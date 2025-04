Greetings, everybody. This is just a brief note to let you all know that work and family commitments this weekend will probably not give me a chance to get back to my regular posts on Empire and Communication until early next week, hopefully no later than Monday. Please bear with me; I shall, in the meantime, be doing my best to keep abreast of events with a view to returning to the challenge of making sense of this fast-moving train(wreck)! Wishing you good health and safety!