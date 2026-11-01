Poor Prospects for Peace Over Ukraine

As of October 2026, prospects for peace negotiations over Ukraine center on a US-European push for a four-point peace package, planned trilateral discussions involving Russia, the US, and Ukraine, and deep divisions over territorial concessions and security guarantees. Cutting to the bottom line, I see little prospects for peace on terms other than an effective unconditional surrender by Ukraine/NATO and acceptance of Russian terms. I can see a possibility of some form of words agreed between the US, Russia and China that would acknowledge Russian terms on Ukraine but camouflage Western defeat with some kind of mega economic package of relatively little real interest to Russia - likely involving the Arctic and the role therein of the US, Canada, Greenland and Europe - that could be sold as a rationalization.

The US administration (with envoys like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) is advancing a framework that includes Ukraine’s reconstruction (backed by the World Bank and BlackRock), security guarantees, a front-line ceasefire, and energy agreements. US negotiators have floated concepts that would “make the problem and the solution bigger,” pushing both sides toward a territorial settlement that does not fully satisfy either side’s maximalist military goals. Reports indicate the US side is pressing for a fast-tracked ceasefire and peace framework ahead of potential national referendums and elections in Ukraine, with targets aimed at concluding active fighting by mid-2027.

The main problems in all of this is that the US consistently ignores Russia’s security interests in favor of those of Ukraine and Europe, and has consistently caved in to European efforts to sabotage every attempt at negotiation that seems that it might be going somewhere, ever since the U.K.’s Boris Johnson sabotaged a signed draft agreement in April 2022 that would have left Ukraine an integral, albeit more federal entity (minus Crimea), provided that Ukraine would not enter NATO (something that had previously been written into its constitution), promising that NATO would furnish Ukraine with all the weapons it would need to defeat Russia. Further, the Trump administration, perhaps guided by the economic interests represented by his unelected and unaccountable extreme-capitalist envoys Kushner and Witkoff, and Putin’s equally super-capitalist envoy Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, keeps muddying the political waters with futuristic mega-scale profit-centered incentives.

Witkoff presented a proposal to President Putin in mid-October that would either have had Russia taking the Donbass while Ukraine entered NATO, or Russia agreeing a ceasefire along current front lines, and Ukraine not (at least for the time being) entering NATO. Putin trashed these proposals and shortly thereafter issued statements indicating that Russian demands have by now moved beyond Putin’s 2024 “Istanbul Plus” position to something more painful for Ukraine. The Witkoff meeting prompted discussions about a potential technical level meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, but this now seems less likely in view of Ukraine’s continuing attacks on Russian oil refineries and Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities that threaten to leave the entire country without power very soon.

A mooted agreement between Trump, Putin and Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen in November, from which Europe and Ukraine have been blocked on Russian insistence, is more likely. Europe and Ukraine will try to sabotage any such agreement, but both powers are losing credibility in the face of diminishing resources and mounting economic problems and the loss of political legitimacy in the way of continent-wide riots. A telephone call recently initiated with Putin by the leaders of Finland (Stubb) and Norway (Store) has been hailed as an indication that some elements within the European political class are now toying with the possibility of direct talks with Russian without the involvement of the USA.

Moscow (via foreign policy advisers and presidential signals) has expressed conditional openness to resume trilateral talks with the US and Ukraine, provided they focus on a final post-conflict security system rather than a temporary freeze. The Kremlin asserts that discussions over territorial losses or reversing the status of annexed/occupied regions are a non-starter, claiming populations there chose reunification with Russia. Russian messaging maintains that its military and industrial capacity cannot be defeated on the battlefield, and that Western support will eventually wane, positioning Russia to negotiate only from its stated baseline of recognized land claims, a ban on Ukrainian NATO accession, and demilitarization terms.

Russia consistently remains open to the idea of negotiations - even, now, to the possibility of direct talks between Putin and Zelenskiy - but it is in Russian interests to keep negotiations going at some level, even while never actually conceding anything. This gives it more time to ready itself for a European-instigated war with Russia - as the more extreme and unpopular of Europe’s anti-Russian fanatics such as Chancellor Merz of Germany, Kaja Kallas of the European Commission or, still languishing outside of the EU, Britain’s M16 claim - continue to threaten, in the face of what we know to be realistically likely. Putin has said that Russia is ready for this, noting that there can be no winners from such a conflict.

