Over the past 12 hours, Ukraine’s advantage has been served by apparently successful deep-penetration drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, including the deepest strike yet, alongside minor tactical ground advances. Conversely, Russian advantage has been served by an extensive retaliatory wave of ballistic missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities, taking advantage of Ukraine’s critically depleted air defense interceptors.

Ukrainian forces conducted a historic drone strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries over 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A major Ukrainian drone strike also targeted the Yaroslavl refinery in Russia, causing a fire and triggering regional blackouts in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian forces successfully advanced in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole directions, pushing back against Russian forces.

These asymmetric deep strikes form a deliberate “logistics lockdown” designed to restrict Russian fuel, water, and supply lines.

Russia unleashed an extensive retaliatory barrage consisting of over 60 missiles and hundreds of drones against Kyiv and surrounding areas. The Russian military purposefully capitalized on a critical shortage of Western-supplied anti-ballistic interceptors (such as the U.S.-made Patriot Missile System) to maximize the destructive impact of its ballistic missiles on residential areas. These destructive, deep-strike packages were strategically timed to generate informational effects right before the NATO summit, just as Ukrainian drone strikes have been largely motivated by a strong need for more money from Western countries.

Yes, Ukraine is locked in to receive substantial amounts of additional money and military assistance over the next two years, despite intense political debates among its allies. The EU’s €90 Billion Support Loan: The European Union has formalized a massive €90 billion ($97 billion) multi-year package spanning 2026 and 2027. The EU just completed initial payouts, including €3.2 billion for budget stability and €3.9 billion specifically earmarked to scale up “Ukrainian” drone production (much of this likely to take place in NATO countries). At the current NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, European allies and Canada approved a blueprint to pledge €70 billion ($80 billion) in military aid for 2026, with a promise of equivalent funding in 2027, to decouple Ukraine’s war efforts from shifting political tides in Washington.

In a defiance of leadership opposing additional foreign spending, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $8 billion loan package coupled with $1.8 billion in targeted humanitarian aid in June 2026. The UK has announced a massive, localized package providing hundreds of millions of pounds. This includes £650 million explicitly to purchase critical Patriot Air Defense missiles and another £752 million backed by seized Russian assets for drone and radar manufacturing. Individual nations under various coalitions have pledged a combined $6.3 billion in defense capabilities, including Germany committing over €11 billion in military support for the calendar year.

The financial strain on Ukraine is immense; the war has forced the nation’s public debt to climb past $208 billion. To survive the attritional war, Ukraine is actively pushing for even more capital. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is formally asking the 50-nation Ramstein group for an additional $20 billion on top of the $40 billion already committed by the alliance for this year. Kyiv is requesting that the EU release another €6.6 billion ($7.5 billion) from the European Peace Facility to establish a financial cushion ahead of anticipated Russian infrastructure attacks.

The extraordinary transfer of wealth by the US and NATO to a dictatorial neo-nazi administration that took power by a US-funded coup d’etat against a democratic government in 2014 (when, in response, the largely pro-Russian people of Crimea voted to be included in the Russian Federation) is inexplicable in terms of Western-concocted fairy-tales about the defense of democracy but extremely explicable in terms of publicly stated Western strategic ambitions for the dismantling of the Russian Federation and privileged access for Western capital to Russian mineral wealth and business opportunity.

US President Trump’s claim today that a resolution to the war is “getting closer than people realize,” following an intense flurry of high-level phone calls and diplomatic maneuvers over the weekend of July 4–5, 2026 is almost certainly make-believe that we have lived through many times before, most recently a year ago in Alaska during the Trump-Putin meeting in Anchorage when Russia for some months clearly believed that a deal was made, one that likely involved significant Russian compromise but was reneged on by the US, which proved either unable and unwilling to curb Zelenskiy’s stubbornness and the pro-war fever of Europe.

Ukraine and Europe appear to cling to the expectation, first, that the US will return to the field of combat and pick up where it left off at the beginning of Trump’s administration, in terms of direct involvement (as opposed to “mere” intelligence guidance of the war-effort from Ramstein, and obliging Europe to pay US arms manufacturers to make the weapons to send to Ukraine). This seems unlikely to happen because the Trump administration has prioritized its upcoming war with China.

