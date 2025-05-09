There is a great deal to talk about today but I have limited time and must confine myself to a small handful of major issues in the hope of returning to some of the others tomorrow and over the weekend.

Leo XIV

Wellm as someone who many years ago gave up on the likelihood of hearing anything truly inspiring from a Catholic pulpit, I am tempted to be pessimistic. But when it comes to popes I know that this should not be an immediate option.

Given the crisis of Western leadership - which is to say, is an absence of good, moral or even intelligent and, least of all, wise leadership throughout the Western world that if there was a time when our world screamed to the heavens for some remarkable person to step up to the plate…..well, could it be Pope Leo XIV?

One might normally presume that any American elevated even to the possibility of being Pope or, still less, actually being elected Pope would have been suitably groomed and slid into leadership through some Machiavellian CIA scheme or another or, failing that, or in addition to that, would be the same bland, well-meaning, smooth-tongued, mildly progressive conservative as all those previous Popes in such a long, long line of the species whom we just knew we did not have to take seriously. Angels on the head of a pin and all that, Latin or vernacular Mass and can Lesbians take Holy Communion.

These are not normal times. There are conditions here and there is a route here, therefore, towards authentic and eternal heroism. A flash, a spark, a firefly of a moment to be seized upon now, seized quickly, whole and wholesomely, with sophisticated, and visionary political aplomb. That might just save us all. Might such a one be Pope Leo?

(I’m not taking bets).

Ukraine

Pope Leo might just start this journey by talking to the Russian Orthodox Church and to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine to work together to inject something like realism and vision that is in accord with the same basic formal respect for the dignity of human existence that is actually embedded in the value systems of almost all major religions and almost all political systems.

The distance between the principles of coexistence that have many times been outlined by the secular ideology of Communist China, for example, and of most if not all Christian churches is not much more than a stroll before breakfast. So take the walk, Leo!

First to understand is the inconsistency, incoherence, uncertainty-generating mendacity of a United States leadership which is the principal player behind the proxy war of the West against Russia over the false pretext of Ukraine - that one moment pretends that “defense” of Ukraine is the noblest cause and the worthiest destination of the wealth of American citizens and in the next declare it to be someone else’s war, even as arms and intelligence continue to flow to Ukraine, even as the US signs a deal which must inevitably commit itself to Ukraine (by way of the interests of foolish Western investors who may think investing in Ukraine right now is a good idea or, more simply, by way of US arms manufacturers whose supplies to Ukraine will now count as US contributions to a mutually-managed wealth fund.

A week or two ago Trump and Vance, having proposed a “peace agreement” that was unsignable by either side threatened to “walk away” from Ukraine if Russia and Ukraine did not commit to negotiating a peace. As though the two countries can have a meaningful conversation without the involvement of the US and of Europe since what good would a ceasefire be if the US and Europe would use the opportunity to rearm Ukraine and, as at that time they were still threatening, to position some kind of NATO “peace” or “resilience” force in Western Ukraine.

Even as they continued talking this talk, Trump, Vance and Rubio were to discover that Zelenskiy could not bring himself even to concede international recognition of Crimea as a component of a ceasefire agreement, the most minimal concession Zelenskiy could have agreed - other than perhaps signalling basic good faith and lifting his own ban on any negotiation with Putin - let along de facto recognition of the four oblasts, and they were beginning to discover that Putin’s terms of June 14, 2024 are not either maximalist or minimalist, but are just what they are. That is to say, a peace agreement or framework for a peace agreement as a starting point, one that concedes that all countries merit security and a governing superstructure that provides it - yes, even Russia - followed by negotiations whose destination would be international de jure recognition of Crimea and the four oblasts of Novorussiye as belonging to the Russian Federation (underpinned, as has occurred, by popular referenda), Ukrainian neutrality backed by security guarantees for Russia, a ceiling for the size of the Ukrainian army, denazification of Ukraine (e.g. criminalization of Banderite parties), protection for Russian-speakers, and Russian culture, the Russian Orthodox church in Ukraine amongst other matters.

