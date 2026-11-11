Abu Dhabi Nothing Burger

The two-day, trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between the US, Russia and Ukraine concluded on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, without a major breakthrough on the questions of ceasefire and ending the war.

There is a small crack of optimism in as much as this proved an opportunity for the Russian negotiators to table the Kremlin’s main demand for an agreement on a new European/Eurasian security architecture - key to a durable solution to the conflict. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated on Russian state television that the parties exchanged views on a potential future European security framework and achieved mutual understanding on some points, though disagreements remained on others.

The whole idea of a security architecture is unpalatable to Ukraine and its European sponsors, and most people involved in these negotiations on behalf of the US seem too weak and unlearned to appreciate the significance of this demand, or to have any confidence that dealing with it would find Congressional support at this time.

Trump might have liked some kind of agreement that he could flaunt as a “victory,” but the reality is that US policy on Ukraine is controlled not by Trump but by John Ratcliffe and the CIA, and that any such agreement is impossible so long as Zelenskiy remains in power. This is especially so in the wake of the midterms defeat of the Republicans and the emerging new wave of Democratic anti-Russian support for the resumed transfer of NATO wealth to the neo-Nazi controlled regime in Kiev, even as the city is daily plunged into lengthy power-cuts, threats to water integrity, traffic chaos, and the likelihood of mass evacuation.

In compensation for the absence of any real progress, Jared Kushner has announced that Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to what he described as “the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners”. Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov confirmed the agreement, with exact prisoner numbers scheduled to be finalized on Thursday, November 12. The number 1,500 has been canvassed in some reports, although one wonders if Ukraine will be able to come up with as many Russian captives as Russia can with Ukrainian.

Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to Moscow on Thursday, November 12, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the Moscow visit, the US envoys plan to fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to debrief and further explore ideas discussed in Abu Dhabi.

The talks ended without an agreement on halting hostilities or resolving territorial disputes. Kushner noted that territorial issues remain the hardest part of the negotiations, while overnight cross-border drone strikes continued between Russia and Ukraine during the summit. Both sides remain far apart on postwar security arrangements. Ukraine seeks firm commitments to prevent future Russian invasions, while Moscow insists Ukraine’s security cannot come at Russia’s expense.

European representatives from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, the EU, and NATO were present in Abu Dhabi and held separate consultations with Ukrainian and US officials, but Moscow excluded them from the three-way sessions. Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia stated that Europe must be represented in the negotiations, while Kushner noted that securing Russian agreement to include Europeans in future talks is a goal of the upcoming Moscow meeting.

For the US and Ukraine (and, in the background, Europe, whose leaders were not invited), the main pupose of the meeting in Abu Dhabi was to secure a ceasefire, largely along existing front lines. In that respect, the meeting was entirely unsuccessful for them. For Russia, the meeting was an opportunity to try and focus its interlocuters’ attention and understanding on the issue of a new European or Eurasian security architecture.

Battlefields

Zelenskiy has been spotted most recently in Denmark. He has been out of Ukraine for the past 11 days and it is unclear whether he is likely to return any time soon. His most recent pronouncement, at the time of my writing this, is to the effect that during the coming winter, Ukraine will test out the European anti-ballistic missile. In its most recent strikes on the Russian mainland, Ukrainian forces have used launch positions in, or exploited air space above, Latvia and Estonia, to attack the oil terminal at Ust Luga in western Russia, causing significant damage; they have hit a small missile ship of the Russian Baltic fleet near Hogland Island in the Gulf of Finland, leaving 200 dead and 300 wounded; and they have struck an oil refinery near the city of Omsk, some 2618 kilometers from Ukrainian territory.

On the battlefields, in Orekhiv, the city has been mainly recovered by Ukraine, and Russian forces are struggling to hold on to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka to the southeast.

