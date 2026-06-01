Or we can simply say: same old, same old.

Same old gross, slobbery, incontinent, slimy mess of demented , mafia-esque leadership in the US. And, BTW, this is not confined just to the geriatric robber barons of the Republican Party, but has long contaminated practically all of mainstream America’s major institutions, public, corporate, private including, of course, what we used to politely refer to as the military-industrial complex but which, in reality, is a massive con machine to deliver by means of long, unwinnable and totally unnecessary wars a steady flow of taxpayer money to the plutocrats at the expense of national and global security, sucking up wealth faster than it can be created and impoverishing the global 90% (or does wealth concentration now reduce this more meaningfully to the 99.99%?).

Coming to an end all this, either through World War III or the US economy crashing under the weight of its worm-infested rafters. Talking of which, observe the totally predictable “ceasefire” exchange of fire in the Gulf over the weekend, including the shooting down of a $250m US drone and destruction of a US base in Kuwait, leading to Iran’s reported shutting down of talks with the US that were clearly never going to go anywhere anyway, Iran’s repeated assertion of control over the Strait of Hormuz, rising oil prices, and the Brick Wall of global depression now as clearly in the line of sight as the iceberg from Titanic.

And the totally predictable exchanges of drones in Russia-Ukraine, the ceaseless chatter of Europe’s clucking, bucking, cha-cawing, and bah-gawking clowns, eating their own shit, shooting at their own economy while pretending not to notice the obvious solution to practically all their problems: talk to Russia, develop a new security architecture for Europe, without NATO and the US, and reconnect to supplies of cheap energy (unless, of course, it’s all going to Asia now; in which case, go fishing).

When this Plus ça change starts changing, I’m going to have more to write about. In the meantime, I have other work on my plate to clear…….

Have a safe week (if you can)!!