There can be no negotiations for as long as Zelenskiy does not lift the ban on negotiation. There can be no final settlement for as long as there are no elections in Ukraine. There can be negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but there can be no final settlement that falls short of Putin’s 06.14.2024 conditions, and there can be no final settlement that does not involve the good-faith (verifiable) commitment by both the US and Europe to its terms and there can be no final settlement until there is, in effect, regime change in Kiev because the current crew are the illegal projeny of an illegal coup d’etat that took place at US and EU instigation in 2014.

The best bet at the moment is for the continuation of war. If the so-called mineral deal or investment fund means anything then the US is not walking away from anything, and it is not walking towards Moscow - Trump has thrown away yet another historical opportunity of great import, only the second since Gorbachev agreed to the reunification of Germany, for the possibility of a new global order> And how has he done this? By not looking facts in the face, by not humbly acknowledging that it was Russia that did the most to save the world from Naziism - which could so easily have enveloped Chamberlain’s Britain in an accord for a shared Anglo-German global order - and by not standing in respectful brotherhood alongside Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping tomorrow, May 9, Victory Day, to offer grateful thanks for the world’s momentary delivery from evil in 1945 (until Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin raised the curtain for its next chapter).

But no, that would be a stroke of imaginative goodwill and human intelligence of which Trump and the US Administration are utterly incapable. Instead, while Putin and Xi Jinping discuss further collaborative economic development of their respective nations and that of the BRICS, US vassals in Europe the Baltic States in this instance close air space just for the purpose of making it difficult for Slovak prime minister Vico to travel to Moscow. In the meantime, the US/EU’;s pygmy protege within the new despotism of Ukraine has to refuse a Russian offer of temporary ceasefire for the period of the Victory Day celebrations, and to directly threaten the lives of world leaders assembling in Moscow for the Victory Parade by sending drones (a total of 300 on Moscow and other Russian locations) that temporarily closed all four of Moscow’s airports and many of Russia’s regional ones, while vainly attempting to cross the border, yet again, into Kursk and to attack the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in Donetsk.

These counter-productive infantile theatrics must advertise (1) the impossibility of peace, (2) the likelihood of war, (3) the continuing involvement in this war of US and European arms, (4) the continuing attrition of US and European war capability against a nation, Russia and, in the unlikely event of it being necessary, its ally, China, an alliance whose joint military productive capacity far exceeds that of the entirety of the West and a good bit of the rest of the world, (5) the speed of the collapse of the Trump Administration, (6) the deterioration of European economies (which by 2027 propose to deny themselves the benefits of all cheap Russian energy in whatever form it is available - a difficult and unlikely feat, by the way), (7) Russian victory on the battlefield, settled on Russian terms, perhaps to be prefigured (in my own estimation) in the very near future with the unleashing of Oreshniks on Kiev in the event of something really untoward being risked by Ukraine, and (8) the welcome demise of the deeply infirm Western-invented and utterly illegal rules-based order.

India and Pakistan

Given the disparity of their respective strengths in favor of India, there is good reason to hope for a de-escalation of the conflict that has followed India’s accusation against Pakistan that Pakistan was responsible for the attack on mainly Hindu tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 24. India retaliated two days ago with an attack on Pakistani-controlled Kashmir to which Pakistan has threatened to respond (it claims to have already shot down at least two Indian Raphael fighter jets).

Perhaps the most interesting geopolitically relevant comment to emerge in the midst of the violence so far is an admission from Pakistani Defense Minister of Pakistani-conducted terrorism on behalf of the West. The following are selections from an article today in MEMRI (MEMRI):

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was asked by a television channel about the Pakistani "Inter-Services Intelligence's backing of terrorist organizations" which has forced India and other countries to blame Pakistan for terror attacks.

