Wishing a good week ahead to all of you, whether you are on vacation or still in harness!

First, here is the Sonar21 link that I referenced in my previous post - having to do with the reasons behind the Abaraham Lincoln debacle. The earlier link did not work. I hope this one will fare better: Sonar21).

It’s a quieter week, so far, than many (!). And yet, it starts with a shock.

I was amazed to listen to Alaistair Cooke today in conversation with Judge Napolitano.

My amazement was not about the content. This principally had to do with Netanyahu being the target of a lot of angry criticism within Israel about the Prime Minister ignoring his own intelligence prior to the US unprovoked assault on Iran last February, intelligence that warned that there was no guarantee of a quick collapse of Iran.

(Naturally, everyone is forgetting the evidence of a TLIHOP scenario on October 7, 2023 for which Netanyahu, a mover and shaker in setting up Hamas in opposition to the PLA, is an obvious suspect. During his terms as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu pursued a political strategy that tolerated and facilitated the flow of Qatari (not Iranian, notice!) funds into Gaza to support Hamas-administered governance.

This approach aimed to keep the Palestinian leadership divided between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, thereby reducing pressure to negotiate a two-state solution - although that has always been a fantasy, given the assymetry of power between Israel and Palestine).

Natanyahu and his head of Mossad (whose propaganda campaign required him to reside at the White House for days last December), in a decidedly murky and less-than-democratic line of decision-making, lied to Trump and assured him of a short, sharp US victory and there was nobody, not one, apparently, in US intelligence that was able to advise Trump convincingly that he was being lied to, not just about the short, sharp victory, but also about Iran posing an imminent, nuclear threat (it did not even have a nuclear weapon - as testified to by practically every competent source of intelligence and analysis around the world, including from yours truly over the past decade) AND about the US having sufficient weapons to fight a longer war if necessary.

David Barnea, the culpable Head of Mossad, has since been replaced by Roman Gofman.

And besides, doesn’t Trump, like JFK over the Cuban crisis, have an obligation to actually think for himself? Or is that a skill for which there is zero tolerance in imperial maintenance?

No, none of this is worthy of amazement. Of course, Netanyahu lied. Of couse, Barnea lied. It is barely conceivable that any individual in the US administration from janitors upwards ever thought that the business about an Iranian nuke was to be taken seriously, and only evil but stupid scavengers pretended to believe that there was any kind of real pretext for going to war with Iran - in fact, there was even less reality to the pretext of Iran being a nuclear threat than there was reality to the fake WMD pretext on which the invasion of Iraq in 2003 was based, and THAT one had no reality whatsoever!

What I do find amazing, is that Crooke and Napolitano this morning were collaborating on the construction of a narrative of a poor, beseiged Donald Trump being lied to and, apparently, being taken in by that lie (or, I should say, these mutliple lies).

Trump, the unwitting, incredulous innocent? The one who didn’t think that Israel could possibly lie about something so important? The one who loves Iran and the Iranian people and could never hurt a hair on their heads (except for that time last August, but Israel started that one with a decapitation strike, and the well-meaning USofA did not decapitate not a single one of them)?

Please, give me a break. Gentlemen, grow up. You are in the headlights of ultra-fascism. Stop messing about in the road trying to determine where the light is coming from.

Is this an attempt not just to give Trump a ramp out of the corner into which he has painted himself over Hormuz and the Red Sea, but to whitewash Trump prior to the November midterms? It sees incredible that this would be the case, but how else are we supposed to read this?

Donald Trump, the pitiable, put-upon, peace-loving billionaire, whose political funds are paid for by pro-Israeli multi-billionaires, gets lied to by nice people from that cozy den of peaceloving genocidal Israelis and their genocidal neocon agents in the US with whom Trump, by careful choice, has complete surrounded himself with.

And Trump, always wanting to do good in the world, is taken in by the lie, (didn’t he set up the Board of Peace, after all? - a stunning act of kindness on behalf of the wretched, underfunded United Nations suffering in soggy downtown New York, to help it feel better about itself being so pathetically incapable of managing the Israeli-Palestine conflict from even before it created a state for Israel in 1948 but left the Palestinians stateless and totally undefended, and on behalf of the fact that Trump just can’t help being all-knowing and all-wise).

Nobody in the entire corpus of the complete waste-of-money that constitutes the US intelligence machine or employed by the sychophantic money-slurping mainstream media behemoths that are an extension of that machine had sufficient guts and knowledge to stand up for truth?

There is hardly a more potent or pungent example of the bottomless stench of US corruption and incompetence than Trump’s acquiescence to Israeli lies (an act of theatre to camouflage Israel’s role as a tool for US empire) and the duplicity, amorality, and studidity of an entire Administration that lines up behind the lie, imagining, at best, that pretending that lies are true is somehow smart even, and perhaps especially when, as a result of the lie, thousands of people will certainly die, the touch-paper of global recession will be lit, and there may even be a nuclear war.

Democrats did not formally support the military strikes and war on Iran. They opposed the action, criticized President Donald Trump for bypassing Congress, and pushed for war powers resolutions to limit his military authority. They accused the administration of starting an unneeded and costly conflict in the Middle East. They pushed and voted for bipartisan or Democratic-backed war powers resolutions to rein in military operations.

But they had had no qualms under Biden in starting the war with Russia over proxy Ukraine, they have fallen hook, line and sinker about how the US must go to war with China, and they had been firm advocates of the existential lie of Iran-as-a-nuclear-threat-when-it-does-not-have-a-single-nuclear-warhead-but-Israel-has-hundreds that undergirded Obama’s fated JCPOA in 2015. The Democratic Neocon wing, its dominant wing, is every bit as pro-Israeli and anti-Iran as the Republicans.

This is a political system for which meaningful reform is not only unimaginable but is simply imposible.

Well, this week, meine Damen und Herren, sees me preparing, yet again, for another academic year of university teaching (if only part-time) and, like all such weeks, it portends additional pressure on top of the general business of being human, getting older and attending to family and financial responsibilities as they arise (and they arise).

So please forgive me if I am not always able to sustain the continuity of effort of the past few months to the degree that I would like.

This context, notwithstanding, I would truly appreciate it if those of you who have kindly supported these efforts up until now as unpaid subscribers would find a way of upgrading their membership to paid subscriptions.

This helps me, among other things, augment the range of my sources and justify my expenditure of eons of time on what may seem to my detractors to be merely an indulgent hobby. Whether or not it is a hobby, I cannot think of anything more important that I am called on right now to exercise. I could do more of it if I could lower the teaching load!