In Russian attacks yesterday, significant damage was inflicted on energy and other facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytisa, and in the Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

Russian commander in chief Gerasimov has ordered the destruction of all bridges across the Dnieper. Ukraine has stated that it believes that Russia aims to render the cities of Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa and others uninhabitable this winter.

Russia has been attacking the city of Kryvyl Rih in Dnipropetrosk, where it has smashed an electricity substation, leading to severe blackouts. In Odessa, Russia has hit two electricity substations and several vessels carrying munitions and other cargo near the port of Chornomorsk and in the Black Sea.

There have been significant Russian advances in eastern Zapporizhzhia in the Barvinivka and Voskresenka areas and Russian bombs are pounding Kushuhum, not far south of the city of Zapporizhzhia, as well as Studenok, near the city of Kharkiv. In Dnipro, Russian forces are close to, or have established control over, Shylivksa, Yurivsksa and Petrivska.

There is conclusive evidence of Russian control over Dobrepillia in Donestsk, and Russian forces are moving westwards towards Sviatohorivka, south of Bilozerske where the Russians have been battling Ukrainians for a month. It seems very likely that the Russians will resume their bid for the Druzhtivka-Sloviansk-Kramatorsk conurbation in the wake of the failure of the Abu Dhabi talks. To the north of Ukraine, Russian forces are pushing southwards closer to the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.

Iran Victorious Over USA (?)

Only a week or so ago, many commentators both in the mainstream and in alternative media space seemed fairly certain that Trump was about to launch a new attack on Iran. Of course, he and Iran have been regularly exchange blows of various kinds over the past few weeks, but the threat of major escalation, one that could even evolve into use of nuclear weapons, appears now much less likely.

The most appalling aspect of the current position is that the US has wedged itself into a no-war, no-peace stagnation that is damaging to the global economy and to its own credibility, even though peace would seem to be shockingly easy: Trump has only to concede to Iranian demands (lift the blockade, pay restitution, acknowledge Iranian control over Hormuz, lift sanctions) - demands that are entirely just, reasonable and, for the US, do-able, and probably much cheaper in the mid- to long-term future than continuing with the status quo.

But to make such concessions, of course, Trump would seal the shame of his own idiocy in staging - with the eager support and encouragement of its proxy, the tiny apartheid nation of Israel - two unprovoked attacks on Iran, a country which had long warned that it would close down the Strait if attacked. He would also seal the shame of those who advised him on this course of action and who helped him execute such idiocy, including most of the Republicans and AIPAC-financed Democrats who enabled Hegseth to escape preliminary punishment yesterday for his war crimes. Not to mention military commanders who should have known better than to follow illegal orders.

An Iranian Victory

Trita Parsi - co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft - argues that the United States has suffered a strategic defeat and lost its primacy in the conflict with Iran due to severe military, economic, and geopolitical miscalculations. He argues that the US military could not sustain a high-level technological war with Iran for more than about 40 days because it ran out of missile interceptors. Iranian missile strikes rendered most U.S. military bases in the region heavily damaged or inoperable, shattering the perceived invincibility of the American security umbrella in the Middle East.

Unlike past conflicts where the American public was insulated from war costs due to low domestic impact, Iran deliberately engineered a rise in global oil and gas prices to hit the U.S. economy directly, causing political punishment for the administration in elections. Washington operated under the false assumption that the Iranian theocracy feared war more than capitulation, failing to recognize that surrendering to US demands posed an existential threat to the regime’s survival. Parsi notes that simply by surviving the military confrontation against a vastly superior superpower - much like Ukraine demonstrated against Russia - Iran blunted American objectives and exposed the strict limits of great-power dominance.

Saudi-Ansarallah Escalation

All these things were accompanied - but did not directly incite - the Ansarallah response to the decision of Saudi Arabia to violate its truce with Ansarallah when it sought to prevent the landing of an Iranian plane in Saana bringing home those who had attended the funeral for the Supreme Leader of Iran, Khamenei who had been murdered by the US and Israel. The subsequent Ansarallah blockading of Saudi tankers on the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb, together with attacks on Saudi’s Aramco oil facilities and other assets, greatly aggravated the global energy market crisis.