"It is very convenient for big powers to blame Pakistan for whatever is happening in this region. When we were fighting the war on their side, way back in the 80s against the Soviet Union [in the U.S.-backed jihad in Afghanistan], all these terrorists of today were wining and dining in Washington. And then came the 9/11 attacks. Again, the same situation was repeating [unclear]. I think our governments then made a mistake [in aiding the U.S.-led wars]," Khwaja Asif said, adding that the United States was using these terror organizations as proxies also.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was interviewed by Sky News of UK

Asked if he was admitting Pakistan's role in supporting and funding terror attack, the Pakistani defense minister said "No" but added: "We have been doing this dirty work for about three decades for the West, including Britain... That was mistake." Khwaja Asif went on to say that the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir was "a false flag operation" by India. In response to a question that an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – referring to The Resistance Front – claimed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, the defense minister rejected any suggestion that LeT continues to exist, even though its leaders are free in Pakistan.

Subsequently, Asif gave another interview to the Russia Today television channel in which he said, according to an RT.com report: "Jihad was created by the West" and added: "The introduction of jihad, which was invented by the West, changed the country's ethos and led to its current issues. The whole ethos of the society was changed to support the jihad."

The Pakistani defense minister, admitting it was a "mistake" to support terror groups, went on to say that Pakistan is a victim of those same groups, adding: "The main target or main... you know, victim of terrorism, in this region is Pakistan. And we have been blamed by India for something with which we have nothing to do..."

Following are excerpts from Asif's interview with Russia Today:

"We Had No Problem With What Was Happening In Afghanistan, But We Joined An Alliance [i.e., The U.S.-Backed War Against Soviet Forces In Afghanistan] Way Back In The 80s, And We Suffered A Lot, And The United States Abandoned Us Around 89"

Question: "We're now joined from Islamabad by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Many thanks for joining us on the program. It's very good to see you today."

Khawaja Asif: "Thank you. Thank you."

Question: "Speaking to UK media earlier, you have claimed that Pakistan did 'dirty work for the United States and the West, including the UK, for decades, and is now suffering the consequences.' Could you please elaborate on that statement and provide any examples of such an arrangement, if possible?"

Khawaja Asif: "Well, I was referring to our cooperation when the Soviet Union entered Afghanistan way back in the 80s. We had no problem with what was happening in Afghanistan, but we joined an alliance [i.e., The U.S.-Backed War Against Soviet Forces In Afghanistan] way back in the 80s, and we suffered a lot, and the United States abandoned us around 89 or 90, and went away, and we were left high and dry to face the consequences of siding with the coalition against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

"And then came 9/11. [After] 9/11, again, we joined the coalition, and we provided all possible help from our soil. All the supplies used to go through us [i.e., through Pakistani territory for U.S. troops in Afghanistan], and all of the facilities that were asked of us. We provided those facilities.

"Both these wars, in my humble opinion, were not our wars. These were wars between superpowers, or these were wars concerned with terrorism in Afghanistan and the export of terrorism from Afghanistan. Pakistan, in both cases, when the things were wrapped up in the 80s and then four, five years back when NATO forces exited from Afghanistan [in August 2021]... and Pakistan was again left, faced with the consequences of these two interventions alone. The terrorism has become a daily routine in Pakistan. This terrorism is coming from Afghanistan oil."

"We Had No Business Entering Afghanistan When The Soviet Union Invaded Or Intervened Or Went There On The Invitation Of Kabul"; "And We're Still Paying The Price For That – The Same Happened After 9/11"

"We have six million refugees living in our country without any proper documentation, and they are a huge burden [unclear] on resources. They are involved in terrorism. They provide street [unclear] to the Taliban who cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan to blow up mosques, to blow up offices, and [commit] all sorts of terrorist activities. This is what I referred to in the interview I gave yesterday or the day before yesterday. I have been saying this for a very long time: that we had no business entering Afghanistan when the Soviet Union invaded or intervened or went there on the invitation of Kabul.

"The effective [unclear] position is this, that they [the Soviet army] went there on the invitation of Kabul. The intervention was not an invasion. But we became a party to the whole conflict, and there were consequences to bear for us, for a very long time, and we are still paying the price for that. The same happened after 9/11.

"In both cases, we were left to face the consequences of it because we are in the neighborhood. We share border with Afghanistan. The two communities, the Pashtun communities, are on both sides, living half of it or maybe 40 percent of it in Afghanistan, the rest in Pakistan.

