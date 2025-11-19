Pot Holes on the Route to Multipolarity, or Is It Death?
This is not a glorious moment.
The UNSC has handed Gaza to Trump, Blair and Kushner, war criminals all.
Russia and China abstained. The mess was not of their making, needless to say. But the world, and of course the Palestinians, deserved much, much better.
Something true, something honorable.
So does Russia and China abstaining help anything? Of course not…
