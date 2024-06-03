Consolidation of Russo-Chinese Partnership

Most important development is a statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army of support for Russia in the interests of international justice, which further implies that Zelenskiy’s Swiss “peace conference” is dead in the water in the absence of Russia and China. Saudi Arabia is the latest country to indicate its unwillingness to attend the conference. Zelensky has described China as a “tool in Putin’s hands,” probably an indication that relations between China and Ukraine are broken, and an anticipation of Chinese refusal to recognize Zelenskiy as a legitimate leader of Ukraine. In addition, China’s Defense Minister has made a furious condemnation of US meddling by means of arms sales in Taiwan for the purpose of instigating independence. Further, a statement has been issued by Xi Jinping in support of Palestinian statehood.

These different statements should be seen as a coordinated warning to Washington that it’s three pronged counterrevolution against multipolarity is doomed to failure.

The Question of Western Weapons

Russia meanwhile has intensified its regular missile and drone attacks across Ukraine targeting, amongst other things, hydro power plants in the Zapporizhzhia area, other energy facilities and air defense systems. There are also indications of more intense Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, with increasing use of HIMARS, following Biden’s green lighting of Ukrainian use of US missiles against Russian targets inside the pre-2014 borders of the Russian Federation. I anticipate many more Russian civilian casualties will result.

Evidence of continuing collective Western escalation comes in the form of large numbers of Abrams tanks spotted in Germany on route to Ukraine, and large numbers of Polish RT-91 tanks on the border with Ukraine.

Isabel Van Brugen reported for Newsweek on Thursday May 30 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West over the planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Belgium this year. He said that this would be perceived in Moscow as a “signal action” by NATO in the nuclear sphere.” Belgium and Ukraine signed a security agreement last week that includes supplying a total of 30 F-16s to Ukraine between the end of 2024 and 2028. Norway and Denmark have made comparable commitments. The Belgium prime minister, De Croo, has claimed that the jets are only to be used within Ukrainian territory (presumably referring to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders). Lavrov warned that these aircraft would be destroyed, “like other types of weapons supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine.” Lavrov referred to Russian-Belarusian drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons that are underway, saying that he hoped that these would knock some sense into NATO.

On the Battlefields

On the battlefields, Ukrainian counterattacks are recovering territory in northern Vovchansk and there may be evidence of Russian forces withdrawing from this positions area back up to the border. Ukraine has recovered part of the village of Starytsia.

A major area of combat activity is unfolding (once again) around Kupyansk, with significant Russian bombing and shelling over a wide area to the west of Pischanne, as far west as settlements such as Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Kutcherivka, Kurylivka. Russian forces are repordedly still in the process of trying to take Stelmakhiivka, Miasozharivka (which has previously been reported as in Russian control), and Andriivka (not to be confused with the settlement of that name southwest of Bakhmut).

Similarly, the same is true further south in the Siversk area where Russian bombing and shelling in the direction of Vyimka is intense and Russian forces are reportedly within 2.7 kilometers of the first buildings of Vyimka. Already, Russia appears increasingly to be in fire control of the area between Spirne, Ivaro-Dariivka and Vyimka. Russian forces are now within at least eight kilometers of Siversk itself and have been destroying self-propelled guns of the UAF inside Siversk.

In Chasiv Yar latest reports appear to confirm that Russian forces have crossed the Siversky-Donets canal both in the north and in the south, greatly increasing pressure on the main town of Chasiv Yar. Russian forces have broken through Ukraine’s defense belt in Kalynivka to the north. To the south Russia is in control of a line that runs from Ivanivske through Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Kurimivke, and Ozarianivke, as well as much of the territory between these settlements and the canal, if they have not already crossed the canal south of Chasiv Yar opposite the German forest. A very similar story is unfolding in the Krasnohorivka area all the way west towards Dalnie and Romanivka. West of Novomykhailivka, Russia is still expelling Ukrainian forces from Paraskovievka, is advancing on Kostyantynivka, and firing further west on Ukrainian positions in Katerynivka, while Russian forces are also moving further in the direction of Vodiane from Solodke.

Palestine

Meanwhile we await a response from Hamas to what Biden has described as a new offer involving a 6 weeks ceasefire during which there can be negotiations towards a full ceasefire and release of all hostages. Israel is saying that the deal proposed by Biden (in the name of Israel) is a non-starter. So that does not seem promising, and I am also doubtful that it would be acceptable to Hamas, especially given that the International Court of Justice has issued a second demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces. The ICJ is expected to make a final judgement soon on Israeli genocide. Why would Hamas trust the Israelis to make serious progress towards a permanent ceasefire?

US Congressional Military Industrial Complex

In an article in the Tom Dispatch website today, David Vine and Theresa Arriola calculate total annual US military spending at around $1.5 trillion, calling this monstrously out of proportion to the few military threats facing the United States. They note that the Russian military’s annual budget is one tenth or less than the size of the U.S. budget and that China’s military is one-third to one-half its size. A large proportion of the money that the US congress spends goes to the five major weapons manufacturers, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon (RTX), Boeing, and General Dynamics. Their 900 Washington lobbyists use some of this money to lobby Congress for yet more money. They often justify these expenditures as “jobs creation” initiatives (which produce relatively few jobs), while also, of course, engaging in gross exaggeration of the “threats” posed by much smaller countries or countries that spend far less on war preparations. They make contributions (pay bribes) for political campaigns.

The result is that they lock the United States into endless wars that, since 2001, have killed an estimated 4.5 million, injured tens of millions more, displaced 38 million people or more, contributing to environmental harm and instigating a process of domestic militarization of the nation’s police. The system lends itself to legalized price gouging and fraud (e.g. as I noted in a recent post, the US spends several times more for each 155mm shell that it produces, than does Russia). The authors note that the “Pentagon is the only government agency that has never passed an audit.” Military spending is, in fact, now greater than at the height of any war since World War Two.

Even a modest dismantling of this hideous and unnecessary machinery of death would release hundreds of billions of dollars to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.