"So, this is what we are facing, and nobody's taking responsibility for what's happening to us. Perhaps the main target or main victim of terrorism in this region is Pakistan. And we are claimed by India for something with which we have nothing to do."

"We Were The Spring Board For Whatever Was Happening In Afghanistan, We Supplied All Sorts Of Help, Our Madrassas Were Providing The Religious Zealots Who Were Going Across The Border, Fighting With The Soviet Union As Jihad"

Question: "Coming back to this so-called dirty work, why exactly did Islamabad agree to provide this for the West, in your view?"

Khawaja Asif: "I think it was a mistake. If you remember, in both cases, we had military rulers in those days. General Zia [ul-Haq] way back in the 80s, and General [Pervez] Musharraf earlier in this century, in 2011. There was no public support or public consent needed or sought by the rulers then. It was decided by one or two or three persons on the top, and then Pakistan joined the effort.

"Actually, why I criticized that effort is because of the consequences we are facing today, because of the effort we joined way back, twice in the past. That is the main grouse of I have. I think it was a huge, huge mistake. Pakistan was a very peaceful country with absolutely no religious problems, no religious extremism. We had no extremism at all.

"We were a very tolerant society... then the whole ethos of the society was changed to support the jihad. This was jihad that was invented by the West. It was not a jihad. It was a power struggle between two superpowers. This is a long story. We have a separate program on this, but this is what happened, and nobody can deny that.

"This is how things did happen. And the way back in 1989, when America went away from this area, we were slapped with the Pressler amendments. There were embargoes, again, against Pakistan. Pakistan was isolated despite the fact that we were the spring board for whatever was happening in Afghanistan. We supplied all sorts of help. Our madrassas were providing the religious zealots who were going across the border, fighting with the Soviet Union as jihad.

"It was all misinterpreted... misconstrued. The situation was... It was not like that, but it was serving the interest of superpower, United States of America and the Europeans. So, it continued, and Pakistan still suffers from it, the consequences, whatever is happening today in Pakistan, the terrorism in Pakhtunkhwa province, terrorism in Balochistan, basically stems from what happened. I'm giving a historical reference to that."

"India Has Released An Unprecedented Flow Of Water Into The Rivers Coming Into Pakistan From Occupied Kashmir, Of Which They Have To Inform Us"; "We Are A Low-Riparian Country... The Water Has Risen By Ten Feet In The Last Few Hours... Releasing Water ... I Would Call It Water Terrorism"

Question: "What is Islamabad doing at present to tackle the terrorism problem? What measures has your government taken to crack down on groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba?"

Khwaja Asif: "Lashkar-e-Taiba is ancient. It's a defunct thing. It doesn't exist anymore. That is a name taken from the past and from the archives. It is something that doesn't exist anymore."

Question: "This is the group that's rumored to be responsible for the massacre in Kashmir earlier this week [terror attack killing 26 tourists at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025]."

Khwaja Asif: "The Prime Minister of Pakistan... [Shehbaz Sharif] offered this morning to have an international investigation and to find out who is the culprit, who perpetrated this massacre. Let India come forward and accept our offer, and there should be a commission from different countries, from the region and from other parts of the globe also. Responsible nations, Security Council members or UN members. We are ready to welcome any commission, or any committee formed to investigate this incident...

Question: "Since the massacre in Kashmir early this week, tensions have been rising by the day. Pakistan has slammed India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, while saying that any attempts to physically affect the flow of Pakistani water would be 'an act of war.' How are you expecting to proceed on this matter?"

Khwaja Asif: "As we speak, I can see on the screen, on the television screen in front of me, India has released an unprecedented flow of water into the rivers that are coming into Pakistan from occupied Kashmir, of which they have to inform us. Any inflow of or any reduction – it has to be informed, because we are low-Riparian country... The water has risen by ten feet in last few hours... Releasing water... I would call it water terrorism, without any warning... Low-lying areas in Pakistan are flooded, there will be destruction, there will be destruction of crops, destruction of populated area..."