U.S. presidential envoys.

Given Zelenskiy’s involvement and the persistent resistance by NATO (including Norway) to conclusion of the war on anything other than NATO conditions, it is impossible that this meeting will lead to anything positive, especially in the light of reports that 26 European nations known as the “Coalition of the Willing” (aka “Coalition of the Brain Dead”) (led by the UK and France) has made plans to deploy a multinational force to Ukraine only after a formal ceasefire or peace agreement is reached.

Russia has persistently stated during the conduct of the war that it is utterly opposed to any such scheme. Under the COW plan, Allied forces will not enter Ukraine while active fighting continues; deployment is strictly contingent upon a signed peace deal or ceasefire. In November 2026, at least 1,500 troops from the UK, France, Germany, and Poland are scheduled to hold major exercises in Poland to rehearse how they would deploy personnel, food, and fuel into Ukraine. The proposed force would help secure Ukraine’s borders, airspace, and maritime lanes, and act as a deterrent against future Russian attacks. The United States has stated it will not send its own troops onto Ukrainian soil, though it plans to assist with a high-tech monitoring system utilizing drones, satellites, and sensors. The Kremlin has explicitly stated that any NATO or Western troops deployed to Ukrainian territory would be viewed as a “direct foreign intervention” and treated as legitimate military targets by the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian officials and military analysts warn that placing Western boots on the ground risks triggering an uncontrolled escalation or a direct clash with Russia. So, of course, while NATO talks about a post-ceasefire presence in Ukraine it is ensuring that there will never be a ceasefire in the first place.

APEC

A second possibility of peace negotiations is inherent in a potential three-way meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping that is under discussion.

The hypothetical summit could potentially take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for November 18–19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. Russian President Vladimir Putin first pitched the concept during an October 9, 2026, phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preliminary discussions have taken place. Reports indicate Putin proposed the meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine on terms favorable to Moscow, without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy present.

President Trump stated he is open to a trilateral meeting but emphasized that the talks should center on nuclear weapons and global denuclearization rather than the conflict in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that high-level talks regarding a potential meeting have occurred, though finalization is pending. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials and European allies have raised concerns that a meeting excluding Ukraine could prolong the conflict.

This meeting may have benefits, but those benefits are highly unlikely to bring about a settlement of the NATO war against Russia over the pretext of Russia’s SMO invasion of eastern Ukraine (provoked by NATO) and, increasingly, Russian attacks on central and western Ukraine.

This is because (1) Putin and Trump’s reported agendas are not in alignment; (2) because Ukraine and Europe are being excluded (understandably, given their utter opposition to a settlement short of their own terms), and (3) because, present or absent, Zelenskiy and his European sponsors are determined to keep the war going.

However, there is a very plausible chance that in the next few days or weeks, Ukraine will indeed collapse, not least as the result of (1) a predicted universal power blackout across Ukraine; (2) insupportable conditions for Ukraine’s citizenry during the upcoming winter cold amidst (3) the intensifying destruction by Russia of Ukrainian power, transport, shipping and trading infrastructures - including the bombing of up to 500 Ukrainian locomotives, and many bridges in Kiev, Dnipro, Zapporizhzhia not to mention the prior devastation wrought by Russia on Odessa ports; (4) gathering problems of communications associated with Starlink and its military network, Starshield (that is ultimately controlled not by Elon Musk but by the Pentagon), either as a result of the withdrawal or throttling back of facilities by the US, or as a result of Russian sabotage (including satellite blinding); and (5) what does increasingly seem to be a real conflict between Trump and Zelenskiy involving what is at least a temporary reduction of intelligence support by the US for Ukraine; and (6) the effective bankruptcy of Ukraine as a result of its exhausting whatever is actually available of the 90-billion-euro loan extended to it by Europe at the beginning of 2026, and the unavailability of funding to meet Zelenskiy’s demands for a further $70 billion alone (short of the European Commission successfully seizing the frozen Russian assets - which it may already have been drained, illegally, in the form of using it as collateral for secret loans - a measure which will be successfully contested in many world courts and will sink European credibility on financial markets.

There is of course the continuing problem of Baltic and other NATO connivance with Ukrainian use of NATO airspace for the flight of drones to hit targets, including oil refineries, in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, an important escalation to which Russia will respond, first of all, with even more intense attacks on western Ukraine and, perhaps ultimately, on NATO assets on NATO soil. This might be a trigger for nuclear war. But it is highly unlikely that the US would become involved militarily if its own landmass is not threatened, or that NATO’s European members would have anything like the resources they would need to undertake such a grave risk to the safety of their own peoples. Especially at a time when European countries are coping with the upsurge of revolutionary forces. These are protesting against the reduction in their living standards - a reduction that has come about not so much because of the global fuel crisis caused by the unprovoked US/Israel attacks on Iran (drawing on covert European assistance) but because of the obsession of European elites with Russia.