On November 11, 2026, intense fighting, airstrikes, and long-range drone and missile exchanges escalated sharply between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Ansarallah. Saudi and official Yemeni forces claim to have killed or wounded over a hundred Ansarallahfighters and destroyed or damaged up to 130 military vehicles and combat assets. Government military spokespersons reported carrying out 29 airstrikes, 39 drone attacks, 62 rocket strikes, and 744 artillery bombardments targeting Ansarallah positions across Lahij, Taiz, Marib, al-Jawf, Hajjah, and al-Bayda governorates. Ansarallah has stated that Saudi-backed forces launched 109 airstrikes and missile attacks on Sanaa as well as positions in al-Jawf, Saada, Taiz, Lahij, and Marib, and that Ansarallah has inflicted heavy casualties on government soldiers in al-Madaribah and Ras al-Ara (Lahij governorate) and parts of al-Jawf.

Ansarallah announced a series of drone and missile operations targeting the Saudi capital, Riyadh (including King Khalid International Airport and a financial center), pumping stations on the East-West oil pipeline, and an Aramco facility in Abqaiq. The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting multiple incoming missiles and drones targeting Riyadh and southern areas, while local emergency precautions - such as shifting Riyadh schools to online classes - remained active.

Continuing Crisis

In short, US hubris over Iran replays the same script of arrogance leading to stupid wars of choice that lead to either US defeat or counterproductive mess or both, that we have seen in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and elsewhere. The same hubris provoked Russia into launching its MO in Ukraine, and will yet produce equivalent shame and embarrassment.

The crisis in the Strait has not magically disappeared, as one might think reading Western mainstream media, nor is the situation anywhere near as simple as Trita Parsi’s assertion (see above) that Iran has won the war might suggest. As of November 11, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz remains an active maritime flashpoint amid the ongoing US–Israeli war with Iran, resulting in heavily disrupted commercial traffic, daily vessel attacks, and competing naval blockades. While overall Gulf crude exports have largely recovered through military escorts and alternative routes, vessel transits remain roughly 65% below pre-war levels, pushing Brent crude up to $92.53 a barrel today (only a week or so ago, the cost of Brent was ten to thirty points higher).

Iran's military announced on state television early Wednesday that a "violating oil tanker" caught fire after striking a naval mine in an unauthorized zone in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. Separately, India’s Shipping Minister confirmed that a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, the NCC FAJR, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the strait today, though all crew members are reported safe. Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed "enemy navigation aid systems," radar, and communications equipment on Oman's Didamar Island near the strait. Satellite imagery and video footage confirmed smoke and thermal activity on the island, though maritime analysts note the strike's operational impact is limited due to backup navigation systems.

US officials and Western maritime monitors characterize the situation as an ongoing effort to protect international freedom of navigation against Iranian harassment while maintaining an economic blockade on Tehran. According to CENTCOM, American naval forces have cleared main shipping lanes of mines and escorted more than 2,000 commercial vessels through the strait, facilitating the export of over 1.3 to 1.5 billion barrels of Gulf oil since the summer. Industry data tracked by Reuters and CNBC indicates that Gulf oil exports recovered to over 80% of pre-war levels in September and October. Producers are bypassing bottlenecks by using Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) to shuttle oil to ship-to-ship transfer hubs off Oman’s Port of Sohar and the UAE’s Port of Fujairah, alongside increased Saudi pipeline exports via the Red Sea.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper has noted that while Gulf partners are exporting millions of barrels, Iran itself has exported zero barrels of crude oil since the US reinstated its naval blockade on Iranian ports. This perspective ignores (1) the likelihood that much of the continuing traffic avoids danger by paying Iran whatever fees that Iran charges for safe passage; (2) the extent to which Iranian fuel has exited the Strait without the interception of US blockading vessels; (3) the complex array of routes open to Iran for the export of its oil via the Caspian Sea and overland through Pakistan and other ports. Nor (4) does Cooper look beyond energy products. According to UK Maritime Trade Operations and maritime analytics firms, overall vessel crossings remain depressed by roughly 65%, with major container lines like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd rerouting around Africa. Beyond crude oil and LNG, the disruption continues to cause elevated war-risk insurance premiums and tight global supplies for petrochemicals, fertilizers (urea), sulfur, and helium.

