So we have confirmation: (1) there will be talks between Trump and Putin in Saudi Arabia. It is not inconceivable that there may also be relevant exchanges between Putin, Xinping and Trump or their representatives on May 9, Victory Day in Moscow; (2) Kellogg is out, Witcoff is in, signifying a more pragmatic business-like rather than a more standard MIC pink-neocon ideological approach; (3) Washington is moving closer to Moscow’s minimum conditions, indicated by Hegseth’s statement yesterday that a return to pre-2014 Ukraine borders is unrealistic; (4) the notion of a peace-keeper force is being reduced to something along the conventional UN peace-keeping norms. perhaps comprising 2000 men as opposed to a Macron-style 20,000 or a Zelenskiy-style 200,00 war-mongering force; (5) by imprisoning his predecessor Poroshenko, Zelenskiy is signaling a very bitter Hitler-in-the-bunker style end game for his corrupt, odious, fascist regime; (6) Vain, fractious Europe will be largely abandoned by Trump to try to manage European affairs without much by way of US guarantees to Ukraine while Trump focuses US attention on Asia and while Musk busies himself building a new US Iron Done behind which -they mislead themselves into thinking - they can trade nuclear threats with anyone to their hearts’ content.

In West Asia I await confirmation that Israel (and Trump) have abandoned their ceasefire-violating insistence that Hamas releases all hostages and have retreated to the position that Hanas need release only three on that day. I note recent evidence of an Arab world deal to redevelop Gaza over five years without displacing Palestinians, a far more sane, just and humane approach than anything Trump can offer

As I look at Trump administration anti-constitutional and illegal takeover of government machinery, even while I say good riddance to the neocon regime-change box of tools (it’s last plaintive squeal from John Bolton), I am increasingly inclined to agree with those who see in this the development of a personalist State whose main objective is self-enrichment for Trump and his buddies.

They don’t like government waste because that means there is less for them to streal.

Far from being “brilliant” minds representing the best of business discipline, we are dealing with criminal minds that sooner or later will drive us all to the barricades.

I am not certain that I can return here today or even tomorrow, but will rejoin you as soon as I can.