Needed: A European Who Can Talk to Russia (without pompous lectures)

For Intellinews, Ben Aris observes that no one (directly implicated) in Europe is talking to the Kremlin.

“You can’t end a war if you don’t start negotiations. Someone from Europe has to be appointed to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin otherwise this war will go on forever or else Ukraine will be defeated – and soon.”

Aris recalls that Putin has indicated that he might be prepared to talk with ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Yes, Schroeder is seen as too pro-Russian, has worked for Russian corporations, and is friendly with Putin, but that is exactly why he would be suitable for the job. He may be more suitable than Trump and, besides, the war needs Europe to come to terms. Trump cannot fix that unilaterally.

It is true that Trump has presented Putin with the most astonishing deals covering everything from America taking over the Nord Stream gas pipeline to sell Russian gas to Europe, oil, rare earth metals, datacentres, and even a subsea tunnel connecting Kamchatka to Alaska. Yet up until now, nothing has come of these, not least because of Trump’s inability to sway his own colleagues in the Republican Party and because of European opposition to any deals.

Perhaps now that Trump has opposed the program where Europe buys US weapons on Ukraine’s behalf, threatened to cut off crucial satellite intelligence and possibly cut Ukraine’s access to Elon Musk’s Starlink communications system, Putin may be seeing sufficient evidence of intent to make something possible. But he knows that nothing suffices if Europe and Ukraine are determined to sustain the conflict for only under peaceful conditions can any of the potential business relationships between the US and Russia take root.

Now that Ukraine is on the precipice of utter defeat and Europe can scarcely hide its financial, political and moral bankruptcy in pushing for the disintegration of the Russian Federation, it is time for someone to go to Moscow.

Recalling that long-ago moment when Ukraine could have been so much better off

Former Ukrainian President Yanukovyich - often labelled, misleadingly, as “pro-Russian” by western mainstream media - struggled to weight the costs and benefits of navigating Ukraine towards Europe, a course he was tempted to take, as against those of remaining loyal to Ukraine’s long-standing alliances with Russia. At the last moment, Yanukovyich became savvy as to the poverty of European terms and the hidden agendas that Europe would use to sink Ukraine. The US and Europe moved quickly to light the fuse of a fake social revolution on the Maidan.

In a long analysis appearing on October 19, Ian Proud (PM) notes that whereas Russian trade has recovered robustly since the beginning of the war, this has not been true of Ukraine. Consequently, Europe has had to inject significant sums of capital into Ukraine just to prevent its currency from collapsing as the war has gone on. Russia, on the other hand, has diversified its trade away from Europe such that its export model is as strong today as it was in 2014, giving it the liquidity it needs to underwrite the war effort. Ukraine exported 24% less and imported 46% more in 2025 than in 2014. European sponsors have had to provide the capital Ukraine needs to prevent its currency collapsing, in addition to providing funding to meet its fiscal requirements. The burden for Europe will persist until Ukraine can become self-sufficient in boosting exports or attracting foreign investment to offset trade deficits.

Russia’s large trade surpluses, by contrast, have ensured it can generate the reserves of foreign currency and gold it needs to bankroll the war in Ukraine. Russia can sustain the war for longer. Ukraine is dependent on Europe to keep its national accounts in balance and this is unsustainable. Ukraine’s choice in 2014 to move away from Russian financial support towards Europe, via the “Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement” has increased Ukrainian debt by an average of 20% of GDP each year since the war started. This is not sustainable.

“That was a catastrophically bad choice. Russia had accounted for around 25% of Ukrainian exports prior to 2014 and that figure fell to less than 5% in 2021 before the war started. Ukraine did not make up that gap by increasing the volume of exports to Europe, which have remained largely unchanged…this same pattern can be seen in Georgia which has also seen no real increase in exports to the EU after it signed the DCFTA. The EU uses a number of trade dispute mechanisms and other non-tariff barriers to put blockages in the way of import growth from DCFTA partner countries.

Since the war started, imports into Ukraine have surged leading to a progressive ballooning of its trade deficit. This surge in imports has been caused by Ukraine purchasing weapons from the US using borrowed European and domestic funds. So, Ukraine is borrowing money to create a trade deficit that needs to be filled with further inflows of capital.”