Iranian state outlets and military officials frame their actions as the legitimate exercise of coastal sovereignty in response to US-Israeli military aggression and Washington’s naval blockade. Reports from Tasnim News Agency cite Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi stating that Iran has established control over the waterway and dictates the rules governing passage. Tehran insists that the strait is closed to unauthorized vessels and those cooperating with US forces. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has insisted that commercial vessels must coordinate with Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) and use a specific Iran–Oman approved shipping corridor to ensure safe passage. Iranian military statements attribute daily tanker fires to vessels ignoring these warnings and entering mined, prohibited zones.

Iranian officials reject US claims that diplomatic talks are underway. Tehran maintains that full navigation will only be restored under its “Two-Day Plan” if Washington accepts Iran’s core conditions: lifting sanctions, halting Israeli military operations in Lebanon, reducing the US regional military presence, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and formally recognizing Iran’s transit regulations in the strait.

As of November 11, 2026, a resumption of direct military strikes is considered quite unlikely, though the situation remains fragile as active diplomatic negotiations and shuttle efforts continue. President Donald Trump recently declared that the conflict is “effectively over” and that a resumption of strikes is “quite unlikely” following positive momentum in talks mediated by Qatar (the existence of which seems to be denied by Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi).

Former Mossad Research and Evaluation Division head Sima Shine assessed that both US and Iranian leaders are currently pressed to avoid further military clashes due to the US midterm election outcomes and the winter season. Israel is currently navigating a political transition period following its own elections and government-formation efforts, making an independent, major escalation less likely while US-led diplomatic tracks are active.

Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp faces constraints, given that it is his opponent, Eisenkot, who has been first invited by Israeli President Herzog to form a new government, and he will probably succeed. Iranian officials state that a lasting deal depends on the US lifting its naval blockade, releasing seized assets, and easing sanctions, though Iran has also warned of severe retaliation if attacks restart, and has recently unveiled an underground missile base as evidence of its preparedness.

Socking it to Biden in Dublin

The main architects of the embarrassment for US power in both Ukraine and in West Asia include Joe Biden and his foreign policy neocon henchmen, Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan. Following the Clinton and Obama scripts this is the gang that provoked the Russian SMO in numerous ways.

They promoted the eastwards expansion of NATO, financed the 2014 coup d’etat on the Maidan, did not honor the Minsk agreements, encouraged the illegitimate coup regime in Kiev to go to war against the self-declared independent republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, placed aggressive nuclear weapons close to Russian borders, helped Ukraine build up an anti-Russian force and defenses, staged hostile military exercises along Russian borders, ignored Russian proposals for a new European security architecture, ignored Russian requests for talks concerning midrange missiles, and then - after the launch of the SMO and after Russia and Ukraine had signed draft versions of a peace agreement - helped sabotage the agreement and blew up an important conduit of cheap Russian gas to Europe, Nord Stream, in an attempt, as NATO foolishly expected, to cripple the Russian economy and prise Europe away from Russia (inspiring Russia to turn instead to economy-strengthening deals with China and India).

The same gang stood up for, financed and enabled Israel’s genocidal response to the Hamas attacks of October 7, attacks that were known about in advance and facilitated by US asset Benjamin Netanyahu. A good part of Iran’s narrative of existential defense has to do with the threat of Israel to Palestine and other countries that it has invaded including Lebanon and Syria.