Russian Hits in the Black Sea

Russian drone and missile attacks have recently attacked at least seven commercial and cargo vessels in the Black Sea near Romania and Bulgaria, resulting in multiple deaths and dozens of missing crew members. Western governments, NATO officials, and maritime authorities - ignoring NATO’s own role in providing the hardware and software for years of Ukrainian attacks on Russia assets inside Russia and on Russian maritime assets in the Black Sea and Azov Sea - describe the strikes as a dangerous escalation. Between early and mid-October 2026, Russian aerial and maritime drones struck multiple civilian vessels operating in or near the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria, almost certainly because these vessels were carrying NATO weapons and materiel to Ukrainian ports. Vessels hit include the Yara J (Comoros-flagged tanker near Sulina, Romania), the Chelsea 3 (Ukrainian-operated freighter off Byala, Bulgaria), the HS Dignity (Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship that sank off Krapets, Bulgaria), and the Alfa Watan (Togo-flagged ship that sank). Western reports claim more than two dozen merchant sailors are dead or missing, forcing shipbrokers to suspend operations and label remaining commercial transits “kamikaze” missions. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev summoned the Russian ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to demand explanations, while NATO and EU leaders (including Ursula von der Leyen) - overlooking their stated intentions to illegally detain ships carrying Russian energy products and to confiscate their contents - condemned the attacks as a blatant disregard for international maritime law and civilian safety

Russian state media and defense spokespersons therefore frame the maritime strikes as legitimate military actions aimed at disrupting enemy logistics and supply lines. Official Russian statements and news agencies (including Interfax citing the Ministry of Defense) maintain that targeted commercial and regional cargo vessels were carrying military hardware, dual-use supplies, or fuel supporting Ukrainian forces. Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova rejected direct blame during her summons in Sofia, stating she lacked specific information from the Russian Ministry of Defense and suggesting some incidents could be third-party provocations (as have some of the many episodes that Western official sources claim- on the basis of often slender or misleading evidence - to be demonstrations of Russian “hybrid warfare.” Pro-Russian analysts and security figures (such as Dmitry Medvedev) have repeatedly warned that any vessel perceived as aiding Ukraine or participating in Western-backed sanction-evasion corridors is treated as a valid military or economic target in an active warzone.

Crisis in Poland

Just as Russian influence in Europe seemed to have suffered a partial setback as a result of the defeat of the Vucic government in Serbia in favor of the US-backed “Student List,” following the earlier defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary and notwithstanding a certain degree of vacillation between Europe and Russia in Bulgaria a decade-long crisis surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal (TK) has escalated into dramatic physical standoffs in Warsaw. In late October 2026, riot police surrounded the building, a government-backed judge suspended the court’s right-wing leadership, and the PiS-backed Polish President Karol Nawrocki turned his plane around mid-flight to rush back and condemn what his allies called a “coup d’état.”

Before we get to that, however, let us also look quickly at the status of other actual or potential Russian allies in Europe, with a consideration, in particular, of who controls Slovakia, and who controls the Czech Republic.

Slovakia

Slovakia is governed by Prime Minister Robert Fico and a ruling coalition of the SMER-SD, HLAS-SD, and SNS parties, while its largely ceremonial presidency is held by Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of Fico. Fico leads the government in his fourth term, pursuing a nationalist and populist agenda. The coalition government is formed by three parties: SMER-SD (led by Fico), HLAS-SD, and the Slovak National Party (SNS). The administration has worked to alter state institutions, restructure public media (replacing RTVS with STVR), and scale back anti-corruption and special prosecutor units.

Slovakia’s political leadership has shifted toward a pro-Russian and critical stance toward the EU and NATO, though the public and the broader political landscape remain deeply divided. Prime Minister Fico halted official state military aid to Ukraine, opposed certain EU sanctions packages against Moscow, restored high-level military-diplomatic channels with Russia, and engaged in direct meetings with Russian leadership. Public sentiment is split rather than monolithically pro-Russian. While a segment of the population holds pro-Russian or pan-Slavic views (roughly 15–20%), a large portion of society values national sovereignty, neutrality, or pro-Western/democratic alignment. Slovakia remains a formal member of both the European Union and NATO, continuing its baseline participation in Western institutional frameworks despite ongoing internal friction.

The Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is a unitary parliamentary republic controlled democratically by its elected government and parliament, with power divided among key branches. Its prime minister is Andrej Babis, who leads the executive branch as Prime Minister, heading a coalition government formed by the populist ANO party alongside the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party and the Motorists for Themselves party. The President is Petr Pavel who serves as the ceremonial head of state and Commander-in-Chief, holding influence over foreign policy, government appointments, and presidential vetoes. The Lower House (Chamber of Deputies): dominates the legislative process and is led by the governing coalition, with Tomio Okamura serving as President of the Chamber of Deputies. Pro-Western opposition parties maintain control of the 81-seat Senate (led by Senate President Milos Vyztrcil) which acts as a check on the lower house and holds authority over constitutional amendments and judicial appointments.

While the Czech Republic as a whole is not pro-Russian, its official stance has shifted toward a more skeptical and transactional position regarding Western military aid to Ukraine following the late 2025 election. While the current populist government has softened its anti-Russian rhetoric compared to previous administrations, the country officially recognizes Russia as the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and remains committed to its Western alliances.

Under Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s coalition government - which includes the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party and the Motorists for Themselves party - the Czech Republic has scaled back its active support for Kyiv. The administration halted Czech taxpayer contributions to the internationally recognized Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine and has opted out of certain EU and NATO military aid funding packages. Babiš has criticized the financial strain of these programs, arguing that the treasury must prioritize domestic spending on healthcare and pensions. This pivot aligns the executive branch more closely with the localized populist approaches of neighboring Hungary and Slovakia.

Despite reducing aid to Ukraine, the Czech government explicitly states that it is not pro-Russian and maintains its baseline Western security obligations. Babiš has publicly reaffirmed that the Czech Republic would strictly honor its Article 5 obligations and deploy its mechanized brigades to defend Baltic allies in the event of a Russian military attack. However, the country has faced pressure from NATO for falling short of its 2% GDP defense spending targets in its latest budgets.

Romania

As for Romania, the country remains firmly integrated into the European Union and NATO. The country strongly supports Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion, including providing military and logistical support. But nationalist and Eurosceptic parties - such as the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) led by George Simion - have gained domestic popularity by opposing aid to Ukraine and criticizing austerity.

Bulgaria

And as for Bulgaria, following the April 2026 general election, Bulgaria is led by Rumen Radev and his center-left party, Progressive Bulgaria, which won an outright parliamentary majority (~44.7% of the vote and about 130 seats in the 240-seat National Assembly). Radev serves as Prime Minister, while Iliana Yotova serves as interim president. Radev and his political platform are widely described as pro-Russian or Kremlin-friendly/Euroskeptic,

Radev opposes military aid to Ukraine, advocates for pragmatic relations with Moscow, and has called for the restoration of Russian oil and gas flows. However, analysts note he is unlikely to enact an outright break with the European Union, block EU aid to Kyiv, or pull the country out of NATO and the Eurozone. But despite shifting toward more accommodation with Russia, Bulgaria remains a member of NATO, the EU, the Schengen Area, and the Eurozone.

Back to Poland and the Constitutional Court Crisis

The history of this conflict - and its current tipping point - is viewed through two entirely different geopolitical and ideological lenses. A Pro-Western / Euro-Atlantic perspective is championed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, civil rights groups, and European institutions like the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), often considered champions of the weaponization of human rights ideology to promote neoliberal authoritarian centralization of European authority as against nationalism and national sovereignty. The pro-Western view is that the crisis is a necessary, painful process of restoring the rule of law and repairing a democratic system that was systematically “captured” by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party during its tenure from 2015 to 2023.

In 2015, the incoming PiS government (unconstitutionally, according to its critics) nullified valid judge appointments made by the outgoing parliament. They packed the court with loyalists (often called “double judges”) to transform the highest court into a rubber-stamp political body. Over the years, this politicized court was used to illegally challenge the supremacy of EU law, creating a legal “Polexit” and cutting Poland off from European solidarity. Multiple international court rulings explicitly declared that the Polish Constitutional Tribunal was no longer an independent or impartial court.

After Tusk’s pro-EU coalition won the elections, they attempted to fill legal vacancies democratically. However, the PiS-aligned presidents (formerly Andrzej Duda, and now Karol Nawrocki) have refused to swear in legally appointed pro-EU judges. The recent suspension of TK President Bogdan Swieczkowski (a former PiS politician) by a senior judge is an attempt, in the eyes of the Tusk coalition to defang an illegal, hyper-partisan leadership that is blocking the function of a democratic state. Tusk explicitly warns that the chaos generated by the right-wing is being actively amplified by Russian bot networks online. Moscow, he claims, benefits from a paralyzed, unstable Poland that is at odds with its European allies.

The Pro-Russian / Eurosceptic State narrative aligns with Moscow’s state media (such as RT and Sputnik), right-wing sovereignist media, and the statements of Poland’s nationalist opposition. It considers that the current situation is an illegal, violent coup d’état orchestrated by a Western-backed puppet government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is actively liquidating the separation of powers to serve the political mandates of Brussels.

In this view, the liberal, pro-Western Civic Platform (PO) party tried in 2015 to illegally hijack the court right before they lost the elections by rushing through five unconstitutional judge appointments. The subsequent PiS majority simply acted to defend Polish sovereignty, clean out the corrupted remains of the post-communist elite from the judiciary, and make the courts efficient. Western institutions, notably the European Union, weaponized the “rule of law” narrative as a political tool. Brussels blackmailed Poland by withholding billions in funding solely because Warsaw refused to let foreign judges dictate Polish domestic policy, constitutional supremacy, and traditional values. Tusk’s administration has cast aside the Polish constitution entirely.

By using riot police to physically barricade the court, block conservative judges from entering, and removing the Tribunal’s president by executive decree rather than legislative process, Tusk has turned Poland into a authoritarian “police state.” The appointment of Tusk’s own literal “right-hand man” (Maciej Berek) to the court highlights that the liberals never cared about judicial independence—only total compliance.

From Moscow’s state perspective, the crisis proves that total integration into the EU strips a nation of its actual sovereignty. The West does not tolerate independent-minded governments in Eastern Europe; if a nation-state seeks to put its own constitution above EU dictates, the West will back a domestic “color revolution” or forced takeover to install a compliant regime.

Poor Prospects for Peace in West Asia

A renewed round of U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran is considered a high-probability scenario as early as November 4, 2026, just a day after the U.S. midterm elections (if not before, to provide Trump with a pretext for cancelling the midterms). The Trump administration has warned Gulf Arab officials to prepare for a brief but intense round of military strikes starting as early as November 4, 2026. [US Central Command has been directed by the Pentagon to finalize combat contingencies, though President Donald Trump has publicly stated he has not made a final decision and that “anything’s possible.” Intelligence analysts - including former Israeli intelligence officials like Danny Citrinowicz - characterize a renewed phase of combat as “almost inevitable” if ongoing Qatari-led peace negotiations in Tehran fail to yield a breakthrough.

President Trump has pledged to hold off on major military actions until after the November 3 midterm elections, though he has threatened a potential follow-up campaign (referred to internally or colloquially as another “Epic Fury”) if Iran refuses nuclear concessions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the U.S. has full capability to act if needed.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that there would be “no geographical limitations” for Iranian retaliation if attacks resume. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, stated that while no formal change to nuclear doctrine has been made yet, a renewed strike could force a re-evaluation.

Regional partners (including Saudi Arabia and surrounding Gulf states) are pushing hard for de-escalation, with some officials indicating they may resist the use of domestic US military bases for a new offensive due to fears of catastrophic Iranian retaliation against oil and energy infrastructure.

Recent talks between the “Mecca Alliance” partners (Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye) and Iran are interpreted in some quarters as indicative of a new-found will to form a new regional security architecture that could also include Egypt and Qatar, one that would come to terms with the political and military supremacy of Ansar Allah in Yemen, maintain the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, and essentially kick the US out of the region altogether with a view to containing the destabilizing activities that are carried out at US behest by Israel in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, the Sudan and further afield.