One wonders if the Swedish nobel committee is already pondering its silliness in awarding a now seriously debased peace prize to a Venezuelan nonentity who backed the US coup against Hugo Chavez and entertains the same aspiration for his successor Nicolas Maduro, it is perhaps time for its esteemed members to revisit the collective lessons of their memory of Sweden’s defeat at the hands of Peter the Great at the Battle of Poltava in 1709, and to do this in the spirit of saving Europe from its own absurdly exaggerated sense of its own importance.

Not exactly an irrelevant consideration this week when Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the evening of his 73rd birthday with his military leaders at the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Paul’s in Saint Petersburg, in close proximity to the tombs of Peter the Great and Catherine the Great.

A week, as I noted in yesterday’s post, that began with speculation in the rather thin air of US alternative media (populated mainly by dissident former titans of the US military industrial complex and a scattering of that extremely rare US breed, the prestige intellectual unfurled, as it were, from the flag) as to whether Putin has grown too soft and too embedded in his own love for and trust in reason and reasonableness, and far too anxious, seemingly, to cling nostalgically to the lingering fragrance of best buddy Donald and their cuddly soiree just a few short (but now so long!) weeks ago in Anchorage.

Back then, when the world seemed so full of love and possibility, but…now?

Now, I think the main lesson resides in the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul. It is a lesson that this week has played out under the scourage of Russian missiles and drones in such numbers that the very possibility of continuing existence in Kiev is in question, as it is in other Russian cities, among which I would include Odessa, Zapporizhzhia and Dnipro, a line-up that would begin to seriously pull the rug from those whose fallback defense for a future for Ukraine is that Putin will stick to Crimea and the four oblasts as his maximalist position. No longer. The likelihood of significant expansion from this baseline is something I have argued here for the past three years and I will say again that, in view of the refusal of Zelenskiy and his Banderite gang to budgde one meaningful inch on their conditions for settlement away from the extreme centralism that is their ideological algorithym, Ukraine will end up losing Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropotrovsk and Odessa, perhaps even Kiev in addition to Crimea and Luhansk, Donetsk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson. (Side note: Pokrovsk is falling as I write). Does Russia need these as treasure? No. Treasure is there, eventually, but the prime motivation is security, the reconsolidation of a downsized Ukraine as buffer against US-aided and abetted Europe’s penchant for incessant war games.

And yes, OK, despite the rapid intensification of Russian advances in Ukraine, and its bombing and destruction of energy, transportation and weapons facilities through the country, despite Putin’s birthday celebration in Saint Petersburg, despite (Russian Security Council deputy chair) Dmitry Medvedev’s visit this week to North Korea, yes, Putin confirms that the Anchorage initiative is still ongoing (but with absolutely no progress, one is obliged to notice), even if the prospects for a continuation of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul are dead. So should we continue to regard this is a manifestation of Putin’s seeming hunger for a relationship to the US that is superordinate to the conflict in Ukraine?

It is important, at one and the same time, to disparage this as deceptive and dangerous nonsense that would lead the world to imagine that somehow, without anyone actually saying anything, without anyone really noticing, the US has moved beyond a foreign policy of Full Spectrum Dominance to a cosy Rogerian world of mutual understanding and forgiveness and yet, to acknowledge the inevitable pressure on Putin to keep Trump pacified while Russia (1) crushes Ukraine; (2) confidently faces down the loud-mouthed incompetents of the entitled political class of Europe; and (3) further kicks Western military capabilities into the dust (major new weapons initiatives to be announced later this year, including one that will demolish the potency of Ukrainian FPV drone technology); (4) consolidates defenses with China on behalf of the world of the BRICS even as (5) China asserts its contempt for Trumpian trade war tactics.

The world holds its breath on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. One has to hope for the best even as one expects, on the basis of long experience, the worst. Possibly offering some encouragement in the direction of hope are preparations, and we should expect that this would occur under a UNSC mandate for hard legitimacy, for an international peace-keeping force in Gaza that would include the forces of Arab States (among them Egypt and Turkey), and a small token (200) of American soldiers and Palestinians themselves (presumably not Hamas but, who knows for sure?). The US contingent is considered by the extremely skeptical as a possible resource or convenient target for a false flag operation that would justify an Israeli strike on Iran, to which I would say Israel already has its “justification” in the snapback sanctions. Most recent reports from Tel Aviv suggest that Netanyahu is playing down the likelihood of an assault on Iran but, then, that is precisely the kind of deceptive game that Israel with the help of the US generally plays ahead of its war crimes.