In Dublin yesterday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested Joe Biden during his visit to Trinity College Dublin to express anger over US military and diplomatic support for Israel during the war in Gaza. Protesters accused Joe Biden of complicity in the humanitarian crisis and civilian deaths in Gaza by continuing US weapons shipments and diplomatic backing to Israel. Demonstrators gathered outside the Exam Hall and Front Square waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Genocide Joe,” “Blood on your hands,” and “Shame on you”.

Public support for Palestinians is widespread in Ireland, a sentiment rooted in historical parallels between Ireland’s experience of British colonial rule and the Palestinian struggle. The Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union criticized the university’s College Historical Society for hosting Biden while he faced global criticism for his administration’s handling of the conflict.

Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden were in Dublin for a surprise visit to attend a ceremony where their son, Hunter Biden, received a Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

As the Biden family left the venue, the protest escalated, and demonstrators threw objects and a white liquid (appearing to be milk) toward the former president and his security detail. An Garda Síochána (Irish national police) intervened, making arrests and deploying pepper spray during scuffles with the crowd. Police later confirmed that one man in his 50s was charged in connection with the public order incident.

While Ireland is widely recognized internationally for its pro-Palestinian diplomatic stance - such as recognizing the State of Palestine in 2024, intervening in South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice, and passing legislation in 2026 to ban goods from Israeli settlements - human rights groups, opposition politicians, and activists have accused the Irish government and state authorities of taking specific measures that chill or suppress domestic pro-Palestinian activism and speech.

On January 16, 2025, then-Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Michael Martin announced that the Irish government endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism, alongside the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism. It was subsequently incorporated into the 2025 Programme for Government.

Civil liberties and Palestinian advocacy organizations - including the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC), Sadaka, and Uplift - condemned the move. Critics argue that the definition’s illustrative examples conflate legitimate criticism of Israel and Zionism with antisemitism, creating a “chilling effect” designed to silence pro-Palestinian advocacy and human rights defenders.

The Irish government maintains that the definition is non-legally binding and is intended solely to guide anti-racism initiatives and combat antisemitism under Ireland’s National Action Plan Against Racism.

According to the European civic monitoring platform Civic Space Watch several incidents point to a tougher approach by Ireland’s national police force (An Garda Síochána) toward Palestine solidarity activists. In March 2025, Gardaí forcibly removed and arrested protesters from the group Mothers Against Genocide. Activists and opposition politicians alleged that the detained protesters were subjected to degrading treatment, including strip and cavity searches. Following an internal review, the Minister for Justice and police authorities stated they found no evidence of wrongdoing and accused opposition TDs (members of parliament) of using parliamentary privilege to make false allegations.

Gardaí have actively policed and made arrests at pro-Palestinian demonstrations surrounding visits by foreign officials and at diplomatic sites. For instance, arrests were made at a protest outside the British Embassy in August 2026, and police have just arrested demonstrators in Dublin on November 10, 2026, after protesters chanted and threw objects at former U.S. President Joe Biden’s entourage outside Trinity College.

Protests and arrests involving the proscribed group Palestine Action in cities like Derry and Belfast fall under the jurisdiction of the Police Service of Northern Ireland [PSNI] and UK anti-terror legislation, rather than the government of the Republic of Ireland.

While there are no direct bans on speech, pro-Palestinian campaigners argue that the government has deliberately blunted grassroots boycott and divestment efforts to protect ties with the United States and multinational corporations. After eight years of debate and public pressure, the government enacted the Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2026 in September 2026. However, pro-Palestinian groups and opposition parties criticized the government for stripping out a ban on services and watering down earlier versions of the bill, which activists argue undermines the broader Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Activists protesting at Shannon Airport have accused the state of suppressing neutrality and anti-war dissent while continuing to grant exemptions for US military flights carrying munitions. Campaigners also criticized the government for voting down earlier motions to halt the Central Bank of Ireland’s regulatory role in the sale of Israeli bonds - a practice that only ended in September 2025 following sustained public outcry.