Ahead of the July 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, President Trump held consecutive phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump confirmed a readiness to broker a rapid end to the fighting, though he later admitted he “didn’t make any progress with Putin at all” during their 1.5-hour call, as Putin refused to back down from his goals. Diplomatic efforts are converging at the NATO Summit in Turkey, where the U.S. and European allies are actively pushing a renewed framework to end the conflict.

In what some mainstream media pompously describe as a “notable tactical pivot”, President Zelenskyy has signaled openness to temporarily freezing the current battlefield lines as a step toward a ceasefire. He explicitly clarified that freezing the front line is a humanitarian imperative to save lives and transition the conflict to negotiators, rather than conceding victory or territorial ownership to Russia. But we have consistently seen the same or very similar rhetoric from Zelenskiy who knows very well that Russia is resistant to a ceasefire and that many of the other conditions that Zelenskiy introduces to this discourse such as having NATO provide “security guarantees” in the form of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil post-conflict.

Norway and its European partners have formally urged China to use its leverage to bring Russia to the negotiating table, a very improbable gambit, although we should take seriously reports that China may use its influence to discourage talk in Russia of a Karaganov-style “nuclear” demonstration. Far more likely is the deployment by Russia of its new generation non-nuclear weapons so far unparalleled in the West, such as the Oreshnik, both on Ukraine and, ultimately and inevitably if European provocations continue (e.g. drone attacks on Russia from or over Lithuania; nuclear maneuvers in Finland), European weapons production, military assets and symbolic targets.

European officials are backing a plan to start unconditional talks with a ceasefire based strictly on the current front lines—a move they acknowledge is already a massive concession from Ukraine but which they don’t admit that have talked about incessently for the past two years or more with zero result because they persist in pushing policies they know Russia will never expect. And this is because Europe is fundamentally committed to the existential undermining of the Russian Federation. And Russia is fundamentally committed to its existential defense.

Backed by the West, Ukraine has outlined a draft proposal that includes a mutual non-aggression agreement, legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine mirroring NATO’s Article 5 (potentially involving European peacekeeping troops) and transforming the line of contact into a free economic zone: once again, these are all non-starters whose sole purpose is to camouflage absolutely inflexible if unrealistic and ultimately very stupid NATO war aims.

The Kremlin refuses to compromise, maintaining that any peace deal must formally recognize its territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Putin has repeatedly dismissed Western ceasefire proposals. Russia has begun deploying short-term ceasefire proposals that it knows Ukraine will logically reject. This is being used as a weapon in “cognitive warfare” to expose Ukraine and its NATO sponsors to the international community as absolutely unwilling to negotiate seriously.

Analysts note that while Ukraine is ramping up long-range drone strikes on Russian infrastructure to persuade NATO that it is a force still worth supporting and to push Putin towards a greater willingness to compromise, the strategy has instead hardened Russia’s stance, with Moscow warning that further strikes will only lead to Ukraine losing more territory.

Russia’s major strike on Ukraine last night and again tonight caused significant hits on targets in Kiev, and led to many secondary detonations requiring, in one area, the evacuation of an entire micro-district. Targets included military industrial facilities, energy and fuel facilities, military airfield infrastucture. Cities impacted included Kiev, of course, and Dnipropetrovsk, Poltavsa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv. Russian weapons included Geran/Gerbera drones, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Zircon hypersonic missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, Iskander-K cruise missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Russian military authorities say that more such attacks are planned. These attacks are meeting with little opposition, while Kiev is experiencing a dire shortage of Patriot interceptors. It is reported that Poland, possibly instructed by Washington, has supplied some of its own Patriot interceptors (in the context of a deteriorating relationship between Ukraine and Poland over Ukraine’s glorification of Polish-murdering neo-Nazi Ukrainians in World War 2).

In sharp contrast, it would seem that Russia is bringing down most of the hundreds of drones Ukraine has been firing against it in recent days although some do get through, inevitably, including drones that hit Russian oil tankers in the Azov, and the Omsk oil refinery east of Moscow. Konstantynivka and Lyman have all but fallen to Russia. Zapporizhzhia is suffering heavy Russian bombardment as is Orekhiv while, on the way to Slavyansk, Russia has all but encircled and entered Mykolaivka and hit the Slavyansk power station. Russia continues to make progress north of Kupyansk on the east bank of the Oskil; and is likely to extend its control of northeast Kharkiv by taking Bily-Kolodiaz. Its campaign of destruction of gas stations is beginning to encroach on